The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will undoubtedly offer one of the best Android smartwatch experiences out there, especially if you're a fan of the older Galaxy Watch designs. But if you're going to sport this classic watch design, you're going to want a great band to go with it. That's why we've put together this selection of our favorite Watch 6 Classic bands to help you stand out in the crowd.

This 6-pack of TRA Silicone Sport Bands is available in multiple color options, giving you an easy way to combine these water-resistant silicone bands with just about any outfit. The colors are also fairly neutral, which means they'll still offer a classic and traditional look while giving you all the benefits of a silicone band.

The PBFairyy Nylon Sport Loop 3-pack is a perfect option for those who want to take advantage of breathable nylon material set up with a magnetic clasp. This makes it easy to adjust and perfect the fit to just about any wrist, depending on the size you choose. There are also multiple color options, so you can find one that fits your style every day of the week.

If you crave the traditional look of a metal link band, the SPGuard Stainless Steel Band is sure to catch your attention. It’s available in a few different colors, like Black, Rose Gold, and even plain stainless steel (Silver). The company also includes easy-to-install or remove extra links, allowing you to size the band up or down perfectly.

This 3-pack of Lerobo Elastic Nylon Band offers multiple color palettes as well as a stretchy and durable design that is sure to have people asking you where you got it. The nylon design is soft and breathable, so it should work well for everyday use, like wearing it to work, the gym, and any other daily activities you might throw at it.

If you love the look of more stylish metal bands, then the Vancle Metal Loop Band is a great option. It’s available in several different colors and utilizes a magnetic clasp that makes it easy to fit the band to multiple wrist sizes. The design is also exceptionally pretty, making it a great addition to your Galaxy Watch 6 Classic’s stylish look.

Sometimes you just need to buy a big bundle of bands, and when that happens, the DaQin Silicone Sport Strap 10-pack is there to make your day. It comes with multiple color options, offers soft silicone bands that are durable and easy to clean, and utilizes a traditional buckle design for easy sizing.

Just because you want a classical look doesn’t mean you can’t rely on silicone. The Ritche Quick Release Silicone Band blends the textured design of a more classical and premium band with that of a sport band, allowing you to take advantage of the best of both worlds. It’s a bit more expensive than other options on the list, but worth it if you want the durability of silicone.

Nothing says classic like a great leather strap, and the Olytop Leather Wrist Strap delivers everything you need. It includes a beautifully stitched band made with premium cowhide leather, which provides additional protection from edge warping and daily wear and tear. In addition, the stainless steel buckle helps keep the band secure and should stand up to all your daily activities, too.

Which smartwatch band fits my Galaxy Watch 6 best?

Ultimately, this is going to come down to a couple of factors, like what kind of material you love, what size you need, and even what you plan to do while wearing your watch. For the most part, though, the top three choices on our list will hit almost all of those categories.

If you want a great-looking watch band that is both classical and sturdy, it’s hard to beat the Olytop Leather Wrist Strap. It’s made with premium cowhide leather, which means it should stand the test of time very well. Plus, the stitched edges should help alleviate any concerns about warping and fraying. If you want a premium silicone option, then the Ritche Quick Release Silicone Band is one of the best on the market right now. Its textured design means it feels great against your skin and looks great with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Those looking to get the most bang for their buck will find that the DaQin Silicone Sport Strap 10-pack has more than enough colors to fit any occasion. The silicone is also extremely soft and easy to clean, making it a clear winner for many.