Samsung has a new pair of wearables out: the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The former continues the tradition of the Galaxy Watch line that has consistently made it our favorite Android smartwatch for the last several years. The 2024 model returns with a familiar look and a number of underlying upgrades and new features, including a 3x faster processor, a new sleep-tracking AI algorithm, and sleep apnea detection.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is available for pre-order on July 10, with availability starting July 24. Prices start at $300, and you'll find the best preorder deals and promotions below.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deals

Those looking to preorder the Galaxy Watch 7 have a handful of deals and promotions that they can take advantage of. The main one is that most retailers, including Samsung and Best Buy, will give you a free $50 Watch band with your preorder purchase. In addition to that, you can also score instant trade-in credits of up to $250 if you have an old device to turn in. Finally, if you are okay with going the carrier route, T-Mobile will essentially give you the Watch 7 for free. It obviously requires a long-term commitment, and a new data plan for the watch, but it's still one of the best deals running right now.

Samsung Free $50 band with preorder Samsung doesn't have any general discounts on the Watch 7 right now, but it does still offer a few ways to save. Those preordering can score a free band, which is a savings of $50, and the company will give you up to $250 for your old device in trade-in credit. Additionally, if you are in the military, a first responder, or in another qualifying field, you can get up to $40 off through Samsung's Offer programs. $300 at Samsung

Best Buy Free $50 band Best Buy is offering the same thing Samsung is: a free band with the purchase of the Galaxy Watch 7. It's the Cream colorway, which retails for $50, so it's a nice incentive to preorder. The retailer also has a trade-in program you can take advantage of to score additional discounts. $300 at Best Buy

Amazon Free $50 band with preorder It's the same story at Amazon. If you preorder the Galaxy Watch 7, you will get a free $50 fabric band. It doesn't have a trade-in program, so unless you have Amazon credit or get other perks, it's hard to justify shopping here versus the other retailers. $300 at Amazon

Verizon Save up to $180 w/ phone purchase Verizon has a few preorder promotions running on the Galaxy Watch 7 right now. You can score up to $180 off with the trade-in of a previous device, and the carrier will also knock $170 off select Galaxy Watch models with the purchase of a phone and new line. $380 at Verizon

AT&T Save $100 with Z Flip or Fold 6 preorder AT&T will take $100 off your Galaxy Watch 7 when you preorder it with a Z Flip 6 or Z Fold 6. This, of course, requires buying the Watch on an installment plan and adding an eligible data plan, but if you were already looking to do this at a carrier, it's an easy way to save. $350 at AT&T