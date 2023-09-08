Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch line has been dominating our roundups of the best Android smartwatches for years now. Its combination of sharp design and smooth performance continues to go unmatched, despite a growing field of Wear OS competition. The new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is our current pick for the best overall Android smartwatch, and the base model Watch 6 is our pick for the best value. Nevertheless, these wearables don't come cheap, so we are always on the lookout for discounts. Below you'll find the best Galaxy Watch deals currently available.

samsung-galaxy-watch-6-classic-face-4

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Black Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic angled to the right
Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Up to $250 off with trade-in

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is our current pick for the best overall Android smartwatch, and if you have an old smartwatch to trade in, Samsung is probably the best place to get one. It's currently offering up to $250 in trade-in credit, depending on the model and condition, with a minimum of $50. Plus, you can save an extra $45 if your job qualifies for one of Samsung's Offer Programs (military, education, etc.).

$400 at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in black, positioned at an angle
Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Up to $250 off with trade-in

As with the more expensive Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Samsung looks like the best place to buy the Watch 6 right now. There are no instant discounts available, but you get up to $250 in trade-in credit, with a minimum of $50, and you can also snag additional savings if you bundle in other Samsung products at checkout.

$300 at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
$170 $200 Save $30

That's right, somehow the Galaxy Watch 4 is still kicking around. Samsung's first Wear OS watch is two generations old now, so keep that in mind when judging it on things like battery life, but it's still a useful wearable with plenty of health and fitness tracking features. It's the lowest-priced Galaxy Watch available, currently on sale for just $170.

$170 at Samsung $170 at Best Buy
Galaxy Watch5 Golf Eddition
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition
$420 $500 Save $80

Gear up for next year's golf season with the Samsung Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition. It has an exclusive two-toned design, with green Home button, and includes exclusive features like a lifetime membership to the Smart Caddy app. Even if you aren't into the golf stuff, it's still a Watch 5 Pro with a durable titanium case, amazing battery life, and right now it's $80 off.

$420 at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with a purple band on a white background
Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 hits a nice sweet spot in Samsung's current Galaxy Watch lineup. It's a generation newer than the Galaxy Watch 4, and it's a lot less expensive than the newer Watch 6. In fact, there really isn't a huge difference in terms of features and performance between the 5 and the base model 6, so at this price the 5 seems like a no-brainer.

$280 at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro front-facing in black
Source: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Up to $350 off with new line of service

This is a more niche deal, but if you are already a T-Mobile customer, or are considering switching, the carrier is willing to take $350 off the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45MM with activation of a new line of service on a qualifying wearable plan. Now it's not an instant discount — the rebate gets paid back to you via bill credits over 24 months, but you'd still end up with an excellent smartwatch for a net cost of $50.

$500 at T-Mobile