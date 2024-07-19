The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an excellent foldable smartphone. It’s powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which lets you play any game in any setting. It has two beautiful and bright displays and all the latest Galaxy AI features to reduce your workflow and make life easier.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 supports 15W wireless charging, enabling you to charge your device easily without messing around with cables. To help you pick a compatible charger, we’ve collected some of our favorite and best wireless charging stands that you can buy right now.

Best overall Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W Wireless Charger $30 $40 Save $10 The Belkin BoostCharge Pro is a 15W wireless charger with a large surface area. It has an LED indicator, overheating protection, and even support for devices with a case on. It also supports all Qi-enabled devices, making it an ideal and affordable companion for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. $30 at Amazon $32 at Best Buy

Premium pick Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo $63 $90 Save $27 If you’re a fan of wireless charging everything, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is worth considering. It allows you to charge your Galaxy Z Fold 6 at 15W, and another device, such as your Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds, simultaneously. It’s capable of charging other Qi-enabled devices, and the built-in fan keeps both the device and the charger cool. We gave it 9/10 in our review, which should tell you everything you need to know. $44 at Amazon $63 at Samsung

Best value Amazon Basics 15W Qi Wireless Charger If you want an affordable and easy way to charge your new Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Amazon Basics 15W wireless charger is a viable alternative. While you’ll only get 10W of wireless charging, it’s a great way to prolong the battery life and reduce the heat for both your device and the charger. It has an LED indicator, and it’s even compatible with most cases. $16 at Amazon

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Single The Samsung 15W wireless charger is excellent if you’re on a budget and want faster wireless charging. It supports all Samsung smartphones and earbuds, and it has a direct cooling fan and LED light. It’s compact and portable, making it ideal for traveling. $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Anker 313 Wireless Charging Stand $16 $20 Save $4 The Anker 313 is capable of delivering 10W of power to Samsung devices. It lets you unfold your device, and consume content while getting charged. It’s compact, portable, and supports most smartphones with or without cases. The charger also comes in black and white colors, and it’s a great budget-friendly alternative. $16 at Amazon

Spigen OneTap Smartlock for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $48 $65 Save $17 The Spigen OneTap Smartlock enables you to use your Galaxy Z Fold 6 while unfolded. It provides 10W of power, ensuring you’re not only topped up by the end of your journey, but also that the phone doesn’t consume any battery while traveling. It can attach to any air vent mount, and it supports Spigen’s safety and mount mechanism for easy installation and peace of mind. $48 at Amazon

Switch to the more convenient charging method

Whether you want to stop messing around with all of those cables you have lying around, or you’re fed up with plugging your phone in every day, there’s a simple and easy solution. A wireless charger can help make everyday chores a thing of the past, and we’ve selected the best products for your Galaxy Z Fold 6.

If you’re looking for a great wireless charger that even comes with a power adapter and 15W charging capability, then the Belkin BoostCharge Pro is worth considering. It’s affordable, and it’s an excellent companion for your new foldable smartphone. There’s an LED indicator, overheating protection, and even support for devices that have a case.

If you prefer to stick with Samsung and you have an extra set of wireless earbuds that support wireless charging, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo might just be the ultimate product for you. It lets you charge your phone and your earbuds simultaneously, and the included fan ensures that both devices, and the charger, remain cool and effective for longer.

Suppose you have a lower budget and don’t mind a slightly slower charge — which is also great for your battery — then you might want to consider the Amazon Basics 15W Qi charger. It’s one of the cheapest chargers around, and it supports 10W charging for Samsung devices. It works with cases, there’s an LED indicator, and while it doesn’t come with a power adapter, you might already have one lying around at your home or work.