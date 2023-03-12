Even though it's more than a year old now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is still one of the best Android smartwatches on the market. With its hefty price though, if you decide to purchase it, you should take every precaution to keep your investment protected. Safeguarding your display from drops, scratches, and even fingerprints is essential and actually quite easy now with the wide variety of screen protectors and cases available in the market.
Find yourself struggling to choose the most suitable one? Here are our best suggestions for guarding your Galaxy Watch 5 against harm, split into models available for each of the two sizes, starting with the larger 44mm model.
Caseology Nano Pop Case for Galaxy Watch 5 44mmBest overall
Spigen EZ Fit Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 44mmPremium pick
Tensea Anti-Fog Protective Film and Bumper for Galaxy Watch 5 44mmBest value
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy Watch 5 44mmPromoted pick
Zagg InvisbleShield Fusion for Galaxy 5 Watch 44mm
SuperShieldz High-Definition Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 44mm
Ringke Slim Minimalist Case for Galaxy Watch 5 44mm
JETech Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 44mm
Spigen Liquid Air Armor for Galaxy Watch 5 40mmBest overall
Zagg InvisibleShield Fusion for Galaxy Watch 5 40mmPremium pick
Supershieldz (3-Pack) Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 40mmBest value
Dafuz Privacy Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 40mmPrivacy protection
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Galaxy Watch 5 40mm
Spguard Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 40mm
ArmorSuit (6-Pack) Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 40mm
Ringke Air Sports Case for Galaxy Watch 5 40mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) screen protectors and cases
Caseology Nano Pop Case for Galaxy Watch 5 44mmBest overall$18 $30 Save $12
The Nano Pop Case for the Galaxy Watch 5 from Caseology comes from one of the leading case manufacturers and has a lot to offer Galaxy Watch 5 customers seeking a thin but durable case with a strap. The silicone band and the casing's excellent watch compatibility make it ideal for individuals who prefer a sportier look for their Watch 5 while still wanting the full level of security that a typical case provides.
Spigen EZ Fit Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 44mmPremium pick$9 $14 Save $5
If you don't need a full case, you can still protect your Galaxy Watch 5 without adding any extra bulk thanks to Spigen's EZ Fit screen protector. Additionally, the screen protector's ease of installation makes it quite simple to add a screen protector to your watch face. It also ensures that you can line up the edges without difficulty and helps get rid of any bubbles that can appear when applying a protector without a guide.
Tensea Anti-Fog Protective Film and Bumper for Galaxy Watch 5 44mmBest value
While screen protectors might shield your watch face from scuffs, what about impacts with the outside world? Protectors from Tensea like these can help in that situation. They provide tempered glass protection for the watch face, and a hard PC bumper is placed around the watch to guard against dents and scratches to the outside shell. Additionally, this value set includes various covers, allowing you to switch them out as necessary.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy Watch 5 44mmPromoted pick
The Unicorn Beetle Pro series case for the Galaxy Watch 5 from Supcase is another excellent choice for those who want a full body cover and band to preserve their wearable investment. Compared to other cases available, this one is a little bit larger, but it provides plenty of protection from collisions, drops, and bumps that you might experience on a daily basis. This case is ideal for users who don't mind a little extra bulk.
Zagg InvisbleShield Fusion for Galaxy 5 Watch 44mm
This Zagg screen protector is made with military-grade materials to offer solid protection. The hybrid glass absorbs and disperses impact, reducing the possibility of cracks. The glass maintains a smooth finish so controls are easily accessible. The oil-resistant finish also ensures there will be no ugly fingerprint smudges, keeping your display clear at all times.
SuperShieldz High-Definition Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 44mm
For the Galaxy Watch 5, there are many straightforward tempered glass screen protectors available. However, the SuperShieldz HD protector stands out because of its slim design, which delivers robust scratch protection and crystal-clear opacity. With this watch protector, you can safeguard your Watch 5's screen without having to deal with the other options' thick, glass-like appearance and feel. With this distinctive design, you receive the highest level of security without sacrificing the clarity of your watch's display.
