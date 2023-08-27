Good earbuds for working out must have good waterproofing, at least enough to cover sweat and light rain. Some dust protection won’t go amiss as well. They should sound bassy and powerful, not to mention be easy to control while you concentrate on training. Here's our list of earbuds that fit the bill.

The latest Samsung watch has landed! The new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is bigger and better and has a more traditional look. It sees the return of the rotating bezel , combined with excellent build quality that makes it tough enough for workouts either outdoors or in gyms. To get the most out of it you'll want to pair it with one of these excellent earbuds, also built for fitness enthusiasts or outdoor usage.

The plain, flat design of the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro may not impress you but don’t let that fool you; these are quite good. The customizable audio processing is wonderful and comes out with clarity and bass through the liquid crystal drivers. While the fit may leave something to be desired, the battery is up to the task with 9 hours of play time. The buds can even detect your heartbeat using the companion app, and can track your fitness data as well.

Available in black or rose gold, the Back Bay Runner 40 earbuds are suitable for any light exercise. Marketed as running earbuds, they have IPX7-grade protection from sweat and basic splashes. The over-ear hooks hold the buds in place comfortably and securely, while the ear tips better suit medium to small ears. Equally compatible with Apple or Android devices, they make good companions for smartwatches like the Watch 6 Classic as well.

The Treblab X3 Pros are another good pair of earbuds for jogging. They fit securely via the large hooks and don’t fall out even during a hard sprint. The buds are built around a Qualcomm chip and support the aptX audio codec, though Bluetooth is only the older 5.0 standard. They are IPX7 protected, so you can use them in almost any weather.

Lightweight and minimally intrusive, the Raycon Fitness buds fit comfortably and don’t fall out. The IPX7-grade waterproof earbuds come with capable ANC that can filter out predictable background noise at the gym or street. The buds and the case combined give you over 50 hours of usage. If you’re using them at home, take advantage of the Bluetooth 5.2 multipoint pairing option to connect to 2 devices at once.

Built for the seriously outdoorsy, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 come with IP68-grade environmental protection that lets them survive saltwater, frost, or casual dirt. 10mm dynamic drivers deliver crisp JBL sound to accompany you on trails. The ambient mode lets you stay aware of your surroundings, while 4 advanced mics ensure crisp call quality. The battery lasts for 10 hours plus four times that from the case. The ear hooks ensure a secure and comfortable fit.

Sports earbuds are rarely stylish, but these are an exception. The Soundcore Sport X10 earbuds from Anker have a sleek look most people will dig. They provide a secure fit via a unique rotatable ear hook. They sound bassy, which is good when you’re on the treadmill. They have IPX7-rated protection from sweat and light splashing, while the battery lasts for 8 hours per charge. Tweak your experience further using the companion app.

Jabra brings their elite signature sound quality to these fitness earbuds. The Jabra Elite 4 Actives have a comfortable fit thanks to a light weight and small profile. They sound great too, the ANC is superb for the money, and they are very easy to control as well. Connecting via Bluetooth 5.2, these can channel the aptX codec, so you're in for an aural treat. They also offer IP57-rated protection.

Perhaps the boldest-looking buds on the list, the Skullcandy Push Active earbuds will attract the attention of fitness enthusiasts. They're useful too — with Skull-iQ you can do a bunch of advanced stuff with the buds like triggering your phone’s camera, and have complete hands-free control of your audio. IP55-grade waterproofing makes them fit for sweaty exercise and rainy outings, and the battery just keeps on going. The sound isn’t stellar, but that’s sort of expected at this price level.

Sennheiser is well-known for their balanced, studio-grade sound output and they bring the same to the Sport earbuds. These are comfy, lightweight buds with a secure fit via small hooks. The excellent frequency response (5Hz-21kHz) means you will hear every nuance of the music in detail (provided you have the ear for it). The IP54 rating means the buds are well-protected from splashes, sweat, and light dirt. Six pairs of fins and ear tips fit any ear size comfortably.

Need a good pair of sports earbuds on the cheap? Try the JLab Go Air Sport. These are trendy-looking buds with massive ear hooks that fit comfortably and securely. Found in many colors, they're well protected from water and dust (IP55-grade). They have an in-built extra-bass mode that drives some extra oomph for working out. With over 8 hours of battery life, you can take these for day-long outings come rain or shine.

If you want both quality sound and durability, choose the Beats Fit Pro earbuds for your gym or jogging sessions. The ANC is among the best below $200, and Apple's powerful H1 chip drives the audio and other features including an adaptive equalizer and spatial audio. Thanks to a hooked design, the fit is comfortable and secure, they're IPX4-rated for waterproofing, and you can pick them up in a range of attractive colors. And they sound really good!

You'll struggle to find a more durable pair of earbuds than the JayBird Vista 2 . They're one of the only pairs that have the same quality of protection as the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: IP68-rated dust and waterproofing, and MIL-STD 810G-grade shock, impact, and freeze protection. Besides that, the buds have capable ANC, sound solid, and have an ambient audio mode that’s great when you need to hear your environment.

Which earbuds are best for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a premium smartwatch with a sleek design that also offers a variety of health and fitness tracking features, including ECG, SpO2, and sleep tracking. It's a great choice for those who want a premium smartwatch with a stylish design and a variety of health and fitness tracking features.

Since it targets those who like to work out or spend lots of time outdoors, pairing it up with a set of earbuds with similar qualities makes sense. The Jaybird Vista 2s are spot-on in that sense, with the same level of protection from the elements and impressive audio too.

The Beats Fit Pro sound even better, but you give up a little durability and will have to pay more for them. If price is your priority, you’re better off with the JLab Go Air Sport, which are basic but function very well as a pair of sports earbuds - and pack better dust and water-resistance than the Beats.