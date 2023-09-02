The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is undoubtedly one of the best foldable phones out there. It delivers exceptional power and performance in a unique smartphone-tablet hybrid experience, just as you'd expect from a top-tier Samsung phone. The phone's wireless charging capabilities are impressive, with support for up to 15W charging. However, it's worth noting that not all wireless chargers can produce the maximum charging speeds that the Fold 5 can handle. Nonetheless, numerous affordable and unique options are available, and we've curated a list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 wireless chargers for you to explore.

The Spigen OneTap Smartlock for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 lets you have your unfolded Fold 5 ready while you're driving, and it will juice it up simultaneously. While it only provides 10W of charging power, it can hold your Fold 5 both vertically or horizontally — though it will only charge it when it's horizontal. Plus, it's an air vent mount, which thanks to Spigen's OneTap system, can easily be locked into place with just one hand.

The Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless is the ultimate solution for charging your devices effortlessly. This power bank is highly versatile, allowing you to charge your Fold 5 wirelessly at 10W speeds and via USB-A and USB-C ports at speeds of up to 18W. With a powerful 10,000mAh battery, you can recharge your phone multiple times without any hassle. Plus, the hook feature is a nice touch that slides out to support your phone while it charges. You can count on this power bank to keep your devices powered up anytime, anywhere.

Belkin's BoostCharge 15W Wireless Charger Pad is available in either white or black and is a more traditional charging pad if that floats your boat. Its 15W charging speed means you can quickly charge your Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the LED light indicator lets you know when your phone is fully juiced up. Additionally, the pad's non-slip material around the edges ensures your phone stays securely in place while charging.

The Native Union Drop XL is the ultimate wireless charging pad that combines fashion with function. It can effortlessly charge up to three devices simultaneously, with two using wireless charging and one through the USB-A port. This makes it the perfect tool for charging on-the-go, from your Galaxy Z Fold 5 to your earbuds and other essential gadgets. The attractive pattern on the charging pad adds a touch of elegance, while the non-slip material ensures your phone stays securely in place during charging. Additionally, it comes with an international power adapter, making it the ultimate travel companion.

The Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo is specially created to function with Galaxy phones and various other Samsung items such as wireless earbuds. It allows for the simultaneous charging of up to two devices. This means that if you have a pair of Samsung Buds 2 Pro that you always carry with you, you can charge them both at the same time. Moreover, the charging pad includes a built-in fan (just like the single charger) that ensures safe and efficient fast charging without overheating.

The Samsung 15W single charger is made to be a perfect fit for the Fold 5 — charging the device at its maximum speed of 15W, ensuring minimal charging time when you need to recharge. Additionally, it has a built-in fan that eliminates any concerns about overheating. Moreover, it includes an adapter, eliminating the need for any extra purchases.

How fast is wireless charging on the Galaxy Z Fold 5?

That depends on many factors, the most important of which is how fast your phone can charge. While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best Android phones with 15W charging speeds, some phones can only receive 10W or even only 7.5W. It may not seem like a huge difference, but if you slap your phone on a 15W charger and then a 10W charger, you'll undoubtedly notice a difference.

Which wireless charger should you get for the Galaxy Z Fold 5?

Considering that the Fold 5 can charge up to 15W on a wireless charger, we recommend getting a pad that lets you use that maximum speed.

The single Samsung 15W Wireless Charger is as simple and straightforward as it gets. Plop your Fold 5 on this pad, and watch it charge up as fast as possible on a wireless charger; no fuss.

If you require simultaneous charging of multiple devices and are willing to pay a bit extra, the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo is an exceptional choice. Its in-built fan guarantees that heat will never be an issue. Additionally, you can rely on Samsung to function flawlessly with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 since it produces it.

If you're looking for a versatile and cost-effective wireless charger that can power up your phone in multiple locations, the NewQ 15W wireless charger is the way to go. It may not charge the Galaxy lineup as quickly as some other models, but it still offers unbeatable value for its price.