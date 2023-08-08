This self-healing TPU film from iLLumi uses a wet install to avoid bubbles and peeling edges. So if you have tried wet install in the past, it would undoubtedly be a good option for your smartwatch. The TPU film alongside the sapphire crystal will keep the display free from scratches and other blemishes. Moreover, iLLumi includes six screen protectors in each $10 pack, making it an excellent value for money.

Protection for your smartwatch display

As it's still early in the life of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the selection of screen protectors is slim. But we were able to find several solid options, including the SuperShieldz Screen Protector, our top pick for both the 43mm and the 47mm versions of the smartwatch. It's easy to install and offers protection from dents, scrapes, and scratches without hampering the watch's functionality.

But if you are willing to spend a bit more, Ringke also offers a case-friendly glass protector for both versions. Plus, you get four screen protectors in each Ringke Glass pack.

For people who don't like glass protectors and prefer TPU films, Suoman and SPGuard offer four TPU screen protectors in $9 packs for the 43mm and 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic variants, respectively. Both offerings also have self-healing properties. And, of course, don't forget to grab a more stylish and comfortable Galaxy Watch 6 Classic band to go with it when the default strap just doesn't cut it.