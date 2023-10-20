Still, once you strap on a Galaxy Watch 6, it becomes clear the bigger screen and aluminum casing may need some extra protection from the kind of scratches and scuffs that are often unavoidable with a wrist-worn device — and that's especially true if you're planning to wear it on outdoor adventures or in a rough-and-tumble workplace. Thankfully, there's no shortage of great cases and screen protectors that will help protect your Galaxy Watch 6 and keep it looking like new. From rugged cases that can handle anything you throw at it to fashionable picks to dress up your wearable, we've rounded up some of the best available.

Goton's Bling Case is a fun pick for folks who want to add a bit of sparkle to their Galaxy Watch 6. The clear polycarbonate case includes a built-in screen protector, but what really sets it apart is the sparkling crystal rhinestones on the outer ring. They're inlaid to avoid snagging on your clothes or coming loose, but don't let the bling fool you; the screen protector features 9H hardness tempered glass so your Galaxy Watch 6 will be well-protected from the bumps and scrapes of life.

Kimilar's anti-fog tempered glass protector and protective case work together to provide comprehensive protection and style for your Galaxy Watch 6. The bumper case comes in multiple fun colors with precision cutouts for controls, buttons, and sensors, while the tempered glass provides a clear view of your screen with an anti-fog coating that keeps away sweat, condensation, and fingerprints without affecting touch responsiveness.

For those who aren't fans of tempered glass screen protectors, IQShield offers a clear yet tough TPU film that's just as durable while providing a more natural touchscreen feel. What's more, the film uses a self-healing technology to eliminate all but the most serious scratches and non-yellowing material, so it will remain clear and smudge-free. Thanks to some extra space around the borders, it's also compatible with most cases.

While screen protectors are great for keeping your Galaxy Watch 6 scratch and smudge-free, most don't do much to cut down on glare. That's where the Supershieldz matte screen protector comes in. Made from high-quality Japanese PET film rather than tempered glass, these screen protectors are specifically engineered to reduce glare while still keeping smudges and fingerprints away and providing a natural touch screen feel.

SPGuard's tempered glass screen protectors include a special alignment tool to provide an easy and bubble-free installation. The 9H hardness glass absorbs all but the most serious scratches and impacts to protect your screen without affecting clarity or touch responsiveness. It can also easily be removed, and the package includes three extra screen protectors, so you can easily swap them out if they get damaged or scratched up too much.

Suoman's screen protectors feature ultra-thin tempered glass with 9H hardness and 2.5D rounded edges for comfort. The glass promises high-definition clarity and features a clear hydrophobic and oleophobic coating that will keep away sweat, dirt, dust, and oil residue from fingerprints, while also absorbing impacts and scratches and not getting in the way of touch sensitivity.

For top-notch screen protection, Spigen's GlasTR EZ Fit provides a tempered glass shield for your Galaxy Watch 6 that features 9H hardness to absorb impacts and keep it scratch-free. An included auto-alignment kit makes installation a cinch, and it's slightly smaller than the display to ensure compatibility with all Spigen's cases, making it a great companion to the Rugged Armor Pro for those who want maximum protection. It also doesn't get in the way of touch responsiveness and won't collect smudges or discolor as you use your watch.

Ringke Slim offers a pair of lightweight cases that you can change up according to your preferred style. A transparent TPU cover is included for those times you want to show off your Galaxy Watch 6, while an extra case in chrome or dark chrome has a metallic sheen that lets you change things up when you want a classier and less sporty look. The Slim case has precise cutouts and won't get in the way of sensors or wireless charging, and it's also easy to install and remove.

Ringke's Air Sports provides a slim and lightweight fit to protect the outer edges of your Galaxy Watch 6 from scratches and scrapes, plus a raised bezel to keep impacts away from the screen. The case allows full access to all the ports and buttons and it's wireless charging compatible, so you'll never need to take it off, and it won't block the buttons on Samsung's new strap attachment system. It's also available in your choice of a matte black or warm gray finish to match your style.

