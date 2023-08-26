If we had to choose the top accessories for your Watch 6 Classic, we'd have to recommend our top three runners on this list.

However, if you want to make the most of your investment, here are the best accessories you can find for your new smartwatch right now, including the best Watch 6 Classic cases and other options.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is one of our favourite new Android smartwatches on the market, and it's packed with great features for you to take full advantage of.

The EMallee Portable Samsung Galaxy Watch charger is a perfect accessory for those who travel a lot. It easily fits into standard USB bricks, and its small size makes it perfect for purses and go-bags. It isn't the fastest charger on the market, but it is one of the most portable options.

Samsung's official wireless charger for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a must-have for those who need a replacement charger or are just looking to add another charger to their home. The watch easily clicks into place on the charger, plus it offers fast-charging capabilities.

Equip your Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a black or leather band from Olytop to give it that proper classic watch style. Stitched edges mean less fraying, and the double pack means you won't have to choose between a brown or black leather band. Choosing between the two makes no sense when you can have both.

The Spigen Liquid Air Armor case for the Galaxy Watch 6 allows you to seamlessly protect your new smartwatch while taking full advantage of the watch's rotating bezel. Also, the bumper case is made of flexible and lightweight TPU that can blend with almost any band type, making it easy to protect your watch and keep it looking new.

The Jabra Elite 4 are a great set of midrange true wireless earbuds that offer convenient features like Fast Pair and Bluetooth multipoint for under $100. They also come with active noise-cancelling, making them a great accessory to add to your Watch 6 Classic for workouts and commutes.

The Elago Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Stand offers a vertical-style charging setup for your Watch 6 Classic. The watch's base charger easily clicks into the stand, allowing you to situate your watch within it, giving it the appearance of a bedside alarm clock.

Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo is perfect for charging up your Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and your smartphone at the same time. The charger comes equipped with 15-watt superfast charging, making it a reliable and consistent charging pad for your devices. To fit your style, it's available in both black and white.

If you want to add some flair to your Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the DaQin Soft silicone Sports Pack gives you plenty of options. The bands are also all made of soft silicone, so you can easily wash and keep them clean. And, because there are so many colors, they'll work with any outfit.

The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are one of the best accessories you can pick up for your Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. That's because these earbuds pair seamlessly with the watch and allow you to control your music directly from your wrist. This is especially useful if you love working out to music.

This multi-pack of screen protectors is designed just for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to provide unbridled access to your display while protecting your smartwatch's fragile screen. The pack comes with a total of 5 HD antifog screen protectors, as well as five bumpers, which you can situate around the smartwatch to help protect it from bumps and scrapes.

smartwatch, especially if you're an active person who moves around a lot. With the Tensea screen protector pack, you can reduce the amount of scratches and scrapes your screen takes, and the included bumpers will help remove any possibility of damage to the rotating bezel.

Our premium pick is one that you won't want to ignore, either. The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 aren't the cheapest earbuds out there, but there's good reason for that. First, they're extremely comfortable. And with up to eight hours of battery life, they will let you make the most of your favorite playlists when connecting the buds to your smartwatch. The best part? You can control everything right from your wrist once they've connected.

One of the first things you'll probably want to do when you get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is invest in some new bands. While Samsung's bands are great, it's always nice to have a plethora of options to choose from to really fine-tune your style each day. The DaQuin Soft Silicone Sports pack is perfect for people who love to switch bands out a lot, and it has a ton of colors for you to choose from, all for a really low price.

Don't write off the other items on our list, though. Grabbing a new charger for your smartwatch can be a game changer, and it's hard not to recommend Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo, thanks to its fast-charging capabilities and the fact that it can charge your smartwatch and your phone at the same time.