The Fold 3 is best remembered for its advancements in durability, becoming the first folding phone to have water resistance. Despite that, the Fold 3 is a phone you should look after. Fortunately, this is easy with a plethora of solid cases available. So, whether you're new to the Fold 3 or returning after your current case has given up, you'll find something suitable on this list of recommended picks.

Despite its advancing age, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still an excellent foldable . It has been in the market for a while now, which leads to frequent sales and discounts, so it could be the perfect foldable for someone who wants to try one out without breaking the bank.

Hard on your phone? This rugged case will protect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from nasty bumps and falls. Beyond the tough build, the raised edges do a great job of protecting the camera and front screen. The hinge is also protected with a slider, making this one of the safest cases on the list. Plus, the matte black shade complements any style.

The Ringke Slim Case protects your phone without adding bulk. Its button cutouts are especially good, so everything is functional and accessible. There's also a spot for a lanyard hole on the back if you're worried about dropping the Fold 3. Several classic color options are available, including black, clear, and matte clear, so you'll get one to match your style.

Samsung's leather cases feel good, age beautifully, and offer some protection against minor bumps. The Leather Flip Stand Cover, awkward name aside, does a lot to enhance the Z Fold 3. The strap on the back makes it easy to hold with one hand even when it is unfolded, and the clasp that keeps the case closed has another trick — it becomes a stand.

Spigen is known for its high-quality mobile accessories, and its Thin Fit P case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is no exception. It’s an excellent case, which, as the name suggests, is slim and doesn’t add unnecessary bulk to the phone. But the main highlight of the Spigen offering is the built-in storage for the S-Pen Fold Edition. So, if you like using the S-Pen with your phone, this case will give you an easy way to store the stylus.

OtterBox’s Symmetry Series Flex case is essentially a clear case for the Fold 3, but it uses a synthetic rubber bumper to offer superior drop protection. This bumper isn’t transparent, unlike the rest of the case. In other highlights, the transparent portion of the case is made from polycarbonate, which will guard against scrapes and scratches. Moreover, you get a snug fit, but no hinge protection is included.

Spigen's Slim Armor Pro is one of our favorite Z Fold 3 cases, as it offers excellent all-around protection. The hard shell will protect the device from most drops and impacts, and the soft-touch texture makes it comfortable to hold and hard to drop. The best part of the case is the hinge protection, which manages to stay out of the way while folding and unfolding the device. It also acts as a grip when the Fold 3 is open.

You can’t go wrong with an official option, so this Samsung case might be ideal if you want a reliable, hassle-free model. It includes an S Pen and a convenient holder to tuck it away. The classic black color means it also complements any style, making this a versatile, no-nonsense pick suitable for most users.

If you prefer colorful and stylish cases, this Cosmo Series case from i-Blason is an excellent option. It comes in three variants, each of which looks striking with a different-colored marble-style pattern and will help your Fold 3 stand out. Among other highlights, the i-Blason offering has a built-in screen protector for the cover display and doesn’t restrict the phone’s wireless charging capability.

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is instantly recognizable. Its bulk and unique design won't be to everyone's taste, but this is the best option if you need the best protection for your Fold 3. Thick bezels ensure that your screen never touches the table — a must when Flex Mode has the Fold 3 resting on its cover display. The textured back provides grip, as do the rubbery sides. Combine that with the best kickstand, and you have a fantastic case.

The Civilian looks tamer than your average Urban Armor Gear case. Its minimal approach looks stylish while retaining the tactical style UAG is known for. Beyond the stylish exterior, there's military-grade protection from a hard shell and honeycomb system that can absorb impacts. The case also rectifies a common complaint — it makes the phone fold flat. You can get the Civilian in Black, Mallard, and Olive.

The Casetify Impact Case lives up to its name, protecting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from most drops and knocks while remaining relatively slim in hand. Casetify is best known for offering dozens of unique and customizable designs for its cases, and this is no exception. The Impact Case is also made of recycled plastics, so you're doing your part for the planet by buying one.

The Presidio Perfect Clear case from Speck delivers superior protection against scratches, scrapes, bumps, and drops without adding unnecessary bulk. And with its transparent, Z Fold 3-showcasing style, you may even forget that it's there. Most importantly, according to Speck, the case is rated for 13-foot drop protection and uses an antimicrobial coating to keep everything clean.

Choose wisely

When it comes to foldable cases, you need to take your time and make sure you get something that's right for you. Many of us like to get multiple cases and swap between them based on the situation, but that isn't as easy to do with a device like the Fold 3. For starters, the cases are generally more expensive thanks to the extra engineering that goes into them. Aside from that, many of these use adhesive strips to stick to the device, and each time you take the case off, you compromise that adhesive. Spigen, to its credit, provides extras in the box, but even so, you should find a case and stick to it.

The Speck Presidio Perfect Clear case is the best overall. It's a high-quality transparent case that you can use to protect your phone without hiding the Fold 3 design or color. Although expensive at its launch, the case has become significantly cheaper with time.

Casetify is there for you if you crave something more unique, with dozens of designs and styles available, including collaborations with brands like Star Wars and Marvel. The Impact Series cases look good, feel great, and keep your Fold 3 safe.

If you're clumsy or work somewhere that isn't smartphone-friendly, then the UAG Civilian is the case you should go with. Its utilitarian design might not be for everyone, but it's functional. Your phone will survive anything you throw at it, and you can go about your routine knowing your expensive foldable is protected.