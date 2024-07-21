With the Galaxy Watch Ultra launch, Samsung has added a new, more durable smartwatch to its lineup. However, the Galaxy Watch 7, which succeeds the Galaxy Watch 6, is a better smartwatch for most people. Unlike the Ultra model, it has no extra ruggedness or durability enhancements, so it makes sense to add a case or screen protector to make it ready for everyday mishaps.

Being a Samsung wearable, it’s getting a lot of love from accessory manufacturers. As a result, there are plenty of high-quality case and screen protector options to choose from. Here are our top picks.

Level up your Galaxy Watch 7’s defenses

There is a pretty good selection of Galaxy Watch 7 cases and screen protectors to get your smartwatch looking its best and functioning flawlessly.

Caseology’s Vault case is an excellent option to add solid protection to the smartwatch. While it isn't ultrathin, it’s also not excessively bulky. The Vault is also quite easy to install, and you don’t even need to remove the band, so it’ll be seamless to swap out or remove it when needed.

Spigen’s Rugged Armor, on the other hand, offers top-notch protection. As the name suggests, it has a rugged construction that can withstand severe bumps and impacts. The flexible TPU material ensures it only takes a second to install and has solid shock absorption.

You can also save some money by going with Spguard’s combo, which gives you two tempered glass screen protectors and two polycarbonate cases. Both are high-quality and will keep the smartwatch safe from bumps, dents, impacts, and scratches. Ringke offers a similar combo, but it’s slightly more expensive, and you only get one screen protector and one case.

Among other noteworthy options, the Orzero Tempered Glass is perfect for anyone who wants an affordable but high-quality tempered glass screen protector. Thanks to the bundled auto-alignment kit, it’s also relatively easy to apply.