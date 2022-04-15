The Galaxy Z Fold3 is one of the best phones available thanks to its unique form factor and design. While Samsung's foldables have been getting more durable and less expensive over the last few years, they're still pricier and more fragile than the average candy bar style phone. Foldable displays are susceptible to scratches and while the Fold3 might feature an IPX8 water resistance rating, it's still vulnerable to dust. As such, it's important to keep your investment safe, and using one of the cases we've rounded up here will help do that.

Best value 1. Spigen Air Skin for Galaxy Z Fold3 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Z Fold3 is a large device, and while it looks slim when unfolded, it quickly becomes a thick phone once you close it. Unless you need extreme protection from the elements or high levels of clumsiness, a good thin case is the best way to go. The Spigen Air Skin does just that. It's a simple, grippy, well-made case that will keep your Fold3 free of scratches and scuffs without issue. Spigen also includes a pack of spare adhesive strips in the box, so if one of these strips is damaged, you can easily replace it. It's not the most exciting case, but it scores points for being available in more than one color. You can choose from Black or Green, with the latter matching the green Fold3 quite well. Read More Buy This Product Spigen Air Skin for Galaxy Z Fold3 Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 2. Samsung Leather Flip Stand Cover for Galaxy Z Fold3 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Samsung Samsung's leather cases have been a favorite for a long time now, and for good reason. The leather feels good, ages beautifully, and offers some protection against minor bumps. The Leather Flip Stand Cover, awkward name aside, does a lot to enhance the Z Fold3. The strap on the back makes it easy to hold with one hand even when it is unfolded, and the clasp that holds the case closed has another trick — it becomes a stand. Flex Mode on the Fold3 is great for many things, but using it to watch movies leaves you with only half the screen displaying content. Not with this case! You can use it to prop the device up fully unfolded. The only downside is that the stand only works in landscape mode, but that isn't as big of a deal with a small tablet as it is a phone. The Leather Flip Stand Cover is available in Black, Green, and Camel. Read More Buy This Product Samsung Leather Flip Stand Cover for Galaxy Z Fold3 Shop at Samsung Shop at Amazon

Editors choice 3. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy Z Fold3 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is legendary and instantly recognizable. Its bulk and unique design won't be to everyone's taste, but this is the best option if you need the best protection for your Fold3. Thick bezels ensure that your screen never touches the table — a must when Flex Mode has the Fold3 resting on its cover display. The textured back provides grip, as do the rubbery sides. The UB touts the best kickstand I've ever used on a smartphone because it works in landscape and portrait and is sturdy enough to let you use the phone in either orientation without it wobbling. The way the stand is designed also lets you use it as a handle, so you won't need to buy a PopSocket to use this one-handed. The front of the case even includes a built-in screen protector to keep the cover glass scratch-free. However, the standout feature has to be the S Pen holder. The Fold3 is at its best when an S Pen is with it, and having a secure place to keep one is excellent. Just keep in mind that this will only store the S Pen Fold Edition and not the chunkier S Pen Pro. The Unicorn Beetle is available in Black, Dark Green, Metallic Red, and Silver. Read More Buy This Product Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy Z Fold3 Shop at Amazon

4. Ringke Slim Case for Galaxy Z Fold3 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Ringke Slim Case lives up to its name, offering reasonable protection against small bumps, scuffs, and scratches without being bulky. The cutouts for the buttons are especially good, making it easy to find the right button without looking. The Slim Case also features a lanyard hole on the back, so if you're worried about dropping the Fold3 but don't like massive cases, combining this one with a lanyard or wrist strap could be the way to go. You can buy the Slim Case in Black, Clear, and Matte Clear. The matte is my favorite option here, showing off the Fold3's design while resisting fingerprints and smudges better than the more traditional clear case. Read More Buy This Product Ringke Slim Case for Galaxy Z Fold3 Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

