While you can use a 25W power brick with USB PD and PPS support to juice it up in just over an hour, not everyone enjoys fiddling with USB-C cables and connectors every day. For most, wireless chargers make the charging process incredibly convenient — just put your phone on the charger and forget about it. So if you are in the market for a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 wireless charger, here are our top recommendations to get you started.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a big upgrade over the last year’s Z Flip 4 , and one of its highlights is the larger cover screen. You also get a brighter primary display, a newer processor, faster storage, new selfie camera hardware, and Wi-Fi 6E support. Plus, you get the same 3,700mAh battery as the Flip 4 and 15W wireless charging support.

This tiny wireless charging pad from Mophie is another good option for your Galaxy Z Flip 5. Its fabric-style finish looks great, and the anti-slip rubber construction ensures your phone won’t move while vibrating. Moreover, Mophie bundles a compatible power adapter, so you can start using it right out of the box. And, as the name suggests, it can deliver up to 15W wireless charging.

As the name suggests, the Mooas Wireless Charging Nightlight works as a nightlight and a wireless charger. So this is another excellent option for your bedside table, like the iHome iW18. It comes in three colors and offers up to 15W wireless charging, depending on your phone or mobile accessory. Plus, in terms of the nightlight features, you can choose from three brightness options.

Although the Jsaux wireless charger looks like your typical stand-style Qi charger, its convertible nature makes it a good option for the Galaxy Z Flip 5; you’ll be able to juice up the phone in two of three placement modes on this Jsaux offering. Moreover, it’s an excellent value as you get two wireless chargers for just $17. Unfortunately, there is no bundled power brick.

Unlike Spigen’s ArcField Wireless Charger Pad, the ArcField Flex is designed for Samsung and fully supports 15W Super Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for the Z Flip 5. It can work in both stand and pad form factors, but for the Flip 5, you’ll need to use it as a pad. Otherwise, the Flip 5 won’t reach the built-in charging coils. Unfortunately, despite being priced at $80, it doesn’t ship with a power brick.

The iW18 from iHome is an interesting multipurpose gadget. It can function as a wireless charger, a wired charger, and an alarm clock, making it a great option for your bedside table. It will deliver 10W wireless charging to your phone, and the company includes a power brick in the box. In other highlights, it sports a fabric finish on the charging spot, and you can pick from black or white colors.

Built specifically for clamshell-style foldable phones, the SwanScout Wireless Charger has a foldable design that can work as a stand and a pad. The foldable design is also helpful for storage and carrying it around. However, wireless charging speed is limited to 10W for Samsung devices, and there is no power brick in the box. As a result, you’ll need at least 18W QuickCharge 3.0 wall adapter to get the best experience.

This official wireless charger from Samsung is one of the few options that can deliver 15W wireless charging to the Z Flip 5. It has a simple design, but the company has included a cooling fan to ensure the charging speed doesn’t drop because of the heat. You’ll need a 25W USB PD wall adapter to power it, as the company doesn’t support a power brick in the box, which is a common practice for most wireless chargers.

Known for its focus on sustainability, Nimble has a budget offering — the Apollo — for the Z Flip 5 owners. It’s constructed using 72.5% certified recycled materials and can deliver up to 15W power. Its packaging is also biodegradable, and the company includes a mailer bag to ship old gadgets for responsible recycling. In other features, the surface pattern on each charger is unique because of the recycled silicone, and you get a 20W power brick in the box.

Available in leather and linen variants, the Courant Catch:3 Essentials is an elegant wireless charger cum valet tray. It’ll make a great addition to your home’s entryway table. In terms of features, there is 10W wireless charging support and a USB Type-A port on the back for wired charging. The company has also included three charging coils, making aligning the device easy for charging.

Spigen is known for its high-quality accessories, and the ArcField Fast Wireless Charger is no exception. It’s an excellent wireless charger with a pad-style form factor. Unfortunately, while rated for 15W, it can only deliver 10W wireless charging to the Z Flip 5, as it lacks support for Samsung’s Super Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. If you want 15W charging, go for Spigen ArcField Flex or Samsung’s official Wireless Charger.

Make charging convenient with the top wireless chargers for Galaxy Z Flip 5

Wireless charging has gotten popular over the last few years, leading to a flood of wireless chargers on the market. Many of these chargers are decent and deliver a good charging experience. However, not every wireless charger is suitable for phones such as the Galaxy Z Flip 5, primarily because of their form factor. But you can still find quite a few excellent options.

We particularly like the Spigen ArcField Wireless Charger Pad. It can deliver up to 10W wireless charging to the Z Flip 5, and its pad-style charging slot goes well with the phone. It also comes from a reputed brand. But if you are willing to spend more, Courant Catch:3 Essentials offers more than your regular wireless charger. It also acts as a valet tray for your entryway table. Moreover, it has an elegant look with the option to go for a linen or leather finish.

Value-conscious consumers can opt for Nimble Apollo. It costs less than $20, comes with a bundled power brick, and can offer 10W charging for the Z Flip 5. But if you want 15W wireless charging, you will have to go for the relatively expensive Spigen ArcField Flex or Samsung’s own 15W Wireless Charger Single.