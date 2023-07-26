Need to know where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic? While Samsung's next wearable has not been officially revealed, disclosure is imminent with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 26. Last year's release, the Galaxy Watch 5, was a big one that brought the world one of Samsung's best smartwatches in years. There's no doubt that the next iteration will deliver on everyone's expectations, with rumors and hints pointing at a possible upgrades to the processor, a more refined look and design, and possibly even a larger screen to boot.

Until we get confirmation from Samsung during the Galaxy Unpacked event, however, these are just hopes and dreams for those of us eagerly awaiting the reveal. That doesn't mean we won't grab one as soon as they're available, so if you're like us and are looking to buy or preorder the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic once it's out in the wild, these are the places you'll want to check out.

Best Galaxy Watch 6 Deals

Samsung Samsung's very own store will be the first place you'll want to check out if you want one of the new watches. Samsung is offering a free fabric watch band with the purchase along with up to $250 in trade-in credit for an eligible device. Buy at Samsung

Source: Amazon Amazon Amazon is offering a $50 gift card and free fabric band when you pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 6. Be sure to select the bundle option before checking out, as there are multiple options and you won't want to miss out on the freebies. Buy at Amazon

Best Buy Best Buy will have the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 up for grabs as soon as it's officially released, and they're bundling the new watch with a stylish fabric band for those who preorder. Buy at Best Buy

Source: AT&T AT&T If you've already got a phone plan with them, or are looking to sign up with a new carrier, AT&T may be the place for you. Right now, the carrier is offering up to $350 off when you buy two of Samsung's newest Galaxy Watch 6 series wearables. Buy at AT&T

Source: Verizon Verizon Verizon is offering the Galaxy Watch 6 for free when you purchase select Android devices on a new 5G Unlimited line. Buy at Verizon

Source: T-Mobile T-Mobile T-Mobile is offering up the Galaxy Watch 6 for free when you activate a new line to use it on. The discount comes as 24 monthly bill credits. Buy at T-Mobile

Best Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deals

Source: Samsung

Samsung Samsung is offering a free fabric band with the purchase of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. If you have an older wearable to trade in, you can get a minimum of $50 towards the purchase of the new watch. Buy at Samsung

Source: Amazon Amazon Unlike for some other models, Amazon is not offering any Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deals right now. Buy at Amazon

Best Buy Best Buy is offering a free $50 gift card with the purchase of a new Watch 6 Classic. You don't get the free band that Samsung is offering, however. Buy at Best Buy

Source: AT&T AT&T AT&T is offering $350 off with the purchase of two Galaxy Watch 6 Classics. If you just want one, you'll pay full price for it currently. Buy at AT&T

Source: Verizon Verizon Verizon is offering 50% off the purchase of the Galaxy Buds2 when you buy the Watch 6 Classic. While not a great deal, it's something. Buy at Verizon