5. Spigen Neo Hybrid S for the Galaxy Z Fold3 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon This case does many things right, striking a good balance between comfort and protection while adding features that make the Fold3 more fun to use. The Neo Hybrid S has a hybrid TPU and polycarbonate design. The hard outer shell takes the brunt of the impact, while the inner TPU casing uses a spider web design to disperse kinetic energy created in a knock or drop so that the phone remains unharmed. The best part of the Neo Hybrid S is the kickstand that easily holds the Fold3 at multiple angles. Like Samsung's stand cover, there is a drawback — the kickstand only works in landscape. But as with Samsung's case, this isn't so bad on a tablet. Spigen also includes a pack of spare adhesive strips in the box, so if you remove the case to clean the phone and one of these strips is damaged it can easily be replaced. Sadly, this case is only available in black. Read More Buy This Product Spigen Neo Hybrid S for the Galaxy Z Fold3 Shop at Amazon

6. UAG Civilian Series for Galaxy Z Fold3 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Civilian looks tamer than your average Urban Armor Gear case, and I think that's a good thing. Its more minimal approach looks stylish while still retaining the tactical style UAG is known for. Beyond the stylish exterior, you'll find military-grade protection provided by a hard shell and honeycomb system that can absorb impacts and disperse a drop's kinetic energy without damaging your precious foldable. The case also rectifies a common complaint — it makes the phone fold flat. Due to the design of the hinge, the Fold3 usually takes on a wedge shape when closed, but the thickness of the Civilian stops it from folding all the way, making the phone symmetrical. The Fold3 still closes enough for the magnets to do their job, making the phone more pleasant to hold overall. One thing to note is that the adhesive strips on this case stick too well. When removing the part of the case that goes with the cover screen, one of the strips was pulled off the phone and stayed on the phone, and when I removed that, the sim tray came with it. If you like swapping cases or regularly take them off to clean your phone, keep this in mind. You can get the Civilian in Black, Mallard, and Olive. Read More Buy This Product UAG Civilian Series for Galaxy Z Fold3 Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

7. Samsung Leather Cover for Galaxy Z Fold3 7.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Samsung Samsung's Leather Cover provides the Fold3 with a luxurious design and feel. Don't expect too much in the way of protection outside of preventing scuffs and scratches, but that's not what this case is for. This case is designed to look good and feel good, and any protection offered is an afterthought. Unlike the Leather Cover offered for the Galaxy S22 series, this version isn't leather all the way around. Plastic is used on the half that houses the cover display, with leather reserved for the back. Another difference is that there are no metal button covers here, as there are for the S22 — this case opts for a cutout instead to accommodate the fingerprint scanner inside the power key. The Leather Cover is available in Black, Green, and Camel, which I think is the best looking of the bunch. Read More Buy This Product Samsung Leather Cover for Galaxy Z Fold3 Shop at Samsung Shop at Amazon

Keeping your Z Fold3 is easy thanks to the wide selection of cases available, and whether you want something slim and stylish or bulky and protective, you're sure to find something that fits your needs.

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle offers the best protection, an excellent kickstand, and a place to store the S Pen. But its outlandish design and excessive size won't be for everyone. The UAG Civilian offers similar protection but wraps it up in a more reserved design that isn't as unwieldy. If you're unusually clumsy or work in an environment that puts smartphones at risk, consider these two cases.

We have Spigen's Air Skin on the slimmer side, which offers decent protection without making the phone much larger. Many of the cases in this roundup come in green, but this one gets bonus points for closely matching the shade of green you can buy the Fold3 in. If clear cases are more your thing, the Rinkge Slim Case is worth consideration. It's available in conventional glossy clear plastic, but my recommendation would be the matte version, which will repel fingerprints and marks more easily.

FAQ

Q: Why do these cases come with adhesive strips?

The majority of Galaxy Z Fold3 cases come with adhesive strips inside. The Fold3 presents a unique problem — the case has to be split in half. Cases for conventional phones can grip the device from all four sides, making them sturdy and unlikely to fall off. Cases for the Fold3 can't do that because they must accommodate the hinge. So rather than have a case that moves around or falls off, case makers use adhesive strips to hold the cases in place.

Before putting the case on, make sure to wipe down your Fold3. Dust and grit could interfere with the adhesive. After fitting your case, it's best to leave it a good while for the glue to set. Removing it too soon could damage the case. Even after the adhesive is set, it's probably best that you don't remove the case repeatedly if you can help it. The adhesive will get weaker each time you do, and eventually, it might stop holding the case in position.

