While the 2024 edition of Samsung Unpacked came and went with few surprises (other than the relatively massive Galaxy Watch Ultra), it did introduce the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 6. With a bigger battery, upgraded imaging sensor, and software optimizations tailored to high-end foldables, Samsung's premier clamshell remains the one to beat.

One thing that didn't change from the last version, though, is charging speeds. With wired charging still limited to just 25W, topping off your flip phone every night pretty much remains a necessity. The most convenient way to do that is to place it on a wireless charging pad, where its peak 15W charging rate won't have any trouble getting the battery to 100%. These are the best such chargers for Samsung's latest Z Flip foldable.

The best wireless chargers for the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Picking the best wireless charger for the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung makes one of the best wireless charging pads, making the Wireless Charger Duo a good choice for any phone, including foldables. The peak performance, premium build, and cooling fan aren't yet outmatched by any competitors. The Spigen ArcField Flex is one of the few non-Samsung chargers that can max out Galaxy phones' 15W wireless charging speeds, and its ability to serve as a pad and stand makes it awfully versatile.

The only one more versatile than the ArcField Flex is the SwanScout 703F, which boasts a whopping three charging points for users with a lot of little devices to keep charged up. It isn't the fastest, but wireless charging never is, and the 703F does have a handy digital clock, as well as multiple charging indicators on the front.

If you're just looking for simple, wireless charging that gets you to 100% overnight, though, the Anker 315 charging pad will do just fine. It has neither bells nor whistles, but instead a dependable coil that delivers up to 10W and promises not to unduly damage your phone or itself. And at just $15, it's tough to find a better value.