Android users have been left without adequate options for compact, reliable, and magnetic charging solutions since Apple introduced MagSafe with the iPhone 12. While it's not currently feasible to attach any MagSafe accessory directly to high-end Android phones, there are still a few MagSafe-compatible cases you can buy, if you want to take advantage of the benefits of magnetism on your Galaxy Z Flip 5 .

The Nofnus case for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is MagSafe ready, comes with a screen protector for the Flex Window, and offers some protection for your phone. Plus, a hydrophobic coating should keep your fingerprint smudges to a minimum.

Don't be fooled by the glittery case; this Hoerrye case covers all the basics. Full coverage on the outside of the phone, with a built-in screen protector for the cover screen is a nice touch, and the reinforced corners adds a bit of drop protection.

The Flurika case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in a ton of different colorways and boasts some strong magnets to make all your magnetic accessories stick properly. Aside from that, it's a pretty standard case. A PC back to prevent a scratches and a TPU frame to help with shock absorption.

The Teroxa case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is completely clear, so you don't have to worry about covering up your phone's design. Made from both PC and TPU, this case will offer a little protection, as the corners are reinforced to help with impacts. Plus there is a lip around the primary screen and the back camera lens to help prevent scratching or scuffing when it's sitting on a surface.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5's bottom does not have enough space to accommodate the complete MagSafe array, but it can hold the main ring, or hexagon. This may lead to accessories protruding or not fitting correctly at times, but for wireless chargers and compact grips, it should suffice. Additionally, UAG's sturdy bumpers can assist in holding onto the device when a MagSafe grip is not attached.

Hoerrye's MagSafe case is slim but offers some decent protection with its built-in screen protector for that fancy new cover screen. That protector is also resistant to fingerprints, so you shouldn't smudge up that Flex Window. Plus, it if comes with a grip ring that will allow you to grip you're phone extra tight, so you shouldn't have it slip out of your hands.

Some suggestions

There aren't a ton of MagSafe-compatible cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 so far; after all, the phone is still brand new. So, if you don't like any of the cases listed above, don't forget to check out the best MagSafe adapters, that can provide the needed magnets without the cases. Still, there are a few great options available.

The Hoerrye MagSafe case really does cover all the basics. A screen protector for the cover screen, a little bit of shock absorption to help prevent damages in case your Z FLip 5 takes a tumble, and an added grip ring for extra support when holding your foldable phone.

The UAG Plyo Pro is a tad expensive compared to other cases, but it offers excellent protection to ensure you don't have to worry about damaging your Flip 5. And, while the hexagon magnet pattern is a little unorthodox, it still gives you that MagSafe-like compatibility to charge up your phone when you want.

Lastly, if you want a simple case with magnets, you can't go wrong with the Teroxa case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It's clear and has reinforced corners and magnets! What more could you want?