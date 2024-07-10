It's been a long time in the making, but Samsung has finally made it happen this year, introducing its largest smartwatch to date with the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Not only is this watch the brand's biggest yet, coming in at 47mm, but it's also the first to arrive on scene running Wear OS 5. And while the watch is made from premium materials like titanium, it does run on mostly the same internal hardware as the Galaxy Watch 7.

Regardless, this device is made for those that want to take things to the absolute edge. A watch that's made to withstand the extremes that come with running marathons, hiking long trails, going for deep dives, and more. Of course, this watch isn't going to come cheap, being at the top-end of the current lineup. But that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be had during its preorder phase, with alluring discounts from retailers and wireless carriers. So if you've been looking for a large Wear OS smartwatch, and wanted something, bleeding edge, then the Galaxy Watch Ultra is going to be for you.

Best Galaxy Watch Ultra deals

Just in case you need a quick refresher, the Galaxy Watch Ultra comes in just one size at 47mm and features 1.5-inch AMOLED display, and is available in three different colors. It's powered by an Exynos W1000 processor and is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a large battery, coming in at 590mAh, and is powered by Wear OS5. Of course, it has a range of different sensors that can be used to track your daily health and fitness metrics. Furthermore, it has a 10ATM rating, and is meant to withstand even the most challenging environments.

Amazon Get the Trail Band for free, worth $80! Users who purchase the Galaxy Watch Ultra from Amazon will receive 1-year manufacturer warranty, and have the option to buy the watch in any of the strongly new three colors. The Watch Ultra comes with 32GB of storage and LTE connectivity by default, and for a limited time, users can receive the Trail Band for free, worth $80. $650 at Amazon

Best Buy Get the Trail Band for free, worth $80! Best Buy offers the Galaxy Watch Ultra in three colors with 32GB of storage, and with LTE connectivity. While the retailer isn’t offering any trade-in deals or promotions, customers who purchase the watch will receive the Galaxy Watch Ultra Trail Band in Dark Gray, worth $80. $650 at Best Buy

Samsung Save up to $430 and get an additional watch band for free The Galaxy Watch Ultra retails for $650, and customers who purchase it from Samsung.com will be able to get 25% off the price of a second device – which is especially useful if you’re buying one of the new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, or the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Additionally, during the pre-order period, users will be able to get a free additional watch band for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, adding a bit of extra personalization option and even better value. $650 at Samsung

AT&T Save an extra $100 when you buy one of the latest Samsung foldables The Galaxy Watch Ultra retails for $650, but users can buy it for as low as $15.28 a month, and save an extra $100 when they buy the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6, or Galaxy Z Flip 6 on an eligible data or installment plan. The Watch Ultra comes in Titanium Silver, and Titanium Grey colors with 32GB storage capacity. $650 at AT&T

T-Mobile Get up to $380 off with a new line Customers purchasing the Galaxy Watch Ultra on a new line can save up to $380. The watch is available in all three colors at T-Mobile, and customers can pay as low as $11.25 a month for 24 months with the promotion. Users can also buy the Watch Ultra, and get up to $350 off with a new line. $650 at T-Mobile

Verizon Up to $180 off with an eligible trade-in Verizon offers up to $180 with an eligible trade-in, and the watch comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Silver colors for $18.05 a month for 36 months when you buy it on Verizon Device Payment. While the watch isn’t bundled or offered at a discount, the Device Payment plan can help you pay in installments that are more affordable. $650 at Verizon

Much like smartphones, you're going to get the best deals here if you're signing a contract with a wireless carrier. Of course, that means you're going to be stuck with a carrier for up to three years, and if you happen to break that contract, you'll lose out on the remaining promotional credits.

You can also buy this watch unlocked, and in order to get the best savings here, you're going to want to trade in an older smartwatch to stack some credit on top of the current promotions available. Regardless of which route you choose, you're going to be get the best pricing right now during the watch's preorder phase. So be sure to grab these deals while you can because they won't be around for long.