If you're looking for a case that will really toughen up your Galaxy Watch 6, then look no further than Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro. Surprisingly lightweight for the amount of protection it offers, this case will turn your Galaxy Watch 6 into something more akin to a Casio G-Shock, in both looks and protection. The durable high-grade polycarbonate and TPU provide serious shock and impact protection, and the well-elevated front bezel keeps impacts away from your screen. It's also precision-machined for a perfect fit.

Spigen's Liquid Air Armor is a slim and lightweight flexible TPU case that protects your Galaxy Watch 6 from everyday bumps and scratches while adding a bit of style. The matte finish also adds a modern stylish look while raised edges protect the screen and precise cutouts ensure that the case won't interfere with the buttons and health sensors on your Galaxy Watch 6.

Caseology's Vault is a one-piece TPU rubber case that easily fits onto your Galaxy Watch 6 to offer rugged protection without the need to remove the straps or fuss with the fit. It also won't get in the way of your watch's features or sensors and can be effortlessly popped off for those times you'd rather show off your aluminum finish. There's no built-in screen protector here, but the raised bezel will absorb impacts before they get to your screen.

Supershieldz is another trusted name in screen protectors, and its tempered glass for the Galaxy Watch 6 offers great protection for your watch face, especially if you don't want to add a case. The 9H hardness glass absorbs impacts and keeps scratches away, and the 2.5D rounded edges make it more comfortable on the fingers. The glass also features hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coatings to keep fingerprints and smudges away. Like all Supershieldz screen protectors, they're also easy to install and bubble-free.

Tensea's protection kit provides all-around protection for your Galaxy Watch 6 with a polycarbonate bumper case for the outer edges joined by a tempered glass screen protector. With five cases in different colors, you can change up the style of your watch for just about any occasion, and the screen protector is made of 9H hardness glass with an anti-fog coating, so you won't need to worry about condensation from the shower, sweat, or rain.

Few smartwatches are designed with a rugged lifestyle in mind, and the Galaxy Watch 6 is no exception. Thankfully, Spigen is here to fix that with its Rugged Armor Pro. As the name suggests, this case and strap combo will protect your Galaxy Watch 6 from nearly everything life throws at it. It's precision-fitted to the Galaxy Watch 6, so it won't get in the way of any features, and the raised edges around the screen absorb impacts before they can touch the glass.

If you want to protect your Galaxy Watch 6 without hiding its sleek design, then Spigen's Ultra Hybrid has you covered. This TPU and polycarbonate case is crystal clear and lightweight, so the aesthetic of your Galaxy Watch 6 will shine through and you'll barely know it's there. The clear material also means Spigen has packed in all-around protection, with the one-piece case protecting the front screen as well as the outer edges without getting in the way of the touch responsiveness.

Smartwatches require a unique sort of protection. Not only are they as much fashion accessories as tech gadgets, but they're much more susceptible to bumps and scrapes from being worn on your wrist all day. This makes impact protection much more important than drop protection, especially for the screen, but it also means you want to be able to do it with at least a bit of flair.

Of course, that second point is entirely a matter of personal choice, so Spigen's Ultra Hybrid is our top pick for the most well-rounded protection. The transparent design won't detract from the aesthetic of your Galaxy Watch 6, yet it includes a built-in screen protector and remains slim and lightweight enough that you can almost forget it's there. If you do want to dress things up a bit, though, Tensea's screen protector kit provides great value, with five tempered glass protectors and five cases in unique colors in one very affordable package.

For a more rugged style, Spigen's Rugged Armor Pro is a great premium pick as it provides a sturdy built-in watch strap and a shock-resistant design that isn't too over the top. It also pairs very well with Spigen's GlasTR EZ Fit for a great all-around protection combo. There's also Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro for those who prefer a really rugged look for their Galaxy Watch 6.

Lastly, if slapping a case onto your Galaxy Watch 6 isn't your thing, but you still want to protect the screen, the Supershieldz Tempered Glass screen protector is a tried and true screen protector that will absorb impacts and keep your screen free of scratches while offering a comfortable touchscreen feel for your fingers.