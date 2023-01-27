Samsung offers a ton of chargers and accessories on its website, and if you need ideas of what to burn your Samsung instant credit on before it expires, we've got you covered. These accessories work with a variety of Samsung's most popular devices, and they all cost $100 or less, so you can use up your Samsung credit on something useful and reliable.

Samsung offers plenty of encouragement when it comes to buying its newest and most advanced devices. We already know that $50-$100 of Samsung instant credit can be yours for reserving a Galaxy S23 before its February 1 debut. Samsung frequently bundles instant credit with popular devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Tab S8+. But you can't apply those credits towards the purchase price of your phone; you'll have to use it on accessories, Samsung's stellar Android tablets , or a pair of great Galaxy Buds to tune out the world outside.

They're just over the standard $100 Samsung instant credit allotment, but the base model Galaxy Buds 2 are definitely worth throwing in another $20 of your own money. They sound great at their original price, so that kind of price cut makes them a no-brainer. They're lightweight and comfortable, with robust Bluetooth connectivity and even some high-end features such as wireless charging and active noise cancellation. They're also quite well balanced, with little protrusion from the ear, and they're comfortable in most sizes of ears.

You'll get more out of your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro if it's easy to carry them with you at all times. However, the original, hard-sided case isn't the most pleasant to slide into a pocket, bag, or purse. Instead, consider this soft silicone cover, which slides onto the case without inhibiting its wireless charging abilities. There are several bright colors to choose from, and each has a durable loop on the corner for convenient attachment to a keychain or lanyard.

No matter how fancy your earbuds are, they won't sound good if they don't fit right. To get the most out of your Galaxy Buds2 Pros, get your hands on the compatible Comply foam tips. Typical silicone ear tips tend to slide around a little, and many people find them uncomfortable and unsuitable for a proper audio experience. In particular, the impressive bass response and passive noise isolation make these memory foam tips a game-changer for any in-ear speakers, the Buds2 Pro included.

The incredible processing power of today's phones allows technologies like Samsung DeX to thrive, turning tiny devices into de facto desktop computers. For peak productivity and portability, the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 delivers a competent and satisfying typing experience in a slim and attractive package. It offers a mostly lag-free experience, which can't be said of most of its ultra-compact keyboard competition. You can also pair it with three devices simultaneously and switch between them at the touch of a button, even if they're not all Samsung products.

While it isn't necessarily a mobile device accessory, Samsung's USB-C flash drive can be especially useful to owners of the company's high-end smartphones. After all, flagship devices stopped including microSD card expansion slots a long time ago, much to the chagrin of data hoarders everywhere. If you need to bring along extra-large files wherever you go or plan on transferring such files between various USB-C devices, an external Type-C flash drive is the way to go. For what it's worth, Samsung's is at or near the top in terms of reliability.

The Galaxy Z Fold series makes perfect sense for stylus use due to its impressive screen size. Unfortunately, it doesn't ship with an S Pen, so you'll have to pick up the S Pen Fold Edition. It's a lot like the previous S Pens that were limited to one type of device such as Galaxy Tab tablets or the Galaxy S21. The most important feature is its tip, which is more rounded than others and can retract into the body under pressure. Both modifications exist to keep you from damaging the Fold 3 and 4's relatively sensitive display.

The S Pen Pro is Samsung's top-of-the-line stylus, with a wider feature set than any of the others. It contains a Bluetooth radio and the unique transmitter the Z Fold series uses, so it works with any Samsung device that supports pen use. It can even use that Bluetooth connection to copy and paste items from the screen of one Samsung device to another. Should you lose it, it will show up in the SmartThings Find app. The only drawback is that it's the only S Pen that requires charging separately from the device.

You can't do much better than the Sport Band for the Galaxy Watch for peak comfort, reliability, and simplicity. There's not much to it other than an assurance that it won't crack, fade, discolor, or painfully catch any of the hairs on your wrist. While most new purchases are of the latest in the Galaxy Watch series, the band works with every model with a 20-millimeter lug distance (nearly all of them). There are two lengths and five colors to choose from, and all the shades are relatively muted.

With the vast array of custom watch faces available and the ease with which you can switch between them, you want to make sure that your strap is every bit as attractive and elegant as the rest of the device. You also need something as comfortable and reliable as possible because nobody wants to wear a watch with rough straps that don't stay together. Samsung's Milanese band has a look to match its high-end smartwatches and comes in two sizes: silver or black.

