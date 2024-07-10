Samsung has officially announced its latest line of foldable handsets, along with new Galaxy smartwatches, earbuds and even a completely new wearable with the Galaxy Ring. While all of this is quite exciting, the tentpole product for this year is still going to be the brand's tablet-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While the Galaxy Z Fold line hasn't seen any major changes in the past couple of iterations, Samsung has been making meaningful refinements to this line with each new device, which is why the Galaxy Z Fold is still one of the best foldables you can buy year after year.

With that said, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is lighter and thinner than the previous model, while also having redesigned displays as well. And as you might have guessed, the phone doesn't come cheap. But like previous years, Samsung is offering a range of great deals and incentives during its preorder phase. And per usual, we've taken the guess work out of the shopping process by rounding up some of the best promotions from popular retailers and wireless carriers. So if you're thinking about buying a new Z Fold 6 and want to score the best possible price, now's going to be a great time to shop.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals

As you can imagine, this is a pretty major release for Samsung, which means, you're going to have lots of options when it comes to purchasing it. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available directly from Samsung, and also major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. In addition, you're also going to be able to purchase the phone through popular wireless carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

With that said, you're going to see the steepest discounts by going through a wireless carrier because you'll be signing a contract or upgrading your current plan. Don't get me wrong, discounts on unlocked models are good too, but you'll have to trade in a device to maximize your discounts. Regardless, right now is going to be the best time to buy, whether you're going with an unlocked or a carrier model.

Amazon Get a $300 Amazon Gift Card Amazon offers the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at its standard retail price; however, the retailer bundles a lot of goodies that make this an exciting offer. For starters, the Fold 6 is available in three colors, and users can get double the storage for a limited time during the pre-order period. What’s more, customers can also receive a $300 Amazon Gift Card. A different promotion also bundles the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, costing $2,150. $1900 at Amazon

Best Buy Get a $300 Best Buy Gift card and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate BestBuy offers the usual storage upgrade for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, enabling users to upgrade to 512GB capacity for the price of the 256GB model. The Fold 6 comes in its usual three color options. The retailer also includes a $300 gift card and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month membership at no additional cost. $1900 at Best Buy

Samsung Up to $1,200 off with an eligible trade-in The new foldable from Samsung is available in Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy colors. The Samsung Store-exclusive shades include Craft Black and Purity White, which are only available from Samsung.com. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will get 12 months of Samsung Care+ for no extra cost, and those who pre-order by July 23 will be able to get up to $1,200 off their new foldable with an eligible trade-in and double their storage from 256Gb to 512GB or 512GB to 1TB. $1900 at Samsung

AT&T Up to $1,100 off when you trade-in any Galaxy smartphone AT&T offers up to $1,100 off when you trade-in a Galaxy smartphone, regardless of the age and condition. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in three colors at the carrier, and the foldable is available for as low as $22.23 a month with an eligible trade-in. For a limited time, customers will also be able to take advantage of the double storage capacity upgrade, and buy the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB variant. $1900 at AT&T

T-Mobile Get up to $1,100 off when you add a new line or trade-in Customers can get up to $1,100 off when they add a new line on Go 5G Plus or Go 5G Next plans or trade-in an eligible device. Users can also double the storage for a limited time, during the pre-order period, and pick up the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in any of the three main colors at T-Mobile. New customers will have their $35 connection charge waived when activating a new line, and users will be able to pay just $33.33 a month for 24 months. $1900 at T-Mobile

Verizon Up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in Whether you’re a new or an existing Verizon customer, you’re in luck. The company offers up to $800 off on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you trade in any Samsung smartphone in any condition. New lines and upgrades will receive up to $800 off with Unlimited Ultimate, while those who upgrade with Unlimited Plus will get $400 off, and those with Unlimited Welcome will receive $200 off. On top of that, for a limited time during pre-order, Verizon will also offer memory upgrades so that you can get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB variant. $1900 at Verizon

As you can see, Samsung is not toying around when it comes to discounts, and neither are wireless carriers and retailers. As stated before, the preorder phase is the best time to shop for a new phone, and you will most likely never see prices this good once this window comes to a close.

Sure, there will be deals that come close in the next few months, but nothing is going to match these promotions that are available now. On top of the great pricing, we're also seeing some impressive trade-in offers, along with fantastic incentives from wireless carriers as well. So if you do manage to grab one, be sure to pick up some accessories while you're at it too.