The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 wasn't the reinvention many of us hoped it would be, but it's still an excellent foldable. The refined shape makes it easier to use and put in a pocket, and One UI is still a fantastic software skin to use on a folding phone. Folding phones have come a long way, and with enhanced armor aluminum, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back and cover screen, and an IP48 water and dust resistance rating, the Fold 6 is more durable than ever.

However, all phones are still fragile, foldables or not. The cover display of the Z Fold 6 might be made of Victus 2 glass, but if the phone is dropped, it will most likely crack. With that in mind, it's sensible to keep the Z Fold 6 safe with a high-quality screen protector, and we've collected our favorites together in one place, from basic film protectors, tempered glass, and privacy screens.

Best overall Caseology Snap Fit for Galaxy Z Fold 6 We've always loved Caseology's cases, and its screen protectors are just as good. Two are included in the box, and they have an oleophobic coating that keeps fingerprints at bay. To top it all off, an installation tray ensures that the screen protector will go on straight and aligned. $17 at Amazon

Premium pick Samsung Anti-Reflecting Film for Galaxy Z Fold 6 $30 is expensive for a film screen protector, but Samsung's Anti-Reflecting Film is worth it. We can't say for sure, but it feels identical to the screen protector used on the inner screen of the Z Fold 6, so it feels much closer to glass than most. Its party trick, though, is that it almost entirely eliminates reflections, like the Gorilla Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. $30 at Samsung $25 at Amazon

Best value JETech Front Screen Protector for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The JETech Front Screen Protector offers good value. You get two screen protectors and camera lens protectors in the box, and they're easy to install. The only downside is that the oleophobic coating isn't as strong as something like the Caseology Snap Fit, but for $8, that's a small sacrifice. $8 at Amazon

JETech Privacy Screen Protector for Galaxy Z Fold 6 $8 $9 Save $1 I personally don't like privacy screen protectors, but plenty do and the JETech Privacy Screen is pretty good. It cuts down the viewing angels, making it much harder for anyone to take a peek at what you're doing on your phone. You do sacrifice some screen quality to achieve this, though. $8 at Amazon

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for Galaxy Z Fold 6 Spigen's GlasTR EZ FIT is an excellent screen protector. You get two in the box, and fitting them is easy, thus the name. These screen protectors have a good oleophobic coating, and they're designed to fit perfectly with Spigen's cases, ensuring they leave enough room around them to fit. If you use a Spigen case, this is a good pick. $20 at Amazon

Supershieldz Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The Supershieldz screen protector is available as a three pack for just $10. That's a great deal, and the screen protectors themselves are solid. They aren't quite as easy to install as something like the Caseology Snap Fit or Spigen GlasTR, but once it's installed you have nothing to worry about. $10 at Amazon

ZAGG Glass XTR3 for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The ZAGG XTR3 is expensive. $60 gets you just one screen protector. However, it is excellent. The bad review score on Amazon is due to the fact this doesn't work with most cases. That's a bummer, but it does work with ZAGG's own cases.The XTR3 doesn't distort the screen at all, is anti-reflective like Samsung's film while still being glass, and it feels great to touch. It's just so gosh darn expensive. $60 at Amazon

UAG Screen Protector for Galaxy Z Fold 6 UAG's Glass Shield is the screen protector you should use if you have one of UAG's cases. Reviews are negative for this protector due to the gap it leaves between it and the edge of the phone, but that's because it's leaving space for UAG's cases, which need that extra room. Combine this screen protector with a UAG case and your Fold 6 will be near indestructible. $30 at Amazon

L K Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Z Fold 6 $14 $18 Save $4 The L K Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an excellent choice for your folding phone. The glass is easy to install, fits perfectly, and has a fantastic oleophobic coating to keep smudges at bay. The only slightly cheeky thing about it is the fact it's called a three-in-one. That doesn't mean you get three screen protectors. You get two, and they count the installation tool as the third item. $14 at Amazon

Which type of protector is for you?

We have three types of screen protectors here. Tempered glass screen protectors are the most popular, aiming to feel as close to the bare display as possible. Privacy screens have a layer that restricts viewing angles, so people can't see what you're doing. Finally, film protectors are the simplest, being a plastic film that lies atop the glass. These are the thinnest screen protectors, but do little to offer any protection beyond preventing scratches.

If you want great protection for a reasonable price, the Caseology Snap Fit is our pick as the best overall screen protector. For $17, you get an installation tool that makes fitting this screen protector easy, and you get a spare glass protector in the box in case you damage the first.

If you're willing to spend a bit more, you can get Samsung's Anti-Reflecting Film. $30 is a lot for a film protector, but it's worth it. The Galaxy S24 Ultra uses Gorilla Armor, which has an anti-reflective coating that eliminates up to 70% of reflections. While the S24 Ultra is the only phone to use this glass, Samsung lets you add the anti-reflective coating to other models. If you can make do with a film protector that does a good job imitating glass, this is a great pick.

If you want something more affordable, JETech's Front Screen Protector offers great value. $8 gets you two glass screen protectors and some camera protectors, too. In my experience, JETech's screen protectors are good, but they aren't quite as good as the Caseology pick that took our top spot, as the oleophobic coating isn't as robust. Still, for $8, you can't ask for much more than this, and its case compatibility is good, too.