- 9.50/10 1. Editors choice: Spigen Thin Fit P For Galaxy Z Fold 4
- 9.50/10 2. Premium pick: Sony WF-1000XM4
- 9.00/10 3. Best value: Baseus 65W USB C Car Charger
- 8.50/10 4. Samsung Leather Cover For Galaxy Z Fold 4
- 8.50/10 5. Samsung Galaxy S Pen Fold Edition
- 8.50/10 6. Elecjet X21 65W Fast Charger
- 8.00/10 7. Anker USB-C to USB-C 100W Cable
- 8.00/10 8. Logitech K380
- 8.00/10 9. Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo
- 8.00/10 10. Cable Matters 10Gbps USB C to USB C Cable
- 7.50/10 11. Omoton C4 Foldable Cell Phone Stand
Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable—the Galaxy Z Fold 4—is here. Whether you are upgrading from a previous Fold-series phone or buying your first foldable in the form of Z Fold 4, you can greatly enhance your overall experience by complementing the phone with the best available accessories — that is, if you nailed down the color you want. Fortunately for you, there is a wide range of accessories available for the new Samsung foldable. You can grab everything from a case or a wireless charger to a stylus or a Bluetooth keyboard.
We have handpicked the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessories to help you get started. If you are also curious about the Samsung smartwatches series, check out our Galaxy Watch 5 hands-on experience to know more.
1. Spigen Thin Fit P For Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung has been enhancing the durability of its foldable smartphones with each new generation. But even after these improvements, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 remains a pretty delicate device and a costly one at that. So, a solid case is a no-brainer if you want to safeguard your investment. We have picked the Spigen Thin Fit P because it protects the phone without adding too much bulk. At 263 grams weight and 15.8mm of folded thickness, the Z Fold 4 is already a relatively heavy and thick phone, so you don’t want the case to make things worse.
Despite having a slim profile, the Thin Fit P’s hybrid structure provides solid protection. The included TPU material and Air Cushion technology help the case absorb the impact of any drop or bump. In contrast, the polycarbonate exterior keeps the scratches and scuff marks at bay. Plus, if you like to use the S-Pen, you will be happy to know that there is a built-in stylus slot.
Unfortunately, because of the phone’s form factor, its spine remains uncovered even after applying the case, so it’s a good idea to be a little careful while holding the phone in the folded state. Also, you can only buy the Spigen Thin Fit P in a single color.
- Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Polycarbonate
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes
- Weight: 36.85g
- Included Screen Protector: No
- Fingerprint scanner compatibility: Yes
2. Sony WF-1000XM4
As the headphone jacks have disappeared from most smartphones, Bluetooth headphones have almost become a necessity unless you are okay living in the adapter world. And a premium smartphone like the Z Fold 4 deserves the best: Sony WF-1000XM4. They are arguably one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. After all, the WF-1000XM4 are essentially a slam dunk when it comes to sound quality and active noise cancellation. It’s easy to get lost in your tunes with these earbuds.
The Sony earbuds also offer an excellent fit, and you don’t have to worry about them popping out when you are working out or running in the park. Plus, you get a solid battery life of over eight hours on a single charge with ANC turned on. The case can add two additional changes before you need to find a wall outlet. Additionally, you get Google Fast Pair support for seamless pairing, the LDAC codec for high-resolution audio, and water- and sweat resistance for when you are working out.
Unfortunately, they are not flawless. The mic quality is mediocre, and you can only connect to one device at a time.
- Battery Life: 8 hours (24 with case)
- Noise Cancellation: Active
- Mono Listening: Yes
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2
- IP rating: IPX4
- Waterproof: No (water resistant only)
- Charging: USB-C, Wireless charging
3. Baseus 65W USB C Car Charger
While most modern cars have a built-in USB port or wireless charging, they rarely support fast charging protocols. So if you want the fastest possible charging while driving with your Galaxy Z Fold 4, you need a dedicated car charger like this one from Baseus. Its USB-C port can deliver 65W of power and supports USB PD 3.0 and PPS protocols. So you will get the full 25W charging speed on your Z Fold 4.
Additionally, the charger has a USB-A port for juicing other devices, like your pair of earbuds or another phone. It can provide up to 30W of power.
- Input: 12V/24V
- Maximum Power: 65W
- Cable included: No
- Charging Ports: USB-C, USB-A
If you prefer the look and feel of leather, you can’t go wrong with the official Samsung leather cover for the Z Fold 4. It’s an attractive case with a slim profile, so you don’t have to worry about the added bulk. Made from high-quality genuine calf leather, the Samsung case feels great in hand and provides decent protection against everyday mishaps. It will also gain a beautiful patina over time to further enhance its look.
Being an official case, it offers a perfect fit, and you can get it in black and gray-green hues. Lastly, if you care about the environment and sustainability, you’ll be happy to know that the plastic portion of the cases uses at least 13% recycled plastic. It’s not a lot, but every little bit helps.
- Material: Leather, Plastic
- Wireless Charging Support: Yes
- Weight: 50g
- Included Screen Protector: No
- Fingerprint scanner compatibility: Yes
The S Pen Fold Edition may not be the most advanced stylus in Samsung’s portfolio, but it’s the one you can easily carry and offers the features that most people care about. The Fold Edition doesn’t require power; you can use it to write, sketch, or draw on your Z Fold 4. In addition, it has 4096 pressure levels for accurate writing or drawing. The stylus also supports Samsung’s Air Command feature that offers easy access to S Pen options.
It looks like your regular pencil and fits naturally in your hand. All-in-all, the S Pen Fold Edition is a no-frills stylus that is great for people who don’t need enhanced features.
