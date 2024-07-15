Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks a lot like its predecessor, it packs a few durability improvements with an armor aluminum frame, hinge, and dust protection. However, the two displays aren't more resistant to bumps, dents, and scratches. While the primary display does come with a pre-installed screen protector, the cover screen is left vulnerable to everyday mishaps, save for the basic protection offered by the Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Basically, you want to get a screen guard for the cover display to ensure it remains pristine, mainly since it’s always open, unlike the primary screen. Here are our top picks to get you started.

Best overall Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit for Galaxy Z Flip 6 Cracked screen worries? Not with the Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit. This high-quality tempered glass screen protector shields your Galaxy Z Flip 6's outer display from bumps, dents, drops, and scratches. The auto-alignment installation kit makes applying the protector a breeze, ensuring a perfect fit without bubbles. Moreover, fingerprint smudges become a thing of the past thanks to the oleophobic coating. Plus, it's case-friendly, so you can pair it with your favorite Z Flip 6 cover without issues. $17 at Amazon $30 at Spigen

Premium pick Samsung Anti-Reflecting Film for Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung's official screen protector isn't just about safeguarding your Z Flip 6's cover display from scratches. It goes the extra mile by minimizing glare and reflections, making your phone easier to use outdoors or in bright light. An oleophobic coating repels fingerprint smudges, keeping your screen clear and responsive. Plus, Samsung ensures a flawless fit with this protector, and the included installation kit with an alignment tool takes the guesswork out of the application. $20 at Amazon $23 at Samsung

Best value JETech Glass Protector for Galaxy Z Flip 6 Looking for a tough and affordable screen protector for your Galaxy Z Flip 6? Look no further than the JETech Glass Protector. This aptly named protector is crafted from tempered glass, offering excellent resistance against everyday wear and tear. Whether you bump your phone in your pocket or brush against keys, the JETech Glass Protector keeps your cover screen safe. This screen protector is also designed to work seamlessly with Z Flip 6 cases and comes with an alignment tool. $9 at Amazon $11 at JETech

Caseology Snap Fit for Galaxy Z Flip 6 From the house of Spigen, the Caseology Snap Fit is another excellent screen guard for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover screen. Like, the Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit, it comes with an auto-alignment installation kit that takes the pain out of screen protector installation. You also get two screen guards in each pack, so you’ll have a spare for the future. In other features, the screen guard is resistant to fingerprint smudges and works with most cases. $17 at Amazon $25 at Caseology

Ringke Cover Display Glass for Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available in a pack of two, the Ringke Cover Display Glass is a high-quality tempered glass protector. It’ll keep the display safe from everyday blemishes without impacting the clarity or touch response. It also features smooth edges for comfort and provides complete coverage. Unfortunately, it lacks an alignment frame to aid in the installation. So, you’ll have to be careful while applying it to avoid misalignment or bubbles. $15 at Amazon $15 at Ringke

UniqueMe Screen Protector for Galaxy Z Flip 6 This convenient screen protector and camera lens protector combo from UniqueMe shields your phone's two most vulnerable spots from scratches, bumps, and everyday mishaps. The included alignment frame ensures a flawless, bubble-free installation, saving you time and frustration. Plus, the case-friendly design lets you pair it with your favorite Z Flip 6 cover without any worries. An oleophobic coating on the screen protector repels fingerprint smudges, keeping your display clear and responsive. $16 at Amazon

JETech PET Protector for Galaxy Z Flip 6 Besides its fantastic Glass Protector, JETech offers a PET-based screen protector for folks who don’t like glass. This three-pack is an excellent value and offers edge-to-edge coverage. While it’s not as protective as tempered glass, it provides adequate protection against scratches, scrapes, and other blemishes. It’s also compatible with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases, but lacks an alignment tool. $8 at Amazon $10 at JETech

Skinomi TechSkin for Galaxy Z Flip 6 Not a fan of tempered glass protectors? You’ll like the TPU film from Skinomi. It offers edge-to-edge coverage and protects the cover display from bumps, dents, and scratches. It also has self-healing properties to repair minor scratches over time. Each pack includes two cover screen and two primary display protectors, but there is no need to use the screen protector for the main display. $13 at Amazon

IQShield Matte Screen Protector for Galaxy Z Flip 6 The IQShield Matte Screen Protector is an affordable alternative to Samsung’s official Anti-Reflecting Film. Its matte finish reduces glare and reflection to improve the display visibility in high-brightness environments. It also protects against scratches and can recover from minor abrasions over time, thanks to its self-healing nature. Additionally, it’s easy to apply and has an oleophobic coating. While it comes with a screen guard for the primary display, it’s best to only use the cover screen protector. $14 at Amazon

Why don’t we recommend screen protectors for the primary display?

As mentioned, Samsung supplies the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a pre-installed screen guard on the main display that offers adequate protection against bumps, dents, and scratches. Moreover, you can get a free screen protection replacement from Samsung in the first year of Galaxy Z Flip 6 ownership in the US, so you're covered if the pre-applied screen protector gets damaged or starts peeling off.

More importantly, even after the first year, you can get the screen protector replaced by the company by paying just $20, which is quite reasonable as you don’t have to worry about installation mishaps.

Of course, many third-party accessory makers offer screen guards for the main display, but as we've seen with the last many generations of Samsung's foldables, it’s tricky to install these, and you don’t always get a good experience. This is also why the likes of amFilm and Spigen no longer seem to offer a screen protector for the primary display of a foldable.

So, leave the primary screen protection to the pre-applied screen guard and just get a protector for the cover display.

Top screen guards to keep the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover display safe

There are some fantastic screen protectors for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover display. Depending on your preferences, you can choose from tempered glass, TPU, and PET-based options.

The Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit is the best option for most people. It’s one of the simplest to install and offers excellent scratch resistance and protection from everyday mishaps. It also comes from a reputed brand.

If you want an anti-glare option, Samsung offers an official screen guard. It’s a little more expensive than third-party offerings, but provides good protection and comes with an alignment tool to help with the installation.

You’ll also like the JETech Glass Protector. It’s extremely affordable and comes bundled with an alignment tool. The three tempered glass films in each pack will likely last the phone's lifetime, or you can share them with family and friends.