More than just a car charger, it's Samsung's answer to the multitude of car phone mounts on the market, and it integrates a 9-watt wireless charger to keep your battery sated when you're on the go. It juices up all phones that support wireless charging, even if an iPhone user happens to use your vehicle at some point and even if you use a case up to 3 millimeters thick. It clips to the air vent and can hold a phone in either portrait or landscape orientation, but take note that you'll need to supply your own power adapter.

Samsung's run-of-the-mill flat wireless charging pads do work with the Galaxy Watch series, but they have relatively large footprints, and some straps cause the watch to sit on them awkwardly. The Samsung Charging Cradle, on the other hand, is big enough for the watch itself and lets the straps lay vertically, so it takes up less space on a desk or nightstand and ensures consistent contact and, therefore, reliable charging. At only $25, it's hard to pass up for keeping your new digital timepiece fully charged.

Considering you've just spent quite a bit of dough on a high-end portable electronic device, it's perfectly understandable if you don't want to risk it with a cheap, no-name, knockoff charger. Like most manufacturers, Samsung no longer includes the charger in the box, but you don't need much to add this barebones 15-watt wall charger to your order. Granted, it doesn't support the most cutting-edge power delivery profiles, but you be absolutely certain that it won't fry any of your gadgets.

This is Samsung's straightforward dual wireless charging pad and supports the 15-watt Super Fast Charging standard. Whether you want to top up your Galaxy S22 or Watch 5 Pro, it's the most reliable and consistent option for anyone dedicated to the brand. This specific version does include the cable, so it's ready to use right out of the box. Its simple notification consists of three lights that let you know if your device is full or still charging or if the pad isn't getting enough juice, and you can get it in either black or white.

The best time to accessorize is when it's free

Sometimes your phone/tablet purchase will come bundled with a case, but if yours doesn't, that is the easiest way to spend $50 of Samsung instant credit. Most cases are in the $30-$50 range — except Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases. Those are extra expensive because folding things are harder to design for — and Samsung's even got some customizable cases like the Strap cover and inserts for the Flip 4's Clear Cover with Ring to use remaining credit and spice up your phone.

That said, if you've already got a case you like, there are still plenty of ways to use the credit. Samsung Galaxy phones need PPS chargers to get the fastest charging speeds, and while there are plenty of great third-party options, you know it'll surely work if it's Samsung's own. The Wireless Charger Duo is an easy choice if you already own a Galaxy Watch 5 or 4, and while Samsung makes it, you can still wirelessly charge all of your other Qi-enabled devices with it, such as your Galaxy Buds 2.

The Galaxy Buds 2 might be over $100, but that credit will take them down to impulse buy territory. If you're looking for truly exemplary wireless earbuds, use that $100 credit towards the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They offer better fit, much better ANC and sound, as well as Samsung's multipoint audio. That lets you use the buds with your new Galaxy phone, tablet, or TV seamlessly without having to switch devices manually.

Use it or lose it: Samsung's instant credit conundrum

Think of Samsung instant credit like a gift card: you have X amount to spend before Y date on the website. Sometimes, you have X to spend right this second, or you lose it forever. Further complicating this funny money situation is that you cannot use Samsung Instant credit on any device with an instant rebate currently available unless Samsung specifically shows it in the "spend your Samsung instant credit" page that appears after adding the phone to your cart.

If you don't spend any of your Samsung instant credit during your initial checkout, Samsung should send you the credit as a promo code to use on Samsung.com. Because it is treated like a promo, it cannot be combined with other offers. However, there have been some isolated sales if you didn't spend it immediately.

Samsung continues to dangle sales, trade-in discounts, and other enticing carrots to get us all to buy into its ecosystem of premium electronics (as if we needed much encouragement). One such bait is Samsung's instant credit, which gives you a digital gift card to the online store as soon as you complete checkout. There's a decent range of accessories to choose from, but some are more useful than others.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, for example, are just a hair over the $100 credit that most people end up with, and they're fantastic. If you prefer the more high-end Buds 2 Pro, you'll like them even more with the matching Comply foam tips or the Samsung silicone case cover. Smartphone owners (especially Z Fold 3 or 4 lovers) will be overjoyed at how much functionality the S Pen Pro brings. And both the Milanese Band and Sport Band deliver good-looking comfort for most of the wide range of Galaxy smartwatches.

Finally, we've highlighted some of Samsung's most helpful wireless chargers, which are simple but effective and dependable. We've also pointed out the standard 15-watt wall charger for those who want normal-speed, battery-safe charging from a piece of OEM equipment. We didn't include most device-specific cases and highly specialized accessories, such as the top S22+ cases in this roundup. Some of Samsung's original products are fantastic, but there's so much competition in the field that it's best to take a broader approach if you want something as high-performance and cost-effective as possible.