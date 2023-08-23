The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series has been home to some of the most popular foldable phones on the market. And with the newest addition to this line – the Galaxy Z Flip 5 – the company has come even closer to producing a perfect clamshell foldable. So you can expect excellent performance from the phone, matching the best Android phones . But you can significantly enhance your experience of using this clamshell by complementing it with some great accessories. Here are our handpicked options to get you started.

The Anker 511 Power Bank is a compact portable charger that will come in handy when you are away from an outlet. It has a 5,000mAh battery that will be enough to provide almost one full charge to your phone. The PowerCore Fusion 5K also comes with built-in prongs, so you won't need a separate power brick to charge it. Plus, it supports 20W charging. So while you won't get the fastest charging speed, it will still juice up your phone fast.

The Spigen ArcField Flex is a convertible wireless charger that can function as a stand-style or a pad-type charger. Its foldable nature also makes it incredibly convenient for storage or travel. In other features, the Spigen offering supports Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, allowing it to provide 15W wireless charging to your phone. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with a power brick.

The PopGrip from PopSockets comes in dozens of designs and will undoubtedly help you hold your phone securely and without undue strain. Installation is effortless. It sticks to the back of your phone with adhesive. In other features, the grips are swappable. So you can pick a design now and replace the grip whenever you want. Moreover, the PopGrip can work as a kickstand, which will be helpful while watching a video on the primary display.

Although the Ugreen Nexode power brick can help you juice up the Z Flip 5 in your home or office, you'll need the company's 63W car charger for your vehicle. It's a nifty charger that plugs in your car's 12v port and can push up to 45W power through the USB-C port and up to 18W via the Type-A port, making it perfect for not just your phone but your Chromebook, MacBook Air, or tablet.

While Samsung ships a fast-charge capable USB-C cable in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 box, you may need a spare for your car or office. Anker's 543 USB-C to USB-C cable is an excellent option for that. It supports up to 140W charging and is durable, with a 20,000-bends lifespan. Moreover, the jacket of the Anker cable is made from bio-based materials, which is good for sustainability. You can buy it in four colors and two sizes.

The Aero Flex from Araree is another solid case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It comes with a built-in hinge cover to ensure that a key part of your phone is not left unprotected. In other features, it's available in four exciting colors. And its polycarbonate construction safeguards the phone from scratches, bumps, and drops. It's also relatively slim and lightweight, but there is a bump on the back to accommodate the hinge cover.

From excellent active noise cancellation to a comfortable design, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are great earbuds for any Samsung smartphone owner. These offer a good sound quality with support for 24-bit high-res audio. The earbuds are also rated IPX7 for water resistance, so a tumble in the water will make no difference to them. Lastly, you get around five hours of battery life on a single charge, and the case stores backup for over two more charges.

Although the primary display of the Z Flip 5 comes with a pre-applied screen protector, you need something to keep the cover screen safe as it's always on the outside and more likely to get scratched. Ringke's Cover Display Glass can help in this regard. It's a high-quality tempered glass protector that protects the secondary screen from scrapes and other blemishes.

Available in four exciting colors, the Caseology Nano Pop for the Z Flip 5 keeps the phone safe without looking like "just another case." It also has a dual-tone design that looks great. In other features, the company has used polycarbonate and TPU materials to offer superior protection against scratches, drops, and impacts. Notably, like most other cases for clamshell-style foldables, it uses adhesive. So if you like to swap cases frequently, it's something to remember.

One of our best Android smartwatch recommendations , the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a perfect companion for the Z Flip 5. It has a traditional watch-like design and includes a physical rotating bezel to help navigate the smartwatch's software. It can last up to 30 hours between charges and offers heart-rate monitoring, ECG, fall detection, blood oxygen monitoring, temperature-based cycle tracking, and sleep tracking. It also supports activity tracking and has 50-meter water resistance.

If you don’t own a PPS charger , you’ll need one to juice the Flip 5 at its top speed. And this Ugreen Nexode power brick is a pretty good option. It has a compact form factor with foldable pins. So it’ll be convenient to store or carry around. Plus, as it’s rated for 30W and has PPS support, you’ll have no trouble getting the 25W Samsung Fast Charging. Lastly, the Ugreen offering is reasonably priced at just $20.

Make the most of your Galaxy Z Flip 5 with the top accessories

Mobile accessories are a great way to enhance your phone's functionality, appearance, or performance. And there are some excellent accessories on the market. For example, the Ugreen Nexode 30W USB-C Charger is perfect for juicing the up the Z Flip 5. It's compact and comes with foldable prongs. Moreover, it supports both USB PD and PPS fast charging protocols.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can also be a great companion for the phone. It will pair seamlessly with your phone and offers activity tracking, sleep tracking, and tons of other health, fitness, and wellness features. Plus, it looks great thanks to its "classic" design.

In other accessories, the Caseology Nano Pop case is a great way to improve the durability of your phone. It's affordable and adds protection to the Z Flip 5 without looking bland or ugly. Lastly, if you need a pair of earbuds to use with the foldable, it's hard to go wrong with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.