The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a lot going for it: the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a slimmer hinge, a bigger battery, and the 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display. This makes it an enticing buy, particularly if you want a compact super Android phone. But remember that the phone’s two displays remain its most delicate parts. So if you are ordering the Z Flip 4, it’s a good idea to grab a screen protector to fortify the displays.

Several types of Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen protector kits are on the market. Some only include a film for the inner foldable screen, whereas others only cover the secondary display. You will also find a few options with 360-degree coverage, including films for the front and back panels. So if you are unsure about which one to pick, our handpicked recommendations are a great place to start.

Editors choice 1. Whitestone Dome Premium Film For Galaxy Z Flip 4 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Whitestone is primarily known for its excellent Dome Glass screen protectors, but its TPU film set for the Z Flip 4 is equally impressive. It will protect your phone from scratches and dents. Plus, the self-healing nature of the TPU film helps it recover from minor abrasions. The Whitestone Dome Premium Film comes with everything you need to cover the foldable screen, the secondary display, the hinge, and the back of the phone. It’s also optimized for the foldable form factor, so it should serve you for a long time without any issues — so long as you pay attention to the instructions and follow them to the letter. Keep in mind that the outer film may take a few days to properly stick to the phone’s surface and let go of the bubbles. Read More Buy This Product Whitestone Dome Premium Film For Galaxy Z Flip 4 Shop at Amazon Shop at Whitestone Dome

Premium pick 2. ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Eco For Galaxy Z Flip 4 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on ZAGG Fusion Eco is an all-new cover screen protector from ZAGG InvisibleShield that uses flexible bioplastic material. Although it’s not glass, it feels as smooth and clear as glass. It’s also great at safeguarding the screen from scratches and can absorb and disperse the force of an impact. The company has also treated the screen protector with an anti-microbial solution to stop the growth of odor-causing bacteria and other germs that may harm the protector. Another advantage of buying the ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protector is that you get a limited lifetime warranty, which includes wear and damage to the product during the lifetime of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. At $40, it’s certainly expensive. But you are paying for quality and that lifetime warranty. And if it’s any consolation, ZAGG has tied up with the Eden Reforestation Projects to plant a tree for each Fusion Eco sale. Read More Buy This Product ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion Eco For Galaxy Z Flip 4 Shop at ZAGG

Best value 3. Supershieldz Screen Protector For Galaxy Z Flip 4 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon If you are looking for an affordable yet solid screen protector for the Z Flip 4, you can’t go wrong with this TPU film from Supershieldz. At $8 for two screen protectors, it’s an excellent value for money. The Supershieldz Screen Protector is meant for Z Flip 4’s primary screen and protects against scratches and other minor scrapes. It’s also easy to install and maintain the screen’s touch sensitivity and clarity. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t bundle a secondary screen protector in the kit, so you’ll have to buy one separately. However, we have a few amazing tempered glass cover screen protectors among our recommendations that you can check out. Read More Buy This Product Supershieldz Screen Protector For Galaxy Z Flip 4 Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

4. Ringke Dual Easy Film For Galaxy Z Flip 4 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Ringke Dual Easy Film is another solid option if you are looking to safeguard the primary screen of your new foldable. It protects the delicate foldable screen from scratches and scrapes without compromising sensitivity or clarity. Plus, like the Whitestone Dome Premium Film, the Ringke Dual Easy Film also has self-healing properties and can automatically repair minor scratches to keep its crystal-clear look for a long time. In other highlights, the company has also included an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprint smudges and water droplets and keep the screen looking pristine. Lastly, you get two screen protectors in the company’s $15 kit. Read More Buy This Product Ringke Dual Easy Film For Galaxy Z Flip 4 Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

5. ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector For Galaxy Z Flip 4 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon ArmorSuit offers you two sets of its TPU screen protectors to shield both primary and secondary displays of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from scratches and other minor damage. Its soft, flexible material fits perfectly on both screens and is easy to install. And like most TPU films, ArmorSuit MilitaryShield also has self-healing properties. You will also be happy to know that ArmorSuit offers a lifetime replacement warranty with MilitaryShield. So in case the screen protector gets damaged, you can ask the company for a free replacement. Lastly, the screen protector is made in the USA, if that matters. Read More Buy This Product ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector For Galaxy Z Flip 4 Shop at Amazon

6. Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit For Galaxy Z Flip 4 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Spigen is known for making some of the best cases and screen protectors for smartphones. And its GlasTR EZ Fit for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is no exception. It’s an excellent tempered glass protector for the phone’s cover display that will keep scratches and dents at bay. The company also bundles an auto-alignment tool that makes the installation process effortless. In other highlights, the screen protector also has an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprint smudges. Additionally, you get a TPU film to safeguard the hinge. As many Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases don’t include hinge protection, it’s a nice little add-on that will certainly come in handy. Read More Buy This Product Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit For Galaxy Z Flip 4 Shop at Amazon

7. Whitestone EZ Glass For Galaxy Z Flip 4 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Whitestone EZ Glass is another fantastic tempered glass screen protector for the cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Apart from shielding the display from scratches, scrapes, and dents, the EZ Glass also acts as a mirror when the screen is sleeping or switched off. So when you don’t have easy access to a mirror, you can use it. The screen protector doesn’t impact the display’s touch sensitivity and offers clear visibility. Additionally, like the Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit, it comes with a TPU hinge cover that will protect the phone’s spine from minor damage. Read More Buy This Product Whitestone EZ Glass For Galaxy Z Flip 4 Shop at Amazon Shop at Whitestone Dome

8. Foluu Screen Protector For Galaxy Z Flip 4 7.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Foluu’s 4-in-1 film provides 360-degree coverage and can fortify every bit of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. It covers the inner foldable display, outer secondary screen, back panel, and front panel. The company also promises easy installation and claims that any bubbles introduced while applying the screen protector will automatically disappear within 24 hours. The film is super thin at 0.33mm, so you will barely notice its presence and it won’t interfere with the phone’s operation. The Foluu Screen Protector is also hydrophobic and oleophobic and can withstand scratches, scuff marks, and scrapes. Plus, its self-healing nature helps it eliminate minor blemishes over time. You get two sets of the 4-in-1 film in the $17 kit. Read More Buy This Product Foluu Screen Protector For Galaxy Z Flip 4 Shop at Amazon

Protect your foldable from the pesky scratches

While it was a bit difficult to find quality screen protectors last year, the usual brands have been more supportive of the Z Flip 4. The Whitestone Dome Premium Film covers pretty much the entire body of the phone, not just the two displays. While you need to pay extra close attention when installing these films — especially the hinge cover, which will catch one of the panels and peel off almost instantly if not perfectly installed and left alone for the adhesive to set — safeguards the phone from scratches, scrapes, and dents.

But if you are more concerned about the cover screen, ZAGG's InvisibleShield Fusion Eco is an excellent premium option. It feels like glass but is, in fact, a mix of different polymers and plant-based materials. If you care about sustainability or the environment, ZAGG is doing its bit. The company's partners will even plant a tree if you buy it.

Lastly, the Supershieldz Screen Protector offers incredible value at just $8. It's made with TPU and will protect the primary display from all sorts of minor abrasions.

While many of these kits come with films to cover the front, back, and even the hinge panels, they're prone to peeling up and only provide scratch protection at best. For serious protection against drops and dings, grab one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases for complete peace of mind.

Where are the tempered glass screen protectors?

While tempered glass offers improved impact resistance, it doesn't play well with foldable screens yet. So while tempered glass screen protectors are available for the Flip 4's cover screen, the main folding display will have to stick to films for the foreseeable future. Given that you can close the screen when not in use and that there's a lip around the edges of the screen, you ideally shouldn't need that extra impact protection, just a scratch guard.