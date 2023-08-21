Most premium earbuds would go well with the Flip 5, but we're focused on the best wireless earbuds that can take advantage of the Flip 5’s sound engine but won't break the bank, along with some compact pairs that will go well with the smaller phone.

For those who want a compact phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best options. It's kitted out with some excellent specs, and that includes audio: the phone supports Dolby Atmos and can output Hi-Res LDAC audio too. However, to do that justice, you need a good pair of headphones.

With a unique design, the Mee Audio Pebbles are one of the “different” ones. They're ergonomically designed to fit in your ear comfortably, and though they don’t look like it, they provide a very secure fit. They're designed not to block your ears, so there isn’t any ear pressure or fatigue buildup. An IPX4 sweat-resistant build helps in heavy workouts too. Running for 8 hours per charge, the Pebbles deliver sweet audio too.

The Raycon Fitness buds are built for outdoor and sweaty environments with IPX7 waterproofing. Use them come rain or shine, in the gym or while commuting. They offer good ANC for the price, filtering out background noise to a bare minimum. Multiple ear tips and stabilizers provide a secure fit while the multipoint connection via Bluetooth 5.3 stays stable. The awareness mode is especially good, and the battery is even better.

Need good ANC for cheap? Invest in the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds by Anker. These buds deliver rich, clear audio within noisy environments. The adaptive ANC tunes itself to suit the space you’re in, eliminating up to 98% of predictable background noises. Plus, the buds use HearID 2.0 to sculpt the perfect audio profile suited to your ears, which includes excellent LDAC support. With Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint connectivity, you can easily connect and switch between your devices.

The SoundPeats Engine4 earbuds have impressive features despite their price tag. Bluetooth 5.3 helps deliver high-res LDAC lossless audio via the dual 10mm + 6mm drivers, which reproduce tunes with amazing accuracy, clarity, and sub-bass response. The battery lasts for up to 12.5 hours (8 hours with LDAC). The latency is low enough (70ms) to use them as gaming earbuds, too, and multipoint connection allows for seamless switching between devices.

If you’re dependent on Google Assistant like me, then you'll love the Google Pixel Buds A-Series . They are Google’s affordable earbuds, but the 12mm dynamic speakers on these buds deliver a rich, well-honed tonality suitable for most music genres. The volume varies as the buds intelligently detect the noise level around you, while they fit comfortably in most ears with a specialized design. The always-on Google Assistant helps you command the buds and your phone easily.

Are you a serious fitness enthusiast? Then the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds were built for you. The buds feature IP57-grade protection from dust and water while easy controls help you dish out quick commands effortlessly. The ear tips come with a unique ShakeGrip technology that helps you maintain a comfortable yet secure fit even during the most strenuous workouts. The ANC is better than most competitors at this level, while the battery life impresses too.

If you’re not sold on the Galaxy Buds 2, try their big brother, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro . Here you'll get advanced features like directional audio and reading your notifications out loud. Only a Samsung phone, like the Flip 5, can truly take advantage of these. The AKG-tuned audio is among the best around, and it's all topped off by robust ANC and call quality.

Sennheiser has always been a big name in the audio industry and their Momentum 3 wireless earbuds are no exception. Premium ANC is combined with aptX Adaptive high-res lossless audio streaming via Bluetooth 5.0, plus multipoint support to connect more than one device. The sound is near-studio grade, while heavily customizable - as is the fit, with 6 pairs of eartips and fins.

Need some indestructible earbuds for exercise? Enter the Jaybird Vista 2 . Built like a tank, these earbuds come with IP68 water and dust protection, while a MIL-STD 810G rating guarantees cover from shocks and freezing. On top of that, these don't compromise on audio quality. Take them anywhere you expect harsh environments — on a trek, jogging, lifting, running — however you like. The ANC is serviceable if not the absolute best, and the SurroundSense mode keeps you alert.

The affordable Earfun Air Pro 3 earbuds come with the latest Qualcomm SoC that supports aptX Adaptive, the lossless codec all new phones are supposed to support. The 11mm wool composite drivers deliver crisp sound and ANC up to 43dB, so you’re covered from traffic to the gym. Bluetooth 5.3 and seamless multipoint connectivity add to the package, while call quality from the 6 mics is solid.

Bose markets these buds as the best ANC earbuds in the world, and they’re not wrong; we certainly didn’t find any better on the shelves. The QuietComfort II earbuds are also among the most comfortable buds out there, with six pairs of custom fit accessories. The sound can be a little purist in approach but you can easily control it with the excellent companion app, and the noise cancellation is great.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and a comfortable, lightweight design. They offer well-balanced sound, long battery life, and easy controls. The Buds 2 are a great choice for those who want a pair of earbuds that offer a premium audio experience but don't cost too much. The Buds 2 can easily switch between multiple devices, so you can use them for your PC or tablet too.

Best earbuds for your new Galaxy Z Flip 5

When two good things come together, it feels great, right? Such should be the relationship between your phone and your earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is an awesome phone, and it deserves awesome earbuds. Keeping the cost in mind, we set out to find some great yet affordable earbuds that go well with the compact flip phone.

The Flip 5 is a great choice for commuters and fitness enthusiasts. So should be the earbuds that accompany it. The buds should also be able to take advantage of the Dolby Atmos processing and LDAC output. True, not all earbuds can handle that — not at every budget at least — so we've included some less pricey pairs too.

Since the Flip 5 is a Samsung phone, a pair of Samsung earbuds is the obvious choice. Therefore our top pick is the Galaxy Buds 2, which are good all-rounders at a competitive price. The Flip 5 can take advantage of all their advanced features too, which other devices may not.

If you still have some cash on hand after buying the $1000 phone, you may want to splurge a bit and get the best. In that case, we recommend the Bose QuietComfort II for their smooth sound and arguably the best ANC on the shelves.

On the other hand, you may be looking for something that just works and doesn’t dent your bank further. There’s the EarFun Air Pro 3 for you — a solid performer yet affordable. Or maybe you’re a gym junkie? Then take the Jaybird Vista 2s for their outstanding durability.