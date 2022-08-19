Samsung has been enhancing the durability of its foldable smartphones with each new generation. But even after these improvements, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 remains a pretty delicate device and a costly one at that. So, a solid case is a no-brainer if you want to safeguard your investment. We have picked the Spigen Thin Fit P because it protects the phone without adding too much bulk. At 263 grams weight and 15.8mm of folded thickness, the Z Fold 4 is already a relatively heavy and thick phone, so you don’t want the case to make things worse.

Despite having a slim profile, the Thin Fit P’s hybrid structure provides solid protection. The included TPU material and Air Cushion technology help the case absorb the impact of any drop or bump. In contrast, the polycarbonate exterior keeps the scratches and scuff marks at bay. Plus, if you like to use the S-Pen, you will be happy to know that there is a built-in stylus slot.

Unfortunately, because of the phone’s form factor, its spine remains uncovered even after applying the case, so it’s a good idea to be a little careful while holding the phone in the folded state. Also, you can only buy the Spigen Thin Fit P in a single color.

