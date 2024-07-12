Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has come a long way since the launch of the original Galaxy Fold in 2019. While the company has significantly improved durability, the Z Fold series remains more vulnerable than non-foldable phones, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is no exception. Considering it’s a significant investment for anyone, spending a bit more to give it a longer lifespan makes sense.

Being one of Samsung’s premium offerings, it has no dearth of excellent cases to keep it safe. While the selection is expected to grow significantly over the coming weeks, we've handpicked the best to keep the phone safe from day one.

Best overall Spigen Slim Armor Pro for Galaxy Z Fold 6 Spigen's Slim Armor Pro is the perfect case for those who want protection without too much bulk. This case lives up to its name, offering a comfortable, slim design that won't weigh down your pocket. Built-in hinge protection and raised edges around the cover display ensure your phone survives everyday bumps and drops. Plus, precise cutouts guarantee effortless access to all ports, buttons, speakers, and mics. $75 at Amazon

Premium pick Thinborne Aramid Fiber Case for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The Thinborne Aramid Fiber Case from CaseBorne is perfect for folks who want top-notch protection without the added bulk of rugged cases. As the name suggests, it uses aramid fiber, which provides superior protection against everyday mishaps and enhances grip. The case is also quite thin and lightweight. Moreover, it includes MagSafe-style magnets, so you can use magnetic accessories with the phone. $100 at Amazon

Best value FNTCase Protective Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 6 Featuring a slim design and an attractive price tag, the FNTCase Protective Cover is a fantastic option for folks to get a bang for the buck case for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The polycarbonate and TPU construction will keep the phone safe from bumps, dents, drops, and scratches. It also features raised edges around the rear camera module and the cover screen. Plus, the translucent backplate helps flaunt the phone’s colorway. $14 at Amazon

Promoted pick Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy Z Fold 6 In partnership with Supcase The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro offers heavy-duty protection for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It not only has a rugged construction, but also comes with a built-in screen protector to deliver 360-degree coverage of the phone. Other highlights include a kickstand, hinge protection, and an S Pen holder, making it an extremely well-rounded case if you want top-notch protection. Finally, you can choose from four exciting colors to match your aesthetic. $100 at Amazon

Poetic Spartan for Galaxy Z Fold 6 Unlike some cases, the Spartan goes all-in. This full-coverage case offers impressive drop protection, safeguarding your Z Fold 6 from every angle. Plus, it boasts a built-in screen protector and hinge cover, shielding those vulnerable areas often left exposed. But the Spartan isn't just about brawn. It also offers quality-of-life features, like a built-in kickstand for convenient hands-free viewing and a dedicated S Pen slot. $50 at Amazon

Foluu Slim Fit for Galaxy Z Fold 6 This case proves you don't have to break the bank for quality protection. The Foluu Slim Fit's durable polypropylene and polycarbonate construction shields your phone from everyday bumps, dings, and drops. It also has a built-in screen protector for the cover display and raised edges around the rear cameras for added peace of mind. Additionally, you can choose from five exciting colors. $15 at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro for Galaxy Z Fold 6 This case caters to your style. Choose from a fully transparent, translucent, or tech-savvy teardown design. Whichever you pick, the Ultra Hybrid Pro protects with a dual-layer blend of TPU and PC. Plus, a built-in hinge cover secures your phone's most crucial part. Just note that there's no S Pen slot if you use that feature frequently. $40 at Amazon

Torras Slim Armor Pro for Galaxy Z Fold 6 From built-in magnets to a slim design, the Torras Slim Armor Pro has a lot to like. This case also has a frosted back to enhance its appearance and provides solid protection against bumps, dents, drops, and scratches. Moreover, unlike many other Z Fold 6 cases, it doesn’t use adhesives, so it’s easy to swap with other cases. Although this case lacks an S Pen holder, Torras offers another version with a slot to house the stylus. $80 at Amazon

Caseology Parallax for Galaxy Z Fold 6 The Caseology Parallax is one of the most stylish cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It has the usual 3D geometric patterns associated with the Parallax series, and you can choose between Matte Black and Midnight Blue colors. But Parallax isn't just a pretty face. This case packs a protective punch with a new, built-in hinge cover, safeguarding your phone from everyday bumps, drops, and scratches. $27 at Amazon

Top cases to keep the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in excellent shape

Picking a case for your cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 6 can feel overwhelming. After all, you want a case that complements your style while safeguarding this technological marvel. But worry not! We've explored a range of options to suit different needs and preferences.

If you prioritize a balance between protection and a slim profile, then the Spigen Slim Armor Pro is your champion. It offers fantastic everyday bump and scratch defense without sacrificing too much pocket space. The built-in hinge cover provides additional peace of mind, and the clean design keeps things stylish. Plus, you get a choice of three colors to match your vibe.

The Thinborne Aramid Fiber case is perfect for folks who prefer a slim design. This feather-light option boasts top-notch protection despite its minimalist profile, and it integrates MagSafe-style magnets, opening it up to a variety of compatible accessories. The grippy texture ensures a secure hold, but keep in mind it doesn't cover the hinge.

Budget-minded users will appreciate the FNTCase Protective Cover. This surprisingly affordable case offers a slim profile and a stylish frosted back panel. It might not be the most rugged option, but it provides everyday protection without breaking the bank.

However, if you can't imagine life without your S Pen, then the Poetic Spartan and Supcase UB Pro are great picks, as the two have an S Pen slot. Both cases are also built for the toughest conditions, delivering robust protection for your Z Fold 6. They also boast built-in screen protectors and handy kickstands for convenient hands-free viewing.