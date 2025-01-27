Dozens of announcement events rock the tech space every year, but few draw as much attention as Samsung Unpacked. It’s a pity that the company’s recent unveilings have not brought much innovation or sparked the excitement we’d hoped for. This wasn’t the case in the past when Samsung regularly shook the landscape with its product releases and gave us some of the best Android phones. If you miss those days like I do, join me on a trip down history lane to revisit some of the best Samsung launches.

5 The Samsung Galaxy S III

A Samsung bestseller

Source: Samsung

Announced in May 2012, the Samsung Galaxy S III is one of the company’s best-selling phones. Over 70 million units of the Galaxy S III series were shipped. This was an impressive feat, considering that competition in the Android space was formidable at the time.

In hindsight, the Galaxy S III was not perfect. It wasn’t the fastest Android phone for daily use, and many of its features could be described as gimmicky. However, the phone was an adequate response to the shifting trends. It focused on camera performance and screen quality when more people were ditching point-and-shoot cameras and consuming media primarily on their phones. It prioritized design, as smartphones were becoming lifestyle accessories.

The Galaxy S III solidified Samsung’s position as a leading maker of high-end phones, a process kickstarted by the Galaxy S and Galaxy S II in previous years. Its success, however, wasn’t as much of a surprise as that of the next phone on the list.

4 The Samsung Galaxy Note

An unexpected success story

Source: Samsung

There was a time when a 5.3-inch display on a phone was considered gigantic. The first-generation Samsung Galaxy Note was ridiculed for its size when it launched in 2011. For context, the phone was as tall as the smallest Galaxy S25 model but 13mm/0.5 inches wider due to its 16:10 screen aspect ratio.

However, a few million people didn’t find the concept of a giant-screened Android phone ridiculous. More importantly, they voted with their money, so Samsung sold 10 million Galaxy Note units in nine months. The company hit a home run and pioneered a new product category: the phablet (a portmanteau of “phone” and “tablet”).

While the Galaxy Note series is discontinued, its legacy lives on. Its signature feature, the S Pen digital stylus, is built into the best Samsung phones and supported on a range of its tablets and foldable phones.

3 The Samsung Galaxy S8 series

Peak Samsung smartphone design