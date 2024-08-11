When Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 6, its improvements weren't immediately obvious. But while the Flip 6 looks similar to its predecessor, the refined hinge, new cameras, bigger battery, and almost unnoticeable crease are all solid upgrades. Of course, it's still a fragile phone, so keeping it protected is a must. Protection aside, foldable phones benefit from cases in ways other phones don't.

Holding rings, lanyard holders, and kickstands are helpful on any device, but foldables benefit from them the most, thanks to the way they interact with their bendy nature. Style matters, too, especially with flip phones, which are usually fashion-forward. With all that in mind, we've gathered our favorite cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Best overall Caseology Nano Pop for Galaxy Z Flip 6 $26 $40 Save $14 The Caseology Nano Pop has become a staple on our case lists, and it's easy to see why. Its functionality is superb, adding grip, a rear-mounted ring to help prevent drops, and a sturdy design that keeps the Flip 6 safe from impact. The color options are nice, too, with Blueberry Navy being our favorite. $26 at Amazon

Premium pick Samsung Flipsuit LED Case for Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung has made many useless, gimmicky cases over the years, but this isn't one of them. Drawing a small amount of power from your phone, the Flipsuit LED case has, as the name indicates, LED lights that add a sense of drama to the Flip 6 and help it stand out. We gave it a 9/10 in our review, and it's easy to see why. $60 at Samsung $48 at Amazon

Best value Temdan Kickstand for Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Temdan Kickstand case for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is fantastic value. For $25, you get a sturdy case with a built-in lanyard holder and a sturdy kickstand that can hold the phone in portrait or landscape. On top of that, there's a built-in screen protector for the cover screen. $25 at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro for Galaxy Z Flip 6 The Spigen Ultra Hybrid has been a favorite case for a long time, and we love it even more in this Zero One variant. The case has a stylized depiction of the insides of the Z Flip 6 printed on it, and the transparent elements allow the color of your phone to shine through. Add that to Spigen's excellent protection capabilities, and you have a winner. $48 at Amazon

Samsung Clear Case With Ring for Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung's clear case adds a decent amount of protection without adding bulk. It's slim and shows off the color of the Flip 6 perfectly, while the ring on the back can help prevent drops. If you drop it, the case is sturdy enough to keep your phone secure. $60 at Samsung

Thinborne for Galaxy Z Flip 6 $90 $100 Save $10 Thinborne's Aramid Fiber cases are expensive. But nothing rivals how impossibly thin this case is, and the carbon fiber looks and feels exquisite. This is a case that focuses on design and feel above all else. It'll prevent scratches, but might not help the Flip 6 survive many drops. $90 at Amazon

Caseology Parallax for Galaxy Z Flip 6 $25 $40 Save $15 The Caseology Parallax is another favorite. It perfectly balances comfort and protection, adding enough thickness to withstand most drops while not making the phone unnecessarily large. The geometric pattern on the back not only looks good but also adds needed texture that makes the Flip 6 easier to hold. $25 at Amazon

Promoted pick i-Blason Armorbox for Galaxy Z Flip 6 In partnership with i-Blason $43 $48 Save $5 Sometimes, the form needs to go out the window so you can focus on the function. The i-Blason Armorbox for the Z Flip 6 is designed to keep your phone safe no matter the cost. There's a built-in cover screen protector, a hinged cover, a kickstand, cushioned corners, and more. $43 at Amazon

VRS Design Terra for Galaxy Z Flip 6 I'm not usually a fan of wallet cases, but I can't help but love the way VRS Design has implemented it for the Z Flip 6. Your cards are stored in the bottom half of the phone, and the hinge protector serves as a lid. There's just something fun about flipping up the lid and grabbing your card. That aside, the case comes in a range of colors and will easily protect the Flip 6 $30 at Amazon

Keep your Galaxy Z Flip 6 looking fresh

Samsung phones have always benefited from extensive accessory support, and the Z Flip 6 is no different, thanks to a plethora of cases available from tons of brands. Having a wealth of options means we can find a case that perfectly meets our needs.

Our overall favorite is the Caseology Nano Pop; it's been a staple on our list for years, and for good reason. The case looks great in its blueberry navy, with the blue and yellow making the phone pop, living up to its name. Like Samsung's official accessories, the Nano Pop features a particularly helpful ring, as the Flip 6's new design with flat sides can make it harder to open one-handed, but securing it using the ring can prevent drops.

Our premium pick is Samsung's own Flipsuit LED Case. This fun case adds protection to your phone while simultaneously illuminating both the front and rear of the device, with swappable cards that let you make the design your own.

Finally, we have the Temdan Kickstand case as our value pick. For just $25, you get a sturdy cover that protects the hinge, holds the Flip 6 in any orientation thanks to its kickstand, and does an admirable job keeping your phone protected. It's available in an excellent selection of colors, too.

You'll want to keep the cover screen protected, too, so if the case you choose doesn't include a screen protector, we've rounded up our favorite Galaxy Z Flip 6 screen protectors, including Samsung's anti-reflective protector that mimics one of our favorite S24 Ultra features.