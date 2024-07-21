With the Galaxy Watch Ultra launch, Samsung has added a new, more durable smartwatch to its lineup. However, the Galaxy Watch 7, which succeeds the Galaxy Watch 6, is a better smartwatch for most people. Unlike the Ultra model, it has no extra ruggedness or durability enhancements, so it makes sense to add a case or screen protector to make it ready for everyday mishaps.
Being a Samsung wearable, it’s getting a lot of love from accessory manufacturers. As a result, there are plenty of high-quality case and screen protector options to choose from. Here are our top picks.
Best overall
Caseology Vault for Galaxy Watch 7
Offering top-notch protection, the Caseology Vault is an excellent choice for Galaxy Watch 7 users who prioritize keeping their watch safe. Made from durable TPU material, it safeguards against bumps, dings, and drops. A raised ring encircles the screen, adding an extra layer of defense against scratches and impacts. Unfortunately, Caseology has only released the 44mm version of the Vault at this point. A 40mm version may be coming soon. Moreover, it only comes in a Matte Black version.
Premium pick
Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy Watch 7
The Spigen Rugged Armor lives up to its name, offering top-tier protection for your smartwatch. This case utilizes a thick, shock-resistant material to form a protective shell around your watch, safeguarding it from everyday bumps, drops, and scrapes. Despite its protective prowess, the Rugged Armor doesn't sacrifice aesthetics, boasting a sleek industrial design, accented with stylish carbon fiber details. Precise cutouts guarantee access to all buttons and functions, too, so you won't experience any hindrances while using your watch.
Best value
Spguard Case and Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 7
This combo pack for the Galaxy Watch 7 offers exceptional value. It includes two tempered glass screen protectors and two polycarbonate cases, ensuring you have backups in case of wear or tear. The screen protectors provide reliable scratch resistance, keeping your display pristine. The polycarbonate cases, meanwhile, safeguard the watch frame from bumps and impacts, offering valuable everyday protection. Both the screen protectors and cases are easy to install, and the package includes everything you need for a smooth application.
Ringke Slim and Glass for Galaxy Watch 7
This Ringke combo of tempered glass and a clear case is ideal for Watch 7 owners who don’t want to hide the smartwatch's design behind a case. The case is also slim and lightweight, so it doesn’t add much bulk. Plus, the company promises that the polycarbonate material used in the case won’t turn yellow. While the case is super easy to install, you’ll have to be a little careful with the tempered glass, as there's no included alignment tool.
Orzero Tempered Glass for Galaxy Watch 7
The Orzero Tempered Glass offers a fantastic balance of protection and affordability for your Galaxy Watch 7. This screen protector shields your watch face from everyday bumps, scratches, and scrapes. It also maintains the display's original clarity and touch responsiveness, ensuring a seamless user experience. An oleophobic coating resists fingerprint smudges, keeping your watch looking clear and pristine. Thanks to the included alignment tool, installation is a breeze.
Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit for Galaxy Watch 7
If you want an easy-to-install screen protector for the Galaxy Watch 7, there is no better version than the Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit. Its auto-alignment installation kit is as easy as it gets. It’s also reasonably priced and comes with two screen protectors. So you’ll have a spare for the future. The tempered glass offers excellent scratch resistance, and an oleophobic coating repels fingerprint smudges.
Miimall Full Case for Galaxy Watch 7
Craving the bold look of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but sporting a Galaxy Watch 7? The Miimall Full Case offers a unique solution. This case transforms your Watch 7's aesthetic, mimicking the Watch Ultra's distinctive squaricle design. It also comes in five exciting colors, allowing you to pick one that matches your aesthetic. Beyond that, it provides comprehensive protection for your watch by including a built-in screen protector.
Spigen Liquid Air for Galaxy Watch 7
For those who prioritize a slim profile without compromising on protection, the Spigen Liquid Air is a perfect choice. This case strikes a balance between style and functionality. Its lightweight TPU construction keeps the bulk minimal while still offering adequate protection against everyday bumps, impacts, and minor shocks. A raised ring around the display protects against scratches, and the textured matte finish adds a touch of modern flair to your Galaxy Watch 7.
IQShield Matte Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 7
The IQShield Matte Screen Protector goes beyond essential scratch protection, with its matte finish tackling a common smartwatch annoyance – glare. This coating reduces reflections and improves display visibility, especially in bright outdoor conditions. It also boasts self-healing properties that can mend minor scratches, keeping your watch face flawless. Plus, each pack includes a generous six screen protectors, offering peace of mind for installation mistakes and long-term protection.
Level up your Galaxy Watch 7’s defenses
There is a pretty good selection of Galaxy Watch 7 cases and screen protectors to get your smartwatch looking its best and functioning flawlessly.
Caseology’s Vault case is an excellent option to add solid protection to the smartwatch. While it isn't ultrathin, it’s also not excessively bulky. The Vault is also quite easy to install, and you don’t even need to remove the band, so it’ll be seamless to swap out or remove it when needed.
Spigen’s Rugged Armor, on the other hand, offers top-notch protection. As the name suggests, it has a rugged construction that can withstand severe bumps and impacts. The flexible TPU material ensures it only takes a second to install and has solid shock absorption.
You can also save some money by going with Spguard’s combo, which gives you two tempered glass screen protectors and two polycarbonate cases. Both are high-quality and will keep the smartwatch safe from bumps, dents, impacts, and scratches. Ringke offers a similar combo, but it’s slightly more expensive, and you only get one screen protector and one case.
Among other noteworthy options, the Orzero Tempered Glass is perfect for anyone who wants an affordable but high-quality tempered glass screen protector. Thanks to the bundled auto-alignment kit, it’s also relatively easy to apply.
