Whether you’re upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE or it’s your first smartwatch, considering safety is important. It’s quite normal for a smartwatch to get scratches from accidental bumps during daily use. Fortunately, you can avoid blemishes on the display with a high-quality screen protector. These handpicked recommendations will help get you started.

Notably, as the 40mm version of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 4 have the same display dimensions as the Watch FE, you can use the screen protectors designed for them on the Watch FE without any problems. In fact, most accessory makers are selling the same screen protector for all three smartwatch models.

Best overall Supershieldz Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch FE $8 $10 Save $2 Supershieldz’s three-pack of screen protectors is a cost-effective solution for the Galaxy Watch FE. Made from high-quality tempered glass, it will keep the smartwatch display safe from bumps, dents, and scrapes. The oleophobic and hydrophobic coating repels fingerprints or sweat smudges, and the 2.5D rounded edges ensure a comfortable user experience. And all these features come at a reasonable price, making it a smart investment for your smartwatch. $8 at Amazon

Premium pick Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for Galaxy Watch FE $15 $20 Save $5 Thanks to Spigen’s auto-alignment and application kit, installing the GlasTR EZ FIT on the Galaxy Watch FE is a breeze. This glass screen protector is also excellent at protecting the display without compromising the clarity or touch response. While it’s slightly more expensive, the ease of installation and added protection make it worth the price. Plus, it’s compatible with the company’s Liquid Air case, ensuring a seamless fit and maximum protection for the smartwatch. $15 at Amazon $25 at Spigen

Best value Orzero Tempered Glass for Galaxy Watch FE The Orzero Tempered Glass is a cost-effective way to ensure the safety of the Galaxy Watch FE's display. It offers solid protection against everyday mishaps and has a special coating to repel fingerprint smudges. While it lacks an alignment frame, it comes in a three-pack, giving you two spares in case of an installation problem. It also has 2.5D rounded edges. $7 at Amazon

Ringke Glass for Galaxy Watch FE Ringke makes high-quality accessories, and its tempered glass protector for the Watch FE is no exception. It’ll shield your watch against everyday scratches and the included special plasma coating will repel fingerprints. Precision-cut for a flawless fit, it also maintains touch sensitivity and clarity. Smooth edges enhance comfort, while the included four protectors offer replacements for long-lasting protection, potentially lasting the life of your smartwatch. $13 at Amazon $12 at Ringke

Skinomi TechSkin for Galaxy Watch FE Not a fan of glass-based protectors? Consider the Skinomi TechSkin; it uses TPU to keep your Galaxy Watch FE safe. The protector's flexibility helps in total coverage, and the wet installation aids in proper alignment. There is also self-healing support to provide recovery from minor blemishes. You’ll also be happy to know that the company ships six TPU films in each, so you are covered in case of installation issues and future replacement needs. $9 at Amazon

JETech Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch FE The JETech Screen Protector for the Galaxy Watch FE makes the installation process easier, including a suction cup for proper alignment. So, you won’t be misaligned. Still, if there is any installation trouble, there are two spares in each pack. These tempered glass-based protectors are also excellent at shielding the display from abrasions, bumps, dents, and scratches. Additionally, JETech has included an oleophobic coating. $8 at Amazon

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Clear Film for Galaxy Watch FE Unlike traditional glass protectors, ArmorSuit offers a flexible TPU film for the Galaxy Watch FE. This lightweight option prioritizes comfort and self-healing properties to shrug off minor scratches. An oleophobic coating repels fingerprints and keeps the screen clear. While scratch resistance might not match glass, it provides ample defense against everyday wear and tear. And wet installation ensures a perfect fit, minimizing alignment bubbles. $10 at Amazon

Tensea Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch FE $9 $10 Save $1 Tensea delivers a budget-friendly shield for your Galaxy Watch FE. This combo includes four tempered glass protectors and four polycarbonate cases, offering complete protection against scratches and bumps. Both the screen guards and cases fit precisely and are made from decent materials. With four of each, you'll have replacements on hand for extended wear. And at a budget price, it's a fantastic value for comprehensive smartwatch protection. $9 at Amazon

Spguard Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch FE You should also consider Spguard's screen protector and case combo for the Galaxy Watch FE. This value pack includes five tempered glass screen protectors boasting superior scratch resistance against everyday bumps and dings. Additionally, you get five slim-fitting polycarbonate cases that shield your watch from nicks and scrapes. With this generous quantity, you'll have replacements on hand, ensuring long-lasting smartwatch care. $10 at Amazon

Choose the right Galaxy Watch FE protector

As a Galaxy Watch FE owner, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to screen protector shopping. However, it’s a good idea to stick to reputed brands for a superior experience. Fortunately, all major screen protector makers have released their wares for the Samsung watch.

For example, the Supershieldz offers its excellent tempered glass protector for the Watch FE. It will keep the smartwatch safe from bumps, dents, and scratches. The protector also features an oleophobic coating and has 2.5D rounded edges. Moreover, you get three screen protectors in each pack to account for the lack of an alignment aid.

Spigen’s GlasTR EZ FIT and its auto-alignment installation tool simplify installation. The protector is also made from high-quality tempered glass and is compatible with the company’s Liquid Air case.

Orzero’s inexpensive tempered glass protector is perfect for budget-conscious buyers. It has everything required of a high-quality screen protector, including smooth edges, an oleophobic coating, and solid scratch resistance.

For TPU-based protectors, you should consider Skinomi and ArmorSuit offerings. Both are well-made and include self-healing abilities.