For Android power users who love to multitask, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the best smartphone out there. With its large cover display and expansive 7.6-inch foldable inner screen, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 provides plenty of room to open multiple apps and perform various tasks simultaneously.

Whether you already own a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or are considering purchasing one, here are some tips and tricks to help you make the most of your foldable smartphone.

1 Master the taskbar

Keep your favorite apps always within reach

The taskbar on the Z Fold 6 is the easiest way to maximize multitasking on your foldable smartphone. Located at the bottom of the screen, it allows you to quickly switch between apps, open apps side by side in multi-window mode, and launch the app drawer to access any installed app. However, there are additional tricks to make your experience even better.

For example, if the taskbar becomes distracting while you're using an app, and you want to use the full screen, simply long-press on an empty area of the taskbar to hide it. You can make it reappear the same way. Additionally, you can display more than two recent apps on the taskbar, which is especially handy when frequently switching between multiple apps. To enable this:

Open Settings. Tap Display. Select Taskbar. Tap Show recent apps and make sure the toggle is enabled. On the next screen, choose up to 4 recent apps to display on the taskbar.

2 Enable Multi-window for all apps

Use any app in split-screen mode with ease

The Galaxy Z Fold 6's inner screen is perfect for multitasking, allowing you to use multiple apps side-by-side. While most apps support multi-window mode by default, some may require manual activation to work in this mode. To enable multi-window support for all apps, including those that don't support it, follow these simple steps:

Open Settings. Tap Advanced features. Select Labs. Enable Multi-window for all apps.

3 Split-screen with two fingers

Quickly open two apps side-by-side

Now that you've enabled multi-window support for all apps, there's a quicker way to use split-screen mode than dragging and dropping from the taskbar. You can use a simple gesture: while in an app, swipe with two fingers from the side or bottom of the screen. This will activate split-screen mode and show a carousel of apps. Just select the second app you want to open alongside the current one. To enable this gesture:

Head over to Settings. Select Advanced features. Select Labs. Toggle on Swipe for split screen.

4 Enable Edge Panel for quick access

If you’re someone who likes quick access to everything, Samsung’s built-in Edge Panel is perfect for you. This panel lets you quickly access your favorite apps, contacts, and various shortcuts, such as adding calendar events, taking screenshots, setting alarms, and more. Moreover, you can download and enable additional Edge Panels for features like Weather, News, Compass, Now Playing, and others as well.

The best part about Edge Panel is it can be accessed from anywhere, even over other apps, when the display is on standby, and on both the cover and inner foldable display. To enable and customize Edge Panels:

Go to Settings. Tap Display. Select Edge Panel. Make sure the toggle is on, then configure and download more panels from the Panel settings.

5 Create app pairs

Launch your favorite app combos with one tap

One of the best features of a large-screen Android device like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is improved multitasking. While split-screen and multi-window modes allow you to use apps side by side, you typically have to open each app individually. If you frequently use the same two apps together, creating app pairs can make multitasking even more efficient. To save a set of open apps in split-screen mode as an app pair:

Open the two apps you want to pair in split-screen mode. Tap the dotted divider between the two windows. Tap the App pair icon (the one with the plus sign). This will save the app pair to your Edge Panel.

6 Manage pop-up windows effectively

Pop-up windows have more functionality than you think

Besides opening apps in split-screen mode, you can also use the pop-up window mode for quick tasks, like opening a calculator while working in Sheets. But there are other ways to improve your multitasking experience.

For example, if you don’t need an app open all the time, you can minimize it and reopen it whenever needed. You can also adjust the transparency of the pop-up window, which is useful if you want to see the content behind it while still keeping the app visible.

7 Enable the Flex mode panel

Keep those controls a tap away

One of the greatest benefits of owning the Z Fold 6 is the flexibility of its expansive inner screen, and the Flex mode panel feature makes this even better. When you partially fold the device, compatible apps automatically adapt, displaying content on the top half of the screen while showing controls on the bottom half.

Take Amazon Prime Video, for example. In Flex mode, the video plays on the upper portion while playback controls appear below. But it doesn't stop there — you can access additional features like brightness control, volume adjustment, and even a touchpad for easier navigation on the bottom panel. This setup is particularly useful in situations like cooking, where you can keep the video playing on the top half while using the controls below.

To enable this feature:

Open Settings. Tap Advanced features. Select Labs. Scroll to the bottom, then select the Flex mode panel. Toggle on the apps you want to use with the Flex mode panel.

Use your Galaxy Z Fold 6 like a pro

Mastering these tips and tricks will take your Galaxy Z Fold 6 experience to another level, allowing you to get the most out of your foldable device. However, this is just the beginning. The One UI 6 Android skin on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 includes many more hidden features and shortcuts. To get the most out of the Z Fold 6, be sure to read our guide on the best Samsung One UI features.