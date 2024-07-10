Samsung has a new pair of wearables out: the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The former continues the tradition of the Galaxy Watch line that has consistently made it our favorite Android smartwatch for the last several years. The 2024 model returns with a familiar look and a number of underlying upgrades and new features, including a 3x faster processor, a new sleep-tracking AI algorithm, and sleep apnea detection.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: Price, specs, news, and features
The latest smartwatch from Samsung, and it sports Wear OS 5
The Galaxy Watch 7 is available for pre-order on July 10, with availability starting July 24. Prices start at $300, and you'll find the best preorder deals and promotions below.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deals
Those looking to preorder the Galaxy Watch 7 have a handful of deals and promotions that they can take advantage of. The main one is that most retailers, including Samsung and Best Buy, will give you a free $50 Watch band with your preorder purchase. In addition to that, you can also score instant trade-in credits of up to $250 if you have an old device to turn in. Finally, if you are okay with going the carrier route, T-Mobile will essentially give you the Watch 7 for free. It obviously requires a long-term commitment, and a new data plan for the watch, but it's still one of the best deals running right now.
Samsung
Free $50 band with preorder
Samsung doesn't have any general discounts on the Watch 7 right now, but it does still offer a few ways to save. Those preordering can score a free band, which is a savings of $50, and the company will give you up to $250 for your old device in trade-in credit. Additionally, if you are in the military, a first responder, or in another qualifying field, you can get up to $40 off through Samsung's Offer programs.
Best Buy
Free $50 band
Best Buy is offering the same thing Samsung is: a free band with the purchase of the Galaxy Watch 7. It's the Cream colorway, which retails for $50, so it's a nice incentive to preorder. The retailer also has a trade-in program you can take advantage of to score additional discounts.
Amazon
Free $50 band with preorder
It's the same story at Amazon. If you preorder the Galaxy Watch 7, you will get a free $50 fabric band. It doesn't have a trade-in program, so unless you have Amazon credit or get other perks, it's hard to justify shopping here versus the other retailers.
Verizon
Save up to $180 w/ phone purchase
Verizon has a few preorder promotions running on the Galaxy Watch 7 right now. You can score up to $180 off with the trade-in of a previous device, and the carrier will also knock $170 off select Galaxy Watch models with the purchase of a phone and new line.
AT&T
Save $100 with Z Flip or Fold 6 preorder
AT&T will take $100 off your Galaxy Watch 7 when you preorder it with a Z Flip 6 or Z Fold 6. This, of course, requires buying the Watch on an installment plan and adding an eligible data plan, but if you were already looking to do this at a carrier, it's an easy way to save.
T-Mobile
Free w/ new line
T-mobile has perhaps the most interesting offer running on the Watch 7 right now. Purchase the watch on a monthly payment plan and activate a new line, and you can get up to $380 back in bill credits. This essentially makes the Watch free by the time it's all said and done.