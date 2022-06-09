The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is a great-looking watch out of the box, but if you're not stuck with the standard issued band that comes with it. Buying a new watch strap is the perfect way to add your personal aesthetic to one of the best smartwatches.

Fortunately, it doesn't have to be expensive to spruce up your look, so you can easily buy more than one watch band to ensure you always have the right style for every occasion. And it doesn't hurt to have a couple of extra watch bands in case you need them. To help you pinpoint the right look and design for your needs, we've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy Watch4 bands.

Editors choice 1. EverAct Soft Silicone 20mm 12-Pack 9.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Struggling to decide which color suits your mood or needs? The EverAct 12-Pack has a color for every day of the week and beyond. After all, we all wear different clothes each day, so why not enjoy a variety of watch bands too? Each strap is made from soft and flexible silicone, so they're waterproof and allow your skin to breathe. Durable and simple to install, thanks to their quick-release spring bars, you can easily wear one color band for work before switching over to another when heading out for the evening. Read More Buy This Product EverAct Soft Silicone 20mm 12-Pack Shop at Amazon

Premium pick 2. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Fabric Band 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Samsung Going the official route often costs more than buying a third-party band, but you get what you pay for. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Fabric Band offers a smart design that's breathable as well as appealing. The band is made with a nylon weave, so it's secure but comfortable to wear. A simple hook-and-loop fastener means it takes seconds to attach, so you can easily swap watch bands as needed. The only downside, aside from the price, is that the color options are a little muted. However, for a professional touch, this is a sensible choice. Read More Buy This Product Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Fabric Band Shop at Samsung

Best value 3. Seltureone Silicone Sport 3-Pack 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon For active users, the Seltureone 3-pack is a perfect choice. These bands are made from waterproof silicone material, so it's ideal for a sweaty workout session or a downpour. They are so lightweight and soft that you might forget you're wearing a watch. Plus, the breathable material helps prevent chafing no matter how hard you lift, sprint, or perspire. The one downside is that these aren't the most stylish bands. Still, if you simply need a cheap solution while you exercise, they're sufficiently durable. Read More Buy This Product Seltureone Silicone Sport 3-Pack Shop at Amazon

4. Olytop Elastic Bands 9.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The best value option is to buy the Olytop Elastic Bands in a four-pack, but it's possible to buy two for slightly less, depending on your tastes. These are soft loop straps made from breathable nylon. It makes them easy to wash and comfortable to wear for extended periods. So if you're someone who has their watch on from morning through the night, this is a good pick. A spring bar helps hook the strap to your watch, so it's simple enough to swap over. You can easily have one for work, one for the gym, and one for the evenings. Color schemes aren't the most exciting, but they're reliable and long-lasting, which is a big bonus. And at a cost that won't break the bank, this four-pack is definitely worth springing for. Read More Buy This Product Olytop Elastic Bands Shop at Amazon

5. Vcegari Slim Band 3-Pack 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Vcegari Slim Band is particularly ideal for slender wrists that don't want the bulk or weight of a traditionally sized watch band. Made from silicone, you get all the benefits of sweat resistance and waterproofing, alongside a thinner design than other competitors. Quick-release spring bars make it simple to switch between bands. Each three-pack offers a varied selection of colors, so there should be something for every mood here. So, if you're looking for a little variety and something on the dainty side, these bands are perfect. Read More Buy This Product Vcegari Slim Band 3-Pack Shop at Amazon Shop at Walmart

6. Barton Quick Release Top Grain Leather 8.50 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Sometimes you want something more elegant than a silicone or nylon watch band. A leather option is excellent for the workplace or an evening out; the Barton Quick Release Top Grain Leather looks highly professional with a stainless steel buckle complementing the top grain leather. The treated underside feels good on your skin while the outer side looks classy at work. It uses a quick-release knob to attach. Just bear in mind that it's best suited for smaller wrists. While it is much more stylish, it's also not a good option for the gym or a run. Still, it's a great option for a more sophisticated look. This band is sold in multiple sizes; be sure you select the 20mm or 20mm Long depending on your wrist size. Read More Buy This Product Barton Quick Release Top Grain Leather Shop at Amazon

7. Lerobo Silicone Sports Wristband 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Offering a particularly gorgeous Pride-inspired color scheme amongst its many options, the Lerobo Silicone Sports Wristband is a delight to look at without being too over the top. Its silicone design is safe to wear for long periods, thanks to the holes helping your skin breathe more easily. To top it off, these bands are sweat and water-resistant; they were made to run through a rainstorm or hit it hard at the gym. Don't worry about putting this band through the wringer; there's little risk of fading here, so the Lerobo Silicone Sports Wristband should last you a long time. Read More Buy This Product Lerobo Silicone Sports Wristband Shop at Amazon

8. Minggo Solo Loop 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon Of course, you can choose a more understated look; however, we love the rainbow styling of the Minggo Solo Loop. It looks a little rustic and charming, and it's made from 100% recycled nylon braided materials, so it's environmentally friendly too. Thanks to nylon, it's sweat-resistant and soft, so you can wear it for multiple purposes. Plus, it has a choice of three different sizes, and its metal connector buckles make for a secure fit. If you're looking to spruce up your style or add a little extra color to your everyday look, these bands will work great for day-to-day wear. Read More Buy This Product Minggo Solo Loop Shop at Amazon

9. Geak Floral Band 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Geak Floral Band looks very cute with a choice of highly colorful designs for anyone who wants to add a little something extra to their look. There are plenty of fun designs with a mix of different patterns to show off. On the downside, because it uses a print, it isn't the most durable band; the picture likely fade over time, especially if you tend to really punish your watch bands. As far as fit, its double-hole snap design makes it easy to secure to your wrist, while the silicone material is skin-friendly. If you want to add a floral or sparkly touch for special occasions, this band is a good option. Read More Buy This Product Geak Floral Band Shop at Amazon

10. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy Watch4 8.00 / 10 Read More Reviews See on Amazon The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is far from an attractive watch band, but it's an essential addition if you lead a rugged life. It comes at a higher price tag, but honestly, you get what you pay for here. Part case, part super-tough watch band, it has a bumper that creates rugged shock absorption along with a raised bezel to protect the screen. Its band is scratch-resistant, too, with the watch simply snapping into place. We wouldn't recommend it for everyone as it’s a chunky fit and only really suitable for larger wrists. However, if you regularly hike or have a physical job, this will keep your watch safe and secure at all times. As a note, the Supcase UB Pro is only available for the 44mm Galaxy Watch4; if you have the smaller 40mm model, you'll need to look for another case/strap combo. Read More Buy This Product Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy Watch4 Shop at Amazon

Finding the right style

A good smartwatch band brings your style and adds personality to your existing Samsung Galaxy Watch4. No matter your lifestyle, there is an option here that will be a fit in the office, at the gym, or anywhere you need to take it. The EverAct 12-Pack is a great first choice as it includes plenty of color options while keeping things cheap. The silicone material of the straps means you get a sweat-proof experience, so you won't feel constrained. They're also pretty durable, especially compared to any band with a printed design.

If you want something more professional-looking, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Fabric Band looks classy and highly durable. Color options are limited, and it isn't a good fit for your daily workout, but for professional scenarios, all the colors suit the job well.

If you're on a tight budget, it's worth bearing in mind that almost all 20mm quick-release and straight-pin watch bands work with the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, or you can go for the Olytop Elastic Band set. Color options are a little muted when going for the four-pack, but they feel good on your wrist, are pretty durable for the price, and can help in a bind.