Samsung's newest foldable phones are here. The company announced the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 during its Unpacked event and preorders are open right now with some options that can save you big on the purchase. From the outside, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Fold 5 look very similar, but Samsung has made some minor changes between the two models by making it lighter, changing the hinge so that it folds completely shut, and more. Whether you're looking to upgrade from one of Samsung's older Fold models or are finally ready to try one for yourself, you'll want to check these deals out now.
Best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals
Samsung
Upgraders rejoice, Samsung is offering up to $1,000 credit when you trade in your Galaxy Z Fold 4 in good condition. You can even get up to $800 in credit with a trade-in of a Z Fold 3.Trade-in value does go down the older or cheaper your phone is, but pretty much any phone in any condition Samsung will take off your hands for at least a $200 credit towards a new Galaxy Z Fold 5. Plus, similar to last year's promotion.In addition, Samsung is doubling the storage for free and if you're looking to also grab a Watch 6 Classic or Tab S9 Ultra you can bundle the purchases to save even more.
Amazon
If you're in the market for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, you're going to want to check out Amazon's deal. The online retailer is also offering the free storage upgrade, but to sweeten the pot Amazon is tossing in a $200 gift card. Be sure to pick the right bundle when checking out, so you don't miss out on the gift card offer.
Best Buy
Best Buy is bundling a $100 gift card and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This is on top of the memory upgrade that just about everyone is offering for the preorders.
AT&T
AT&T will let both new and existing customers have up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with the trade-in of a Galaxy phone — any year and any condition. Some conditions may apply. They also offer a free storage upgrade if you preorder before Thursday, August 10.
Verizon
If you're already a Verizon customer or want to be, you'll be happy to know they also offer $1,000 off a Galaxy Z Fold 5 with an applicable trade-in when setting up a new line on an Unlimited Plus plan.Upgraders, you aren't entirely left out in the cold, as Verizon is taking $1,000 off for applicable trade-ins on qualified 5G Unlimited plans. On top of all that, Verizon will give you 512GB storage or the price of 256GB if you preorder for a limited time. See Verizon for all conditions and details.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering up to $1000 off for those who add a line or trade-in a current phone on the company's Go5G Plus plan. If you don't have that plan, you can get $600 off when you add a line to your existing plan or up to $500 in bill credits with an eligible trade in.