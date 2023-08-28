The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has dropped, and it’s every bit as good as Samsung claimed it would be. But if you don't want your Z Flip 5 to drop, you might need a phone grip. This thinner, lighter successor to the Z Flip 4 phone can be a slippery handful. Despite its aluminum frame and toughened Gorilla Glass, accidents do happen, so a phone grip is definitely the right way to go. It’s easy to place a phone grip on a conventional smartphone, but on the Z Flip 5 that would go right on the hinge, and the larger cover screen limits your options even further. Thankfully, there are solutions for securing a grip on your Z Flip 5, so we've dug up the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 grips, kickstands, rings, and cases that help you keep ahold of your phone.

Protect your Flip 5 phone and handle it easily with this tough but lightweight polyurethane phone case from SHIEID that includes a metal ring grip. The phone grip is conveniently located at the hinge of the case for use as a finger grip or a kickstand for hands-free viewing. You can also open the ring's strap to attach your keys or a favorite phone charm.

This ring grip and kickstand by Lamicall is another great solution for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It has a collapsible ring grip that rotates through 360 degrees and is 180 degrees adjustable. Once you find the ideal position for your hand, the grip locks for a secure hold. Lamicall's phone grip is also magnetic and can be securely attached to any metal surface so you can use your Flip 5, hands-free.

This simple magnetic phone grip from Case-Mate can be attached to the base of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone. The secure loop grip is collapsible, maintaining a low profile for your phone. The silicone material makes it comfortable to slip your finger through the loop to hold your phone while doing a variety of activities. In addition, this look is MagSafe compatible meaning you can attach your phone to any metal surface for hands-free use.

GOUPPL's magnetic phone clamp has an adjustable grip that fits securely to the lower half of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone. The metal ring folds through 125 degreees but does not rotate. The center of the clamp contains powerful neodymium magnets that enable you to secure your phone to any metal surface for hands-free use.

The SHIEID Samsung Z Flip 5 Case with Strap upgrades a popular Flip 4 design with a larger screen and comfortable strap. The case is made from silicone and lightweight polycarbonate, while the thick leather strap enables you to hold your phone comfortably, whether it is open or closed. The Flip 5's outer screen is also protected from cracks and scratches with strong 9H tempered glass that has remarkable shock protection.

SAMSUNG's Galaxy Z Flip 5 Silicone Phone Case features a secure ring grip at the hinge of the phone. This ring is ideal for toting your folded Flip 5 or slipping your finger through to take a selfie with the open phone. The silicone case comes in four colors and has a soft-grip finish that protects your phone from scratches and dents.

PopSockets are a simple, customizable solution for adding a phone grip to your Samsung Flip 5. The circular adhesive base can be attached to the lower half of your phone and even includes an expandable kickstand for hands-free use. When you tire of the PopGrip design, simply swap in a new PopTop from the massive selection at PopSockets.

The sliding phone grip of the PopSockets PopGrip Slide Stretch makes it easy to position a grip on the tricky Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The arms of this grip adjust to the width of your flip phone, while the customizable pop grip can be used as a kickstand for a fully opened phone.

Why is it hard to find quality Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone grips?

The folding design and large outer display of the Flip 5 halves the room you have to mount a phone grip. Conventional phone grips and elastic phone loops are mismatched to the unique proportions of this smaller lightweight phone. Large grips can easily overwhelm a Flip 5 and become unwieldy.

Get a grip for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The small backplate of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 works with a limited range of grips, but that doesn’t mean that you have to miss out on the functionality that comes with a decent phone grip. This year’s best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 grips include popular phone grip features like a collapsible kickstand, customizable Pop Tops, and MagSafe-compatible components, so you can use your phone hands-free.

Any of these grips for a Flip 5 phone will do a great job of making your phone easy to handle, but some models were particularly impressive. The classic Pop Grip from PopSockets can be used as a grip or kickstand and is fully collapsible, keeping your phone bulk-free. Samsung’s smart silicone phone case features a perfectly positioned ring that does double duty on an open or closed flip phone. Using a case has the added benefit of protecting your phone from impacts, scratches, and the ingress of dust and dirt.

Our recommended buy, the PopSockets PopGrip Slide Stretch has an adjustable, non-adhesive fit that is ideal for securing a collapsible Pop Grip to your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. You can even swap out the PopTop, or completely remove it to wirelessly charge your phone.