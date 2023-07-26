At long last, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 finally has the spotlight over its tablet-cum-smartphone sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 . This year's upgrade is all about the bigger, bolder outer display and its (eventual) cover screen apps. That bigger screen means that case design was even more challenging than years past — but it also means fresher styles and a wider diversity of available cases. Some are fashionably late, but we'll be updating this guide frequently to ensure we offer you only the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases.

While the Nano Pop is a flatter and cleaner look, Caseology's Parallax is all about texture and depth. The grooved bumper is robust enough that your hands will need to be drenched before it'll slip in your hand. While the cube pattern across the back looks weird, it's actually quite handy when trying to position your fingers across the back, especially when using the cover screen.

The corners and crevices of a clear tend to look awkward, so covering up the bumper with a bold color can spice things up and add some style. Adding it around the camera cutouts can help prevent the flash from shining through your clear case to cause unearthly halos in your photos. The actual ring for the ring grip is also easy to remove or swap out should you so desire.

For a phone this small, wallet cases are a rare, rare thing, and I'll preface this case by saying the cards will stick out a little bit. This polyurethane leather Galaxy Z Flip 5 case has room for up to three cards and cash, which should be enough for karaoke night at the pride bar. I also dig the little straps across the two sides, it helps things feel more cohesive.

Even Samsung has given up the goat on actual leather cases, but at least Torro is still giving us full-grain aniline cowhide leather across the backplate and framing the cover screen. Torro's cases are usually folio wallet cases, but that would be a bridge too far with its Flip 5 case; in fact, we don't even get the trademark bull cutout. At least we get that bold red stitching.

Let's not mince words; this is a beefy boy. If you're making a case that can survive 20-foot drops and getting run over, it's going to have some heft to it. The trademark kickstand is still built into the bottom — it's mostly good for flex mode or cover screen mode — and it still comes with a holster if you wanna really kick it like it's 2003.

One of our favorite Flip 4 cases makes a dope Flip 5 return. These two-tone color schemes will absolutely POP (pun 110% intended) alongside Samsung's new cover screen customization, and microdot texturing along the side of the bottom half allows for added purchase when your hands are sweaty. I'm in love with the purple two-tone, but the Navy/yellow contrast is classic.

If you're going to spend $70 on a case, it should be a case that's distinct, daring, and grippy. Casetify's Impact does all three in style, and for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, we get an almost GameBoy-like Haze Purple color option. At launch, we've "only" got thousands of graphic and artist designs, but very soon, licensed Co-Lab cases will arrive, too.

After years of Spigen being prudish with its pigments, the AirSkin is here with a veritable rainbow! We've got matching shades for each Flip 5 color, clear, and even the Zero One teardown options. With a name like AirSkin, it's not the most heavy-duty case out there, but it'll add some light impact resistance and guard against scratches and scuffs.

Your Galaxy Z Flip 5 case should focus on grip and style

While for most phones, many of us will seek out the most durable and heavy-duty case we can — and we absolutely understand the need to protect your $1,000 phone — but the thickness of the case is doubled since the phone folds over. Even medium cases can end up making the Flip 5 feel thick, so unless you need the 20-foot drop protection of the Supcase UB Pro, you'll want to balance thickness against functionality.

The Casetify Impact seems to strike the perfect balance there, with 5-foot drop protection with the gel-lined, recycled bumper and the fun designs for that slim, clear back. Of course, having a translucent purple case like it's 1999 is a big bonus, too.

But moving back to sleek cases, the Spigen AirSkin offers a lighter level of durability, but for just everyday (around the house and office and maybe the park) living, it's almost perfect. Caseology's Nano Pop is a smidge thicker, but the micro-texture and the two-tone accents spice things up, as well as adding a bit more impact resistance.