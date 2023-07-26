Samsung's newest foldable phones are here. The company announced the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 during its Unpacked event and preorders are open right now with some options that can save you big on the purchase. From the outside, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Fold 5 look very similar, but Samsung has made some minor changes between the two models by making it lighter, changing the hinge so that it folds completely shut, and more. Whether you're looking to upgrade from one of Samsung's older Fold models or are finally ready to try one for yourself, you'll want to check these deals out now.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals

Samsung Upgraders rejoice, Samsung is offering up to $1,000 credit when you trade in your Galaxy Z Fold 4 in good condition. You can even get up to $800 in credit with a trade-in of a Z Fold 3.Trade-in value does go down the older or cheaper your phone is, but pretty much any phone in any condition Samsung will take off your hands for at least a $200 credit towards a new Galaxy Z Fold 5. Plus, similar to last year's promotion.In addition, Samsung is doubling the storage for free and if you're looking to also grab a Watch 6 Classic or Tab S9 Ultra you can bundle the purchases to save even more. See at Samsung

Source: Amazon Amazon If you're in the market for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, you're going to want to check out Amazon's deal. The online retailer is also offering the free storage upgrade, but to sweeten the pot Amazon is tossing in a $200 gift card. Be sure to pick the right bundle when checking out, so you don't miss out on the gift card offer. See at Amazon

Best Buy Best Buy is bundling a $100 gift card and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This is on top of the memory upgrade that just about everyone is offering for the preorders. See at Best Buy

Source: AT&T AT&T AT&T will let both new and existing customers have up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with the trade-in of a Galaxy phone — any year and any condition. Some conditions may apply. They also offer a free storage upgrade if you preorder before Thursday, August 10. See at AT&T

Source: Verizon Verizon If you're already a Verizon customer or want to be, you'll be happy to know they also offer $1,000 off a Galaxy Z Fold 5 with an applicable trade-in when setting up a new line on an Unlimited Plus plan.Upgraders, you aren't entirely left out in the cold, as Verizon is taking $1,000 off for applicable trade-ins on qualified 5G Unlimited plans. On top of all that, Verizon will give you 512GB storage or the price of 256GB if you preorder for a limited time. See Verizon for all conditions and details. See at Verizon