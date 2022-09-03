If you are satisfied with Samsung's pre-applied screen protector on the primary display and just need protection for the outer screen, you can't go wrong with the ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Eco. This premium screen protector shields the display from scratches, dents, and other minor blemishes. Fusion Eco is also great at absorbing any impact and dispersing its force to safeguard the screen.

Sustainability enthusiasts will be happy to know that ZAGG uses plant-based bioplastics to construct the Fusion Eco. But it still feels as smooth and clear as a tempered glass protector. Plus, the company promises to plant a tree for every purchase through Eden Reforestation Projects.

In other highlights, the ZAGG screen protector comes with an anti-microbial treatment to resist the growth of any bacteria that may harm it; just remember that this coating won't kill COVID or other illness-inducing bugs. All this comes with a hefty price tag of $50, but at least you get a limited lifetime warranty for any wear and tear.

