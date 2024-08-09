If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and want a WearOS smartwatch that provides all the health tracking metrics, solid battery life, and seamless integration with your smartphone, the Galaxy Watch 7 is an excellent choice. It’s one of the best smartwatches you can buy, featuring a bright, beautiful display, great specifications, and just about all the sensors you need to get in shape or stay on track with your future goals.

Samsung has been making smartwatches for a very long time. Given its dominance in the smartphone and smartwatch industry, it isn't too surprising to see a wide range of accessories available for the watch. We’ve hand-picked some of our favorite bands, but you can also find cases and screen protectors to guard your wearable from everyday wear and tear.

Best overall Samsung Fabric Band for Galaxy Watch 7 The Samsung Fabric band is a first-party accessory featuring a slim and comfortable design with sleek looks. It’s made of recycled materials and comes in several sizes and styles to match your looks. Thanks to the one-click mechanism, it’s easy to install and remove. It’s perfect for casual and sports users as it fits most outfits. $50 at Amazon

Premium pick Pitaka Carbon Fiber Band for Galaxy Watch 7 $79 $89 Save $10 If you’re looking for a sporty design that looks elegant, yet minimalistic, you might be interested in the Carbon Fiber band by Pitaka. It’s skin-friendly, breathable, and durable. It’s easily adjustable, and the magnetic clash keeps your Watch 7 firmly on your wrist. If you’re tired of leather and want something different, this is the way to go for a minimalistic approach that looks luxurious. $79 at Amazon

Best value Spigen Lite Fit for Galaxy Watch 7 There are times when you want something simple, budget-friendly, yet still elegant. Spigen’s Lite Fit band is perfect for all occasions, as it sits flush on any wrist. It has an easy-to-remove clip design, a lightweight and breathable fabric band, and excellent comfort. It’s relatively cheap, too, compared to other bands, and it looks fantastic. $19 at Amazon

UAG Leather Band for Galaxy Watch 7 $30 $50 Save $20 Leather has been the go-to for many, as it offers a unique and luxurious feel. If you’re after simple aesthetics, then this Italian leather with custom stainless steel and collar locking snap offers everything you need. It’s built to handle everything without compromising your style and perfectly fits the new Watch 7. $30 at UAG

Samsung Sport Band for Galaxy Watch 7 The Samsung Sport Band is a first-party accessory ideal for sports lovers and those who want something easy to clean, sporty, yet still stylish. It’s available in several colors and offers excellent comfort for most activities, whether that’s a party, a workout, or a casual everyday look. $50 at Amazon

Spigen Modern Fit for Galaxy Watch 7 There are times when silicon, leather, or fabrics just don’t cut it. This stainless steel band offers a premium feel with a modern style. It has a metal clasp that quickly and securely keeps the watch on your wrist, and it comes in three colors that can match your outfit and style. $27 at Amazon

Pick a band that fits your style

Picking a band that fits your style can be daunting, but we recommend taking a look at the ones that fit most outfits and your style. Most of the bands shown above match any piece of clothing, regardless of color, and are suitable for most occasions, activities, and events.

With that in mind, the Samsung Fabric Band ticks the boxes for most occasions. It’s simple, elegant, and affordable; it’s ideal for sports activities, a night out, and any other events and outfits. Thanks to the materials, it looks simple and elegant and feels premium. It’s also easy to remove and attach, and colorful in all the right ways to feel unique on your wrist.

But if you want to stand out and look for something even more aesthetically pleasing, the Pitaka Carbon Fiber band is the one you should consider. Granted, it’s not cheap, but it offers a minimalist, luxurious, and sporty feel you don’t often see on people’s wrists. It’s effortlessly easy to adjust on your wrist, and ideal for those who want something more distinct.

Finally, our value option is the Spigen Lite Fit band. Don’t let the price fool you, as it’s still a premium-looking band that feels comfortable and goes with everything you intend to do throughout the week. It’s quick to attach and remove, and it’s rugged, too. It might only come in a single black color, but that only ensures it goes with everything.