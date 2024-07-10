The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is here, and it's everything you'd want in an upgrade for the flip phone flagship. It's thinner, it's lighter, it's faster, it has better screens and cameras, and it's more durable than ever thanks to enhanced Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The new handset also takes AI to the next level with deeply integrated Galaxy AI and Google Gemini assistants that let you do things like translate phone calls in real-time and turn your photos into 3D cartoons.

Want to talk specs? The Z Flip 6 features a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz display on its cover that can be used in clamshell mode, and a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display on the inside for when the phone is flipped open. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, and it comes with a minimum of 256GB of storage. For the cameras, you have a 10MP selfie module in the front, and a combination 12MP ultrawide and 50MP main camera in the rear.

Perhaps the only thing we don't love about the new Flip 6 is its price tag. Starting at $1,100, it's more expensive than its predecessor, and it now sits in the upper-echelon of premium smartphones. Fortunately, there are some preorder bundle deals and promotions available right now that will help substantially lighten the load.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals

Close

The preorder period is easily one of the best times to buy a phone, and the current Z Flip 6 deals available right now reflect that. Samsung and all of its retail partners are currently offering the 512GB model at a $120 discount, making it the same price as the 256GB. You also have Amazon and Best Buy giving free $200 gift cards with purchase, and carriers running promotions that essentially make the handset free for qualified buyers. You can preorder the Z Flip 6 starting today and it will be available July 24.

Samsung Free storage upgrade $1100 $1220 Save $120 Samsung is running a preorder promotion on the Z Flip 6 right now that gives you double the storage, for free. That means that the 512GB model is the same price as the 256GB, and that discount comes instantly with no strings attached. It is also offering enhanced trade-in credits, discounts on its Care+ protection plan, and 25% off its Watches and Buds. So there are tons of ways to save here. $1100 at Samsung

Best Buy Free $200 Best Buy gift card and free storage upgrade $1000 $1220 Save $220 Best Buy has some fantastic deals for those preordering the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It's matching Samsung for the free storage upgrade, and it will also throw in a free $200 gift card with purchase. What's more, you can save an additional $100 utilizing Best Buy's Activate Today program, meaning you can score a 512GB Flip 6 for just $1000+a $200 gift card. $1000 at Best Buy

Amazon $1100 $1220 Save $120 Amazon is running essentially the same deals at Best Buy. You can get the 512GB Flip 6 for the same price as the 256GB, $1,100, and it will throw in a free $200 gift card. The difference here would be where you are most likely to use the gift card, and of course, if you qualify for Best Buy's Activate Today program, that would be an additional $100 off. $1100 at Amazon

Verizon Save up to $800 with upgrade and trade-in $1100 $1220 Save $120 Verizon will also double the storage of your Z Flip 6 for free, with no real strings attached. However, if you don't mind the 36-month installment plan and a long-term commitment to Verizon, you can save up to $800 with a trade-in and upgrade or new line of service. This means you could score the 512GB Flip 6 for just $11.66 per month. $1100 at Verizon

AT&T Free w/ eligible plan and trade-in $1100 $1220 Save $120 AT&T has perhaps the best deal going right now on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, for its customers. Trade in any Galaxy S, Note or Z phone, in any condition, go with an installment plan and a compatible unlimited plan, and you can get the 512GB Flip 6 for free after 36 months of bill credits. That's $0 per month. Not enough? The carrier is also taking 50% off Samsung accessories with purchase. $1100 at AT&T