Ringke Slim Minimalist Case for Galaxy Watch 5 44mm
For individuals who want to secure their Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch without going overboard with big, heavy cases or covers, the Ringke Slim Minimalist case is designed specifically for them. The buttons and sensors can operate without any problems because of the bumper's precise fit around the watch face. Furthermore, the clear and black design makes it easy to combine with other bands and protective options.
JETech Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 44mm
The JETech Screen Protector offers great value for money as you’re getting a pack of three 9H hardness, scratch-resistant, and shock-absorbing tempered glasses at a fraction of the typical price of one. The glass offers a clear display with responsive touch controls so you can use the watch without any interference. Plus, the pack comes with a special alignment tool for easy application.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) screen protectors and cases
Spigen Liquid Air Armor for Galaxy Watch 5 40mmBest overall
The Galaxy Watch 5 case options from Spigen, a well-known brand in the industry, are all fantastic. The current Liquid Air Armor case is one of the best available. The Galaxy Watch 5 is completely encased in this thin, durable casing that also offers protection from drops and scratches. It has a sleek, contemporary appearance that goes well with any band.
Zagg InvisibleShield Fusion for Galaxy Watch 5 40mmPremium pick
The ZAGG InvisbleShield Fusion screen protector is made out of military-grade materials to offer strong protection against bumps and drops. The shock-absorbing tempered glass prevents cracks and the oil-resistant finish keeps fingerprint smudges at bay. The smooth finish also maintains responsive controls so everything is easy to use. It’s pricier than some of the other picks but you get a lot for your investment.
Supershieldz (3-Pack) Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 40mmBest value
This is undoubtedly the most budget-friendly option on the list as you get three screen protectors for the price of a cup of coffee. Don’t let the cheap cost make you think it’s not good though. It’s a scratch-proof tempered glass with 9H hardness. You also get a clear view with responsive touch controls so your watch is protected without the glass getting in the way.
Dafuz Privacy Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 40mmPrivacy protection
Protecting privacy is crucial, and screen protectors like the Dafus Privacy are popular. They protect the Galaxy Watch 5's face from scratches and drops, and add a dark tint when viewed at an angle. This exceptional feature prevents observers from reading notifications. However, it requires a full pull to view clearly, as viewing at an angle may be challenging.
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for Galaxy Watch 5 40mm
The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is a rugged screen protector and case combination that offers enhanced protection without compromising the watch's features. It features a sleek, sporty band and a rugged bumper around the watch face. The button cutouts are well-designed for easy interaction with the watch's facet. The top-mounted case doesn't interfere with the bottom sensors, allowing users to rely on health readings and other features without interference.
Spguard Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 40mm
SpGuard's 4-pack of tempered glass screen protectors offers a simpler solution for Galaxy Watch 5 owners. These protectors attach directly to the watch face, protecting the display from scratches and drops. With 9H hardness, they prevent dings before they strike. Although not as clear as SuperShieldz's HD options, they still provide adequate protection for Galaxy Watch 5 owners.
ArmorSuit (6-Pack) Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 40mm
This ArmorSuit pack of screen protectors is one of the best investments for users on a budget as you get six solid, scratch-proof film-based protectors at a pocket-friendly price The films are slim and clear so they protect your screen without obstructing the view. The material is also yellow-resistant so the screen continues to look good even after long use.
Ringke Air Sports Case for Galaxy Watch 5 40mm
Ringke is a major player in the cases and screen protectors market for a good reason. Their stuff is not the cheapest but you’re getting a good mix of strong protection and eye-catching design. This one offers an aluminum bezel ring with three color options, along with a sturdy case. The best part is that you can charge the watch without removing the case, making it both good-looking and convenient.
The best Galaxy Watch 5 cases and screen protectors
With all the different screen protectors and cases for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it can be quite time-consuming to sort through them all. Fortunately, some options shine brighter than others, and most of them aren't even that expensive.
For instance, those looking to stretch their budget will undoubtedly want to look into the Tensea anti-fog screen protector designed for 44mm watch models. This protector comes in a value pack, giving you plenty of extra protectors should anything happen to your original. Additionally, less effort is spent battling fingerprints thanks to its anti-fingerprint film.
Owners of the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) can depend on the Supