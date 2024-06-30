Feeling a bit bored with the stock Galaxy Watch FE band? Much like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, swapping out its strap can quickly transform the smartwatch's look and feel. Beyond the aesthetics, you can use alternate watch bands for their unique lifestyle benefits. There are sleek and sophisticated options for work, breathable options for workouts, durable options for adventure, and options that balance comfort and style for everyday wear. Here are the top picks to get you started.

Best overall Ritche Quick Release Leather Band Sporting a genuine cowhide leather exterior and a stainless steel buckle, the Ritche Leather Watch Band is an excellent option to add elegance and sophistication to your Galaxy Watch FE. Its quick-release pins make swapping out bands a breeze and you can have a fresh strap in no time. The Ritche offering is also quite comfortable, making it perfect for everyday wear. Moreover, you can choose from 32 color combinations to match your aesthetic and outfits. $20 at Amazon

Best value Intoval Steel Band Transform your Galaxy Watch FE into a timeless statement piece with the Intoval Steel Band. This sleek bracelet boasts a clean, angular design for an elegant look. The convenient push-button buckle ensures a secure and comfortable fit throughout the day. The company also includes everything you need for a hassle-free installation, including quick-release pins and a link removal tool. Plus, the band is available in classic silver and black colors, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe. $16 at Amazon

Premium pick Spigen Enzo Band $50 $60 Save $10 This premium leather strap from Spigen elevates your Galaxy Watch FE with a combination of modern design and top-notch materials. The genuine goat leather exterior exudes elegance, while the Zermatt leather lining ensures exceptional comfort and durability. Its reinforced metal clasp keeps the smartwatch securely fastened to your wrist, while the unique locking mechanism streamlines the process of putting on and taking off the watch. Unfortunately, there's only one color option right now. $50 at Amazon $60 at Spigen

Caseology Athlex Watch Band The Caseology Athlex lives up to its name, offering a solid companion for active lifestyles. Its dual-tone design adds a touch of flair to your Galaxy Watch FE without being overly loud, making it suitable for a variety of settings. The Athlex also features a combination of a durable silicone exterior and a moisture-wicking nylon lining. This keeps your wrist cool and dry, preventing irritation and ensuring all-day comfort. Plus, the Caseology offering employs quick-release pins for easy installation. $20 at Amazon $30 at Caseology

Geak Narrow Band $10 $11 Save $1 With its slim profile, the Geak Watch Band is perfect for slender wrists. Crafted from soft, durable silicone, it's easy to clean and built to last. More importantly, each Geak Watch Band pack includes four straps in different colors, giving you plenty of options to mix and match with your outfits. It’s also attractively priced and gives you the choice of small and large bands for an excellent fit. $10 at Amazon

JBR Metal Ceramic Watch Strap Enjoy the look and feel of a premium metal band without breaking the bank. The JBR strap offers excellent value, making it a smart choice for the style-conscious watch enthusiast. The strap boasts a sleek combination of polished stainless steel and ceramic accents. Moreover, JBR provides a built-in tool for effortless strap adjustment, ensuring a comfortable and personalized fit. Additionally, quick-release pins make swapping straps a breeze. $27 at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Band Besides its elegant Enzo Band, Spigen offers the Rugged Band, targeted at folks who want the most durability. Made from TPU material, it has a matte finish with carbon fiber accents for a sleek design. It can also accommodate a wide range of wrist thicknesses, and the metal clasp keeps the Galaxy Watch FE securely tied. Plus, it’s easy to install thanks to quick-release pins. $25 at Amazon $40 at Spigen

Daniel Wellington Classic Sheffield Band This 20mm genuine leather band projects sophistication with its clean and minimalist design, perfectly complementing your Galaxy Watch FE. Choose between silver and rose gold clasp finishes to match your watch's bezel and personalize your style. While not included in the box, standard watch band pins are readily available from other brands, allowing for a quick and hassle-free installation. $49 at Amazon

Archer Canvas Watch Strap If you're searching for a comfortable and stylish alternative to metal, silicone, or leather, look no further than the Archer Canvas Watch Strap. Made from high-quality canvas, this band offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and durability. Whether you favor classic tones like khaki or navy, or prefer a pop of color with vibrant red or orange, there's a perfect match to complement your style and any outfit in your wardrobe. $22 at Amazon $22 at Amazon

Top Galaxy Watch FE Bands to elevate your style

Like any of the best Samsung smartwatches, the new Galaxy Watch FE supports swapping out bands. As long as you have a 20mm band that supports traditional or quick-release pins, it’ll work with the smartwatch. Fortunately, there is no shortage of excellent straps for the Watch FE. We particularly like the Ritche Leather Watch Band due to its elegant looks and comfort. It also comes in 32 color combinations.

If you want an affordable metal band, the Intoval Steel Band is a no-brainer. It has a sleek design and is easy to install, thanks to the included quick-release pins. You can also adjust the band length with the bundled link removal tool.

The Spigen Enzo Band is another excellent choice for genuine leather aficionados. It has a modern design and a unique locking mechanism for convenience. Its dual-layer construction is durable, and the leather lining makes it comfortable.

If you have slender wrists, you can also consider the Geak Watch Band. It’s made from silicone and is excellent value for money. Each pack includes four bands, and you can choose from 10 options, each featuring a different assortment of colors.

If you've never swapped out your watch band before, or its been too long since the last change, now's a great time to do it. Such a small change can go a long way to making your watch feel new again.