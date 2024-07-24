Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, offers enhanced durability with its titanium frame, 10ATM water resistance, and a cushioned design to protect against impacts. It's an excellent companion for your adventures, high-intensity workouts, sports, and more, but it's also the company's most expensive smartwatch. So, if you're worried about its safety, it's wise to opt for a case, a screen protector, or both.

Fortunately, there are several fantastic Galaxy Watch Ultra cases and screen protectors on the market, ranging from budget-friendly to premium options. To help, we've handpicked the best to get you started.

Best overall Ringke Slim and Glass for Galaxy Watch Ultra This case and screen protector pack from Ringke add another layer of safeguards to your Galaxy Watch Ultra. Most importantly, as the name suggests, the Ringke Slim is a thin and lightweight case, so it won't add too much bulk to an already big smartwatch. Its transparency also lets you flaunt the bold and striking smartwatch design. Moreover, the tempered glass screen protector is perfect for keeping scratches and other blemishes away from the watch face. $18 at Amazon

Premium pick Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Galaxy Watch Ultra Spigen's Rugged Armor Pro is an interesting offering that not only includes a top-notch case, but also comes with a strap to match the case design. You may lose the Galaxy Watch Ultra's unique look behind the case, but at least you'll get rugged protection that can withstand most bumps, dents, and impacts. The case is also functional, so it doesn't impact the watch's features. Moreover, it's easy to install and has raised edges to keep the display safe. $25 at Amazon $45 at Spigen

Best value Orzero Tempered Glass for Galaxy Watch Ultra Orzero's three-pack of tempered glass protectors offers excellent value thanks to its $8 price tag and an auto-alignment kit that makes installation child's play. These protectors are also fantastic at keeping scratches and scrapes at bay. More importantly, you won't notice any lack of touch response or display clarity. Another highlight of Orzero's offering is the oleophobic coating to repel fingerprint smudges. $8 at Amazon

Best overall Caseology Vault for Galaxy Watch Ultra The Caseology Vault is a sleek Galaxy Watch Ultra case that offers a good balance between added bulk and protection. It isn't as thick as the Rugged Armor Pro, but also not as thin as the Ringke Slim, so you get an excellent middle ground. It also doesn't interfere with the watch's functionalities and has a textured raised lip around the display to protect the watch from scratches. Additionally, there's a precise cutout for easy access to buttons. $17 at Amazon $20 at Caseology

Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit for Galaxy Watch Ultra The Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit is another excellent tempered glass protector for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It offers superior protection against everyday mishaps and comes with an auto-alignment installation kit to make the application process super smooth. It'll only take you seconds to install the protector. In other highlights, the GLAS.tR EZ Fit has an oleophobic coating to stop fingerprint smudges from piling up on the watch face. $16 at Amazon $25 at Spigen

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Matte Film for Galaxy Watch Ultra If you're looking for a screen protector to reduce glare and reflections, the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Matte Film is an excellent option. It's made from TPU material and offers good protection against dents, scratches, and scrapes. Like other TPU-based screen protectors, it also has self-healing properties that allow it to recover from minor blemishes over time. Moreover, you get six screen protectors in each pack, giving you plenty of spares for the future. $11 at Amazon

JETech Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch Ultra With its high-quality tempered glass construction and rounded edges, the JETech Screen Protector not only keeps the Galaxy Watch Ultra display safe, but also feels comfortable on your fingers. While the company doesn't supply an alignment frame, it includes a suction cup to aid installation. It also includes an anti-fingerprint coating to keep smudges away. $8 at Amazon

Spguard Screen Protector and Case for Galaxy Watch Ultra The Spguard Screen Protector and Case is a more affordable alternative to our best overall pick, the Ringke Slim and Glass. It also comes with a polycarbonate clear case and a tempered glass protector for 360-degree coverage of the smartwatch. It will keep the watch safe from bumps, dents, impacts, and scrapes. Moreover, you get two cases and two glass protectors in each pack. $7 at Amazon

Miimall Bumper for Galaxy Watch Ultra This budget-friendly Miimall Bumper is a no-frills option for keeping the Galaxy Watch Ultra safe and sound. It's made from TPU and is relatively lightweight. Its matte black finish looks nice, and the company includes a raised ring to protect the watch display. It can also be installed or removed in a matter of seconds. Other features include a precise cutout for accessing the buttons and a functional design that doesn't block any sensors. $9 at Amazon

Your Galaxy Watch Ultra deserves the best protection

There is no doubt that the Galaxy Watch Ultra is quite durable, but bumps, impacts, and scratches are quite common for smartwatches, particularly if you use the watch during intense activities and sports. It's best to spend a bit more to safeguard your investment.

The Slim and Glass combo from Ringke is our top pick. It includes a transparent and thin case that doesn't hide your watch's bold design while keeping it safe. And the tempered glass protector adds superior scratch resistance to the smartwatch display.

While the Ringke Slim offers reasonable protection, you can go all out for top-notch protection with the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro. Its thick construction protects the smartwatch from everyday mishaps, and you get a watch strap that matches the case's design.

The Orzero Tempered Glass is a great value offering that comes with a bundled auto-alignment tool to remove the guesswork from screen protector installation. It's also affordable and comes in a three-pack, giving you spares for future use.