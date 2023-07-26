You might need that cool-looking jeweler's magnifier to spot the difference between the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and its predecessor, but that doesn't mean it doesn't need or deserve a proper case. While Samsung's new sleeker S Pen case is the new hotness, it's not the only fun case this year — it's not even the only fun S Pen case this year. Let's dive right in, shall we?

Sporting a 10-foot drop testing, S Pen-carrying hinge cover, and built-in screen protector (for the outer screen, of course), this case is every bit as durable as Supcase or Otterbox while being clear — or covered in the rose gold and white marble mosaic that made the Cosmo not just a case but a goddamn lifestyle.

If you need heavy-duty protection, you might as well put added thickness to good use. The Terra Guard can hold two cards (and/or cash) and higher ridges around the cameras and the cover screen. What I like best here is that VRS Design offers this case in two flavors: you can get it with an S Pen Slot or with a sleeker normal hinge cover.

Make yourself a one-of-a-kind case by combining thousands of artworks, graphic designs, and even licensed Co-Lab patterns with either a Clear base case or Polar Blue. It'd've been nice to see Purple Haze return for the Fold 5, but Polar Blue is worlds better than the neon green from last year. Whichever color you get, the bumpers are made of recycled phone cases, resulting in a fun confetti-like appearance.

This case comes in two fun flavors. First, you have the classic clear that fully shows off the Fold 5's design and that beautiful Ice Blue colorway (thank you, Samsung). Secondly, you have the Zero One version that emulates past teardown cases while still maintaining a refined look and cohesive palette. Both versions offer a great fit and just enough texture to keep ahold of it.

As if the folding of the phone itself wasn't enough, this wallet case is a folio, so you get to fold something no matter how you interact with your Z Fold 5. It holds three cards and cash, as per usual, and the folio can double as a landscape kickstand for the Fold 5. Torro's attention to detail shows in how low they've placed the magnetic clasp to avoid the fingerprint scanner's central placement.

While the Supcase UB Pro is also available, that has the S Pen-slotted hinge cover, making it more girthy. The Unicorn Beetle eschews the hinge cover entirely and instead leaves S Pen storage to a sliding chamber in the upgraded holster. This allows you to keep the S Pen nearby but not have it bulk up the case itself. And, of course, the usual durability and built-in screen protector are all here.

The hinge cover here is hard to miss, but it serves three different yet important roles: it covers the hinge, acts as a kickstand in tablet mode, and inside the kickstand flip-out conceals an S Pen slot this year. As if the new slot/kickstand isn't enough of an upgrade, we actually got a bright Sierra Blue after two years of black and almost-black "colors."

Most manufacturers charge more for Fold 5 cases — they need more materials and design attention — but Caseology's Fold 5 case costs the exact same as its Flip 5 one. On top of that, this case is a solid medium case: it's not too thick nor flimsy, and the dichotomy of textures on the back feels refined in the hand. Now if only we could get some of Caseology's jazzier colors.

Sleek or S Pen: Picking your best Galaxy Z Fold 5 case

The single biggest choice to make regarding your Fold 5 case is a simple one: do you use an S Pen or not? Because adding the S Pen into the mix guarantees that the case will be heavier and thicker — weight that you will have to bear whenever you hold your $1,800 superphone for the next few years. If you're not bonkers for the stylus, cases also become more affordable, as there's less engineering and often less material used.

Caseology's Parallax stands out amongst the competition for being one of very few companies to sell their folding cases at the same price as their normal cases. (I love you, Casetify, but you were already charging a premium.) And it isn't enough to price this case phenomenally well; it's a solid, reliable case that will hold up for years. I've used Parallax long-term on three of my last five phones, and I still don't have any complaints.

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 5 doesn't have a garaged S Pen like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, case makers — and buyers like you — have to get a little creative with your accessories. Samsung's newer, sleeker first-party S Pen case is an all-in-one solution, but the color palettes are very distinct. (Seriously, who picked that orange?)

Spigen and Supcase's standouts this year are both S Pen cases. The Spigen Tough Armor Pro adds an S Pen slot inside the hinge cover, but rather than having it be an open compartment like the i-Blason Cosmo or the VRS Design Terra Guard, it's a narrow channel. This should make it much harder to lose your S Pen Fold Edition. Meanwhile, Supcase moved the S Pen slot from the case to the holster for a much cleaner Unicorn Beetle case, allowing you to keep the pen nearby without bulking up the actual case at all.