6. Elecjet X21 65W Fast Charger
As you can expect, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn’t come with a wall charger in the box. So unless you have a USB PD PPS charger, you will have to buy one to ensure you are fast charging the foldable. We recommend getting the Elecjet X21 65W Fast Charger. It’s a solid wired charger option for the phone. It can fast charge not just your phone but most USB-PD-capable laptops, tablets, and other devices.
The charger features two USB-C and one USB-A port. While the Type-C ports can deliver up to 65W of power, the Type-A can send up to 60W. Plus, you get support for USB PD 3.0, PPS, and Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging protocol. Lastly, the charger uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) instead of silicon for cooler operation and a compact form factor.
- Input: 100-240V, 50/60Hz
- Maximum Power: 65W
- Cable included: Yes
- Charging Ports: 2x USB-C, USB-A
The Anker USB-C to USB-C 100W Cable is an excellent option if you want a long charging cable. As the name suggests, it can deliver up to 100W of power, which is more than enough for the Z Fold 4 as the phone only supports 25W fast charging. The cable is 10 feet in size and comes in three color options.
The Anker cable can also be used for data transfer, but it will only provide USB 2.0 (480Mbps) speeds. So if you frequently transfer data to or from your phone, the Cable Matter 10Gbps cable, which is also part of our recommendations, will be more suitable. But for charging needs, this Anker cable is more than enough.
- Length: 10ft
- Data Transfer Rate: 480Mbps
- Charging Rate: 100W
- USB Version: USB 2.0
8. Logitech K380
Whether you want the whole computer experience via Samsung DeX or are just looking for a physical keyboard to type on the Z Fold 4, the Logitech K380 is a must-have accessory. It’s among the best portable Bluetooth keyboards on the market and doesn’t cost a lot.
The K380 can connect with up to three devices simultaneously and switch between them with the tap of a button. And thanks to its portable size, you can easily slide it into your backpack to carry around with you.
Moreover, you get full compatibility with Android, and the keyboard comes with special keys for home, search, and app switch. Battery life is another highlight of the keyboard as it can last as long as 24 months through two AAA batteries that are easy to replace.
- Wireless: Yes
- Backlight: No
- Media Controls: Yes
- Battery: 2x AAA
- Num Pad: No
- Switch Type: Scissor-switch
- Replaceable Keys: No
- Number of Keys: 80
- Compatible Devices: Android, Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Linux, Chrome OS
- Keyboard Description: Tenkeyless
- Wired operation: No
If you prefer wireless charging, the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo is the wireless charger to get. It’s one of the few chargers to support Samsung’s Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 technology, which can deliver up to 15W of power, enough to juice up the foldable smartphone at its top speed. Plus, it has two coils to charge two devices simultaneously. So, if you also own a Galaxy Watch or a pair of wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case, you can top those devices up alongside the phone.
The charger has a pad-type form factor. But what sets it apart from most wireless chargers is the built-in fan that keeps the charger cool, thus allowing it to push faster charging speeds to your phone. Notably, you will need a wall adapter rated 25W or higher to power the Wireless Charger Duo. But fortunately for you, the company bundles one with the wireless charger.
- Qi-Certified: Yes
- Color: Dark Gray, White
- Input Voltage: 100~240V
- Speed: 15W
- Weight: 172g
- Adapter included: Yes
- Input: USB Power Delivery
Samsung may have ditched the wall charger from the Z Fold 4 box, but the company still bundles a USB-C to USB-C cable. And it’s acceptable for fast charging and basic data transfer. But if you want the fastest possible data transfer speeds or video output from the foldable, you’ll need something like the Cable Matters 10Gbps USB-C to USB-C cable.
This USB-IF-certified cable is rated for USB 3.2 Gen 2 data transfer speeds, the same rating the Z Fold 4’s USB-C port carries. You also get the DisplayPort Alt mode. So if you want to access the Samsung DeX experience on your USB-C monitor, you can do that with this cable.
In other features, the cable can also deliver up to 100W of power. So, you can use it for charging as well. Unfortunately, it’s only available in a one-meter size because it’s the maximum practical length of the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard.
- Length: 1m
- Data Transfer Rate: 10Gbps
- Charging Rate: 100W
- Charging Rate: 100W
- USB Version: USB 3.2 Gen 2
- USB Version: USB 3.2 Gen 1
If you are looking for a cell phone stand to keep the Galaxy Z Fold 4 when you are having a video call or watching a video, you can’t go wrong with this Omoton stand. Its aluminum alloy construction looks good and ensures that your phone stays firmly in place in both folded and unfolded modes. You can also adjust the stand’s angle to suit your needs.
The Omoton stand is foldable, making it very easy to carry around with you. And its universal design allows you to use it with not just the Z Fold 4 but other phones, tablets, and e-readers as well. Lastly, you can pick from five exciting colors to match your style or décor.
Up your Galaxy Z Fold 4 experience
A plethora of accessories on the market can help you enhance the experience of using Samsung’s flagship foldable. For example, our editor’s pick—the Spigen Thin Fit P—is almost a no-brainer for most people. It will keep your precious foldable safe from everyday mishaps without adding unnecessary bulk.
Similarly, if you love listening to music or watching videos on your phone, you can’t go wrong with the Sony WF-1000XM4. It’s a premium pair of wireless earbuds that offers top-of-the-line active noise cancellation and solid sound quality.
Lastly, our value pick—the Baseus 65W USB-C Car Charger—is excellent for juicing up your Galaxy Z Fold 4 on the go at fast charging speeds. It even has two ports for charging two devices simultaneously.