Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Up to $350 off with new line of service

This is a more niche deal, but if you are already a T-Mobile customer, or are considering switching, the carrier is willing to take $350 off the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45MM with activation of a new line of service on a qualifying wearable plan. Now it's not an instant discount — the rebate gets paid back to you via bill credits over 24 months, but you'd still end up with an excellent smartwatch for a net cost of $50.