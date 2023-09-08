Samsung's Galaxy Watch line has been dominating our roundups of the best Android smartwatches for years now. Its combination of sharp design and smooth performance continues to go unmatched, despite a growing field of Wear OS competition. The new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is our current pick for the best overall Android smartwatch, and the base model Watch 6 is our pick for the best value. Nevertheless, these wearables don't come cheap, so we are always on the lookout for discounts. Below you'll find the best Galaxy Watch deals currently available.
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is our current pick for the best overall Android smartwatch, and if you have an old smartwatch to trade in, Samsung is probably the best place to get one. It's currently offering up to $250 in trade-in credit, depending on the model and condition, with a minimum of $50. Plus, you can save an extra $45 if your job qualifies for one of Samsung's Offer Programs (military, education, etc.).
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
As with the more expensive Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Samsung looks like the best place to buy the Watch 6 right now. There are no instant discounts available, but you get up to $250 in trade-in credit, with a minimum of $50, and you can also snag additional savings if you bundle in other Samsung products at checkout.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
That's right, somehow the Galaxy Watch 4 is still kicking around. Samsung's first Wear OS watch is two generations old now, so keep that in mind when judging it on things like battery life, but it's still a useful wearable with plenty of health and fitness tracking features. It's the lowest-priced Galaxy Watch available, currently on sale for just $170.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition
Gear up for next year's golf season with the Samsung Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition. It has an exclusive two-toned design, with green Home button, and includes exclusive features like a lifetime membership to the Smart Caddy app. Even if you aren't into the golf stuff, it's still a Watch 5 Pro with a durable titanium case, amazing battery life, and right now it's $80 off.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
The Galaxy Watch 5 hits a nice sweet spot in Samsung's current Galaxy Watch lineup. It's a generation newer than the Galaxy Watch 4, and it's a lot less expensive than the newer Watch 6. In fact, there really isn't a huge difference in terms of features and performance between the 5 and the base model 6, so at this price the 5 seems like a no-brainer.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
This is a more niche deal, but if you are already a T-Mobile customer, or are considering switching, the carrier is willing to take $350 off the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45MM with activation of a new line of service on a qualifying wearable plan. Now it's not an instant discount — the rebate gets paid back to you via bill credits over 24 months, but you'd still end up with an excellent smartwatch for a net cost of $50.