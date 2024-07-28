While the 2024 edition of Samsung Unpacked came and went with few surprises (other than the relatively massive Galaxy Watch Ultra), it did introduce the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 6. With a bigger battery, upgraded imaging sensor, and software optimizations tailored to high-end foldables, Samsung's premier clamshell remains the one to beat.
One thing that didn't change from the last version, though, is charging speeds. With wired charging still limited to just 25W, topping off your flip phone every night pretty much remains a necessity. The most convenient way to do that is to place it on a wireless charging pad, where its peak 15W charging rate won't have any trouble getting the battery to 100%. These are the best such chargers for Samsung's latest Z Flip foldable.
The best wireless chargers for the Galaxy Z Flip 6
Best overall
Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo$52 $70 Save $18
Few compete with Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo, and not just because the manufacturer promises peak reliability to keep devices safe while charging. It's also the fastest when used with Samsung phones, and sports a fan under the main pad to cool your phone slightly and mitigate the biggest potential downside to wireless charging.
Premium pick
Spigen ArcField Flex
Unlike most wireless chargers, the Spigen ArcField Flex is designed to deliver the Z Flip 6's 15W wireless peak, since it was designed specifically to work best with Samsung phones. It collapses for use as a stand or pad and sports a removable USB cable, although it doesn't come with a wall charger, which even some less expensive models include.
Best value
Anker 315 Wireless Charger (Pad)$11 $15 Save $4
They don't get much simpler than the Anker 315 wireless charging pad. Thoughtful touches like non-slip feet and an acrylic top that resists dust buildup mark improvements on its predecessor, the 313, in addition to a more consistent charging coil. It's limited to a 10W peak, but still won't have any problem filling your Z Flip 6's battery overnight.
SwanScout 703F
Perfect for various wireless trickle-charging needs, the SwanScout 703F actually serves as a 3-in-1 charging pad, phone stand, and watch stand. There's a digital clock on the front, in addition to LED indicators of which chargers are active. You can also fold the whole thing down for transport or if you only need a single pad at any time.
Mophie Universal Wireless Charging Stand
A sub-brand of high-end accessory maker Zagg, Mophie's wireless chargers employ top-notch circuitry to ensure a safe, consistent battery experience. This upright stand works with all Qi-enabled devices at up to 15W, and fits the Z Flip 6 a little better than other stands since it's a touch shorter. It's not cheap, but you can trust you're getting a high-quality piece of equipment.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W Wireless Charger$30 $40 Save $10
From one of the biggest names in charging and connectivity accessories, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Easy Align pad makes it simple to keep your battery topped off without worrying about damage or intermittent dropouts. Slip-resistant material on the top and bottom keeps it and your phone from sliding around, and it works with all non-magnetic and non-metal cases up to 5mm thick.
Spigen ArcField Fast Wireless Charger$20 $35 Save $15
Spigen's ArcField wireless charger is one of several engineered specifically to work well with Samsung phones. It still peaks at 10W, but that shouldn't pose a problem when trickle-charging overnight. Chiefly, it's a good choice because Spigen chargers are extremely reliable, it looks nicer and stays put better than much of the competition, and sports a solid, substantial build.
Mophie 15W Universal Wireless Charge Pad$25 $50 Save $25
Mophie's universal charging pad is a good choice if you don't want your wireless charger to stand out. Its slim profile and fabric top make it about as sleek as possible without compromising coil placement, and a rubber ring on the bottom helps keep it in one place. It can send up to 15W through cases up to 3mm thick, as long as they don't have magnets or metal in the back.
Anker PowerWave II Pad
Anker chargers and batteries routinely top the list of most dependable smartphone power sources, and the pad version of the PowerWave II is no exception. It maxes out at 15W, includes Anker's great 18-month warranty, and comes with a wall charger — just be aware that it's a DC barrel plug instead of a USB wall wart, so it's a little tougher to replace.
Picking the best wireless charger for the Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung makes one of the best wireless charging pads, making the Wireless Charger Duo a good choice for any phone, including foldables. The peak performance, premium build, and cooling fan aren't yet outmatched by any competitors. The Spigen ArcField Flex is one of the few non-Samsung chargers that can max out Galaxy phones' 15W wireless charging speeds, and its ability to serve as a pad and stand makes it awfully versatile.
The only one more versatile than the ArcField Flex is the SwanScout 703F, which boasts a whopping three charging points for users with a lot of little devices to keep charged up. It isn't the fastest, but wireless charging never is, and the 703F does have a handy digital clock, as well as multiple charging indicators on the front.
If you're just looking for simple, wireless charging that gets you to 100% overnight, though, the Anker 315 charging pad will do just fine. It has neither bells nor whistles, but instead a dependable coil that delivers up to 10W and promises not to unduly damage your phone or itself. And at just $15, it's tough to find a better value.
