Samsung's Galaxy Watch FE is all about finding a middle ground that retains some of the past while keeping things current — and all at a friendlier price. The watch, available in a single 40mm size, can fit right in with the best cheap smartwatches because it appeals to those seeking a wearable that'll fit most wrists. It's also very much a part of the broader Samsung family of devices in that it can work with many of them for added convenience.

The Galaxy Watch FE most resembles the Galaxy Watch 4 in construction, so you may luck out with compatibility for both as far as accessories go. The big difference is that the screen is made of sapphire crystal glass, a tougher material better at resisting nicks and scratches. If you'd like to add a little extra peace of mind to the watch's construction, these protective case options will keep it safer, and maybe even amplify its appearance.

Best overall Tensea Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch FE Tensea's offers a 2-in-1 solution that combines a 9H tempered glass screen protector with a polycarbonate case to cover both elements on the Galaxy Watch FE. With multiple colors to choose from in the four-pack, you can decide how to accessorize your watch to suit the occasion or outfit. Both pieces are also sturdy enough to stay in place during runs and workouts. And water should slide right off, making it easier to clean. $10 at Amazon

Premium pick Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy Watch FE If you just want to protect the body of the Galaxy Watch FE without a screen protector, the Spigen Liquid Air focuses only on the frame and leaves the screen protection up to you. A slim profile protects the edges without hindering the screen-swiping experience, making it feel like a more natural extension of the watch. While it wraps around the edges, it doesn't interfere with any onboard sensors to track activity and sleep. $15 at Amazon

Best value Goton Waterproof Case for Galaxy Watch FE $10 $11 Save $1 The Galaxy Watch FE has 5 ATM water resistance, but if you want to take it up a notch, Goton's Waterproof Case combines a screen protector with a rugged frame to enhance the watch's protection. The 9H tempered glass is a protective layer added to the upper cover. And the top cover clips to the lower cover to shield the bottom edges. It even has an IP67 rating, so you can expect it to ward off dust and water. $10 at Amazon

Kimilar Screen Protector Case for Galaxy Watch FE Kimilar offers a way to protect your Galaxy Watch FE and add some color by way of a five-pack that includes black, silver, rose gold, pink, and clear options. Since you can apply the tempered glass screen protector separately, you have the flexibility to swap out the bumpers as you please, making this a nifty way to accessorize your watch as you see fit. $10 at Amazon

Goton Bling Case for Galaxy Watch FE Samsung doesn't offer a way to add a little dazzle to the Galaxy Watch FE, but others certainly do, which is where this Bling Case comes in. It combines a built-in 9H tempered glass screen protector with a ring of rhinestones around the bezel to give the watch a sparkling look without making it more vulnerable. The stones are arrayed symmetrically and nestled in to avoid coming loose during the bumps the watch might sustain. $10 at Amazon

Suoman Case and Protector for Galaxy Watch FE The Suoman Case and Protector promises protection and privacy, courtesy of a built-in screen protector with a special coating to limit viewing angles. Temper your expectations for this tempered glass because the privacy filter inside only moderately obscures errant views, so keep that in mind. The 2-in-1 combo design has a polycarbonate frame that keeps the watch's body from suffering any scratches while preventing any accidental button presses. $13 at Amazon

Hasdon Case and Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch FE Hasdon combines a case with a screen protector for the Galaxy Watch FE, offering no less than six variants to choose from right out of the gate. The thin 9H tempered glass blends in nicely with the vibrancy of the watch's display, while the bumpers protect the body from potential scratches and scrapes. You can always swap out the bumper as you please to give the watch a unique look that suits your style. $10 at Amazon

Hengkang Fit Case and Band for Galaxy Watch FE Hengkang's selection is an interesting mix of a case and band for the Galaxy Watch FE that is available in many color options. It's a silicone band connected to a bumper case, all with a rubberized finish that makes the watch less susceptible to bump and fall damage. Part of the reason for that is the raised bezels protecting the watch face from direct impact, though it also means increasing the FE's overall profile. $9 at Amazon

Tensea Bling Cover for Galaxy Watch FE Give your Galaxy Watch FE a little shine with the Tensea Bling Cover, where you can mix and match colors with sparkle to stand out. You can choose gold, silver, or clear, all of which pop because of the shiny rhinestones packed around the bezels. The 9H tempered glass screen protector installs separately, allowing you to swap out for different colors should the mood strike. $10 at Amazon

Keep your Galaxy Watch FE safe

Manufacturers build their smartwatches with the daily rigors of wear and tear in mind, but they're hardly impervious, so adding extra protection will save your investment. They also happen to be fashionable accessories given their visibility, even if one of their primary purposes is to encourage and track fitness and activity. And you can protect and add some flair to the Galaxy Watch FE all at once.

Tensea's Screen Protector is a great example; it combines screen and body protection in a slim profile that doesn't feel cumbersome or change the watch's overall comfort. It's less flashy than other options on the list, but it won't detract from the device, either. The Spigen Liquid Air keeps it simple by leaving screen protection up to you, focusing only on rugged protection for the body. It fits like a glove and stands to last as a last line of defense for the Galaxy Watch FE.

If you want something in between those two, the Goton Waterproof Case melds a screen protector with a case to ward off even more water than the watch naturally handles on its own. Given its very affordable price and four-pack offering, you needn't worry much about finding a replacement.