Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $1000 $1300 Save $300 The S24 Ultra isn't perfect, but it's still an easy phone to recommend for people who need a jack of all trades that can last all day and be a productivity powerhouse. The 5,000mAh battery and efficient chip and display make this a reliable phone that will last all day. $1000 at Amazon

I've been using the Galaxy S24 Ultra as my phone since it came out. Longer, actually, as UK pre-orders shipped about 10 days ahead of other countries. This phone isn't perfect, and I'd be lying if I said it was. Like previous Ultra phones, the main camera suffers from shutter lag, and while I love the look of this phone, the box design can be uncomfortable. While the S24 and S24+ are easy to recommend, the S24 Ultra is really designed for a specific set of users, and if you're one of them, there aren't many phones that come close.

The S Pen is the stand-out feature. This is one of those things that's either useful or utterly unnecessary, depending on who you are. I'm in the former camp, using the S Pen every day to sign documents, annotate screenshots, and complete the migraine diary I have to send to my neurologist. Despite the limitations, the cameras are still fun to use, and the display and battery life are phenomenal.

One UI is also a highlight, at least for now. Unlike TouchWiz of old, Samsung's Android skin is excellent these days. Ever since the Galaxy S10 in 2019, updates have been timely, and One Ui has quality-of-life features I miss whenever I use something else, especially the Good Lock suite. Having said that, One UI 7 based on Android 15 has been delayed, and I'm not completely on board with some of the proposed changes.

This is the phone for people who want a phone that will dependably last all day and make getting things done a breeze. $1300 is a lot to stomach, but for Prime Day, the 256GB model is down to $1,000, which is the same price as the S24+ when it isn't discounted.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 $914 $1220 Save $306 The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a small upgrade over the Flip 5 on paper, but in reality all the small improvements add up to something that feels significantly better, especially where durability is concerned. $914 at Amazon

I dismissed flip-foldables for a long time, at least for myself. I could always see why they were appealing to some users, like my wife. The pocket situation in women's clothing is a joke, so having a full-sized phone that folds into a small square is a lifesaver. However, my opinion changed when I used one for myself, a Moto Razr 50 in my case. I gained a new appreciation for the form factor, and the Z Flip 6 is one of the best there is.

My wife has owned the Z Flip 4, 5, and now the 6, and she has loved each one and the upgrades made to the Flip 6 don't look like much compared to the 5, but what differences there are matter. The hinge is smooth and feels more reliable, the crease is almost unnoticeable even after several months of daily use, and the display looks more durable. The rubber grommets sit on the hinge next to the display would fail on previous generations, but on the Flip 6 they have been redesigned and have almost no play in them.

For Prime Day, the 256GB Flip 6 is $300 off, making it $915. For a phone that's only been out for a couple of months, that's a bargain.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $684 $920 Save $236 The Galaxy Tab S9 hasn't got a replacement in the S10 series, but that's alright because even a year on, it is a stellar tablet. The 11-inch display is breathtakingly beautiful, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 keeps everything fast and fluid, keeping up with the display's 120Hz refresh rate. $684 at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S10 series has just launched but lacks a standard size, only coming in a large 12.4-inch Tab S10+ and a larger 14.6-inch Tab S10 Ultra. Thankfully, for those of us who like our tablets to be a manageable size, the Galaxy Tab S9 from last year is still available and is an excellent tablet, even if it is only a year old.

The Tab S9 has an 11-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display that looks gorgeous. Pair that with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and you get a tablet that will demolish any task you throw at it, especially with the aid of the included S Pen, which I use every day. The Galaxy Tab S9 usually costs around $920, but for Prime Day, you save $236 and get it for just $684.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $162 $300 Save $138 The Galaxy Watch 6 is a fantastic smartwatch, and it's one of our favorites. It may have been replaced by the Watch 7, but the differences between them are minor, and the Watch 6 offers a plethora of features, and it still has plenty of software support left. $162 at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 7 might be the latest and greatest smartwatch from Samsung, but that doesn't mean you should forget about the Galaxy Watch 6. My wife and I both upgraded from the Watch 4 to the Watch 6 last year, and we couldn't be happier with them. The displays are made of sapphire crystal, which is a lot more durable than Gorilla Glass found on older models. I don't use screen protectors on my watches, and even after a year of daily use there isn't a mark to be found on my Watch 6.

We both have 44mm models and with AOD enabled, we can get 48 hours out of them, including two nights of sleep tracking. The health features are well-rounded, too, and when the One UI Watch 6 update arrives, health tracking will get even better thanks to sleep apnea detection.

Right now, both the 42mm and 44mm can be had for almost the same price, $162 and $170, respectively. That is an insane price for a watch this good, especially when you consider it'll continue getting One UI and Wear OS updates through to 2027.