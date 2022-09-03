- 9.00/10 1. Editors choice: Whitestone Dome Premium Film For Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 4 includes many durability enhancements over the last-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3. But even with the upgrades, this flagship Android phone is not infallible. So, a screen protector is a no-brainer if you want to keep one or both of the phone’s displays shielded from scratches, dents, scrapes, and other bruises.
Yes, screen protectors on the Fold series have a less than stellar history, but selection and quality have improved dramatically in the last year. We have handpicked the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 screen protectors that you can buy today, from full-body films to cover screen protectors, allowing you to pick the one that best suits your needs.
1. Whitestone Dome Premium Film For Galaxy Z Fold 4
Although the Dome Premium Film for the Z Fold 4 isn’t a tempered glass protector — what Whitestone Dome is famous for — it’s still an excellent product. The company has used TPU material in the construction of this film, which protects the phone from scratches, scrapes, and minor dents.
The installation process is slightly tricky because of the phone’s form factor, but if you follow the company’s instructions correctly, you should have no issues.
The Dome Premium Film kit comes with five protectors to cover the primary foldable screen, secondary display, hinge, back cover, and rear camera module. So you are essentially getting 360-degree coverage. Self-healing properties will help these films recover from minor abrasions over time.
2. ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Eco For Galaxy Z Fold 4
If you are satisfied with Samsung's pre-applied screen protector on the primary display and just need protection for the outer screen, you can't go wrong with the ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Eco. This premium screen protector shields the display from scratches, dents, and other minor blemishes. Fusion Eco is also great at absorbing any impact and dispersing its force to safeguard the screen.
Sustainability enthusiasts will be happy to know that ZAGG uses plant-based bioplastics to construct the Fusion Eco. But it still feels as smooth and clear as a tempered glass protector. Plus, the company promises to plant a tree for every purchase through Eden Reforestation Projects.
In other highlights, the ZAGG screen protector comes with an anti-microbial treatment to resist the growth of any bacteria that may harm it; just remember that this coating won't kill COVID or other illness-inducing bugs. All this comes with a hefty price tag of $50, but at least you get a limited lifetime warranty for any wear and tear.
3. Supershieldz Screen Protector For Galaxy Z Fold 4
This two-pack Supershieldz Screen Protector is an excellent bargain at $12. You get two TPU screen guards for the primary display and two for the secondary one. So both Galaxy Z Fold 4 displays are fortified against scratches, scuff marks, and dents.
The installation process is also super smooth, and if you carefully follow the company’s installation guide, you will have the screen protectors on your phone in no time. The company promises that there won’t be any loss of touch sensitivity and the display clarity remains as if there was no film on top of the display.
It’s rare to see an official Samsung screen protector that isn’t shipped with the phone or pre-applied, but you won’t find us complaining. The Samsung Front Protective Film is a high-quality screen protector for the secondary display of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and as you’d expect, it offers a perfect fit. The screen protector will safeguard the screen from scratches and other mishaps. The company has also included an oleophobic coating on the film to repel fingerprint smudges.
Installation is easy thanks to the bundled applicator tool, and if you somehow mess it up the first time, you get an extra protective film in the kit to try again.
ArmorSuit’s MilitaryShield is another solid option if you want to defend the two displays of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from everyday mishaps. One of the highlights of the screen protector is ArmorSuit’s UV protection technology which ensures it continues to offer excellent clarity and doesn’t turn yellow. MilitaryShield is also self-healing, like many other TPU-based screen protectors, and will bounce back from minor scratches and scrapes over time.
In other features, this made-in-America screen protector is also case-friendly, so if you are planning to get one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases, you don’t have to worry about it interfering with the case.
If you prefer tempered glass protectors and want one for the outer display of the Z Fold 4, this AACL screen protector is a no-brainer. It will shield the screen from scratches, minor drops, and other accidents. Tempered glass may not be an option for the inner display, but it offers superior drop resistance for the outer screen, as the tempered glass has more mass to absorb the kinetic force of an impact. That way, the tempered glass breaks instead of the phone’s screen. In addition, it’s crystal clear, case-friendly, and doesn’t impact the touch sensitivity.
You can buy the AACL Tempered Glass in Clear and Black versions. While the Clear version is fully transparent, the Black version features a black border. The black frame can give a neater look, but if applied with any deviation from perfect placement, it can block edge pixels and look awkward. Additionally, you get three screen protectors and three camera guards in the company’s $15 kit, making it a good value. This kit will very likely last you the entire lifetime of the phone.
The Whitestone EZ Glass’s ultra-thin tempered glass with 9H hardness will shield the outer display of your new Samsung foldable from scratches, scrapes, accidental drops, and other abrasions. The glass is also easy to apply and is bundled with a camera protector and hinge cover film to safeguard the rear camera setup and the spine of your phone. So you get two tempered glass panels, two camera protectors, and two hinge films in each $14 kit.
Like other Whitestone products, it’s high-quality and maintains the phone’s touch responsiveness. It features an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprint smudges, keeping the display in pristine condition even after constant use.
Ringke has quietly made a name for itself by consistently producing some of the best affordable cases and screen protectors. So you can expect the same high-quality protection from the company’s Dual Easy Film for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This $16 kit includes Elastomeric Polyurethane (EPU) films for both screens of Samsung’s flagship foldable, and it’ll shield them from all sorts of mishaps, including scratches and dents.
Self-healing properties are also present in the Ringke Dual Easy Film. As a result, it can recover from minor scratches and maintain its clean and clear look over a longer time. However, if you end up with a significant scrape, you’ll be out of luck.
Lastly, the Ringke screen protector is case-friendly and has an oleophobic coating to stop fingerprint smudges.
This Skinomi screen protector is excellent if you prefer a matte finish over glossy. The matte finish is beneficial in bright environments where glossy surfaces can cause a lot of glare. The Skinomi kit includes a screen protector for both inner and outer displays of the phone, and you get two of each.
It will keep both displays safe and is relatively easy to install. The screen protector also has self-healing properties to eliminate minor blemishes. Plus, the company offers a lifetime warranty for the Skinomi MatteSkin and promises a free replacement in case the screen protector gets scratched or damaged.
Reinforce your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
A good screen protector is very helpful in keeping your phone’s screen looking pristine for a long time. And for the Z Fold 4, we find Whitestone’s Dome Premium Film a solid choice for most people. It covers almost all of the phone’s visible surface and protects it from anything that may leave a mark on it.
Our premium pick – the ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Eco – is more suitable if you are looking for a protective film for the phone’s cover display. It’s very high-quality and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. But if you don’t want to spend a lot, SuperShieldz’s screen protector can guard your phone at a more affordable price. It also includes protective films for both screens.
If you’re a tempered glass fan, they are available for the outer screen, but inside, it’s flexible films only. While films are more prone to peel up at the edges, careful installation is critical.
Once you have selected a screen protector, you may also want to choose a case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to avoid leaving anything to chance.