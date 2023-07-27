Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 5 was unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 , and the successor to the Z Fold 4 is shaping up to be one of the best Android phones of the year with its refreshed hinge design and updated processor. This is a premium phone with a premium price tag, and you're no doubt looking to maximize its potential with some great accessories. I've curated here some of the best accessories for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, with a bunch of Samsung's own complementary devices as well as third-party options for better charging, additional protection, and longer battery life.

Anker's 621 MagGo power bank has a 5,000mAh capacity, effectively doubling the Z Fold 5's built-in battery capacity. You'll need to add a MagSafe case for this to work with the Z Fold 5, as the phone doesn't naturally have the feature. If you do go this route, you can just attach this little power pack to the back of your phone and carry on with your day.

Zendure's SuperMini power bank is about the size of a credit card but has a 10,000mAh capacity for a couple of extra Z Fold 5 charges on the go. The USB-C port can deliver up to 20W of power, and you can recharge the bank itself in as little as three hours. It comes in six different colors and is one of the best power banks for travelers thanks to its compact size.

The Z Fold 5 can become a tiny tablet when unfolded, and in that case you might want a wireless Bluetooth keyboard for quick typing. The same applies for connecting your phone to a screen with DeX. Logitech's K380 is an incredible little keyboard that can connect to three devices simultaneously and switch between with just a button press. It's small enough that you can pack it with ease while traveling.

There are a lot of car vent mounts on the market, but not many can hold the Z Fold 5 when it's unfolded. Spigen's OneTap is an exception. It was made for the Z Fold 4, but it will absolutely fit the new Z Fold 5 in all of its glory. It's easy to install, it rotates on its anchor, and it has a soft grippy interior to keep your phone in place. If you're often in the car, this should be a top accessory.

Samsung's own 15W Wireless Charger Duo supports the Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 standard for quick and effortless Z Fold 5 recharges. Its two charging pads can top up your phone at the same time as your Galaxy Watch or Buds, keeping everything ready to go. It's a great addition to a bedside table and is an elegant solution for charging your premium Z Fold 5.

Spigen's Tough Armor Pro is made specifically for the Z Fold 5, ensuring a snug fit with all the right cutouts. The large hinge cover houses the phone's S Pen and doubles as a kickstand when the device is unfolded. The new Sierra Blue color is a huge upgrade from the drab colors of the past, and as is expected from Spigen it's a durable case that will keep your phone well protected.

There is a lot of screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and it would be a shame for any of it to get scuffed, scratched, or cracked. This affordable kit comes with three main screen protectors, three cover screen protectors, and three camera lens protectors, setting you up nicely for daily phone use. It even comes with a mounting frame for easier application.

Samsung's own Slim S Pen case is made for the Z Fold 5, offering up scratch and drop resistance while also including an S Pen slot for discrete stylus safekeeping. The case actually comes with an S Pen, which costs $55 on its own; that puts the case at about $45. It's available in three different color combinations as well, meaning you don't have to be stuck with a plain black S Pen.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a 47mm AMOLED display as a watch face, with rotating bezel control and 3D Hall sensor. It can run for up to 30 hours with the display always on, and it comes with a boosted Exynos W930 dual-core CPU. While you can also get the Watch 6 Classic with a 43mm display, the larger version should pair nicely with the oversized Z Fold 5.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 no longer ships with an AC adapter, but that leaves you free to pick up one of the best phone chargers around. Anker's Ace 313 45W charger is affordable and compact (with foldable prongs for easier traveling), with support for Samsung's charging standards. The USB-C port and GaN tech give you plenty of versatility for use with other devices.

Samsung's own Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds around, especially if you have a Samsung phone. They support active noise canceling (ANC), as well as 24-bit audio in some apps on the Z Fold 5. A 10mm driver and 5.3mm tweeter in each earbud pump out great sound, and you can get about five hours of playback on a charge with ANC on.

Getting the best accessories for your Galaxy Z Fold 5

When choosing the best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, I was sure to curate a varied list with options for just about every purpose. We have cases and screen protectors to protect your device, we have power banks and chargers to ensure you're always charged up, and we have some extra devices that can help fully realize the Samsung ecosystem.

One of those Samsung products that pair perfectly with the Z Fold 5 is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These wireless earbuds are the best option for Samsung phones, and they were just updated last year with a more refined design and 24-bit HiFi audio support in compatible apps.

In our Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, Gadgets Editor Taylor Kerns called them "Samsung's best earbuds yet, with full sound, thorough noise cancellation, and a sleek, updated design." If you'd like some earbuds that can block out the sound around you and run for about five hours on a charge with ANC enabled (with another 18 hours in the case), these should be a great accessory for the Z Fold 5.

In the same vein, the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a crucial accessory for those invested in the Galaxy ecosystem. The Watch 6 Classic is larger than the standard Watch 6, with up to a 47mm AMOLED display and rotating bezel control. It also adds a 3D Hall sensor that can help position you using the Earth's magnetic field. Other than the difference in dimensions and sensor, the Watch 6 Classis is about the same as the standard version, with an Exynos W930 dual-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. It comes in Black and Silver colors with an Eco-leather band.

The earbuds and smartwatch are quite expensive and might not be for everyone. That's where our best value pick comes in. The Z Fold 5 no longer ships with a wall charger, but you can pick up the Anker Ace 313 45W charger on the cheap. Its compact design and retractable prongs make it ideal for traveling, and its USB-C port works with any cable for virtually any device. GaN tech improves efficiency, and it supports Samsung's Super Fast Charging 2.0.

Finally, the official Z Fold 5 Slim S Pen case is a crucial accessory that delivers protection and a new way to use your phone. The Z Fold 5 doesn't have a built-in garage for the S Pen, but Samsung covers its bases with this case. It comes with an S Pen slot built into the back, where you can store the stylus when it's not in use. The redesigned Z Fold 5 S Pen is slimmer and doesn't create as much of a bump when it's tucked away safely in the case, plus you can get the case and S Pen in three difference color combinations for some extra style. It's one of the best Z Fold 5 cases you can buy, especially if you can't live without the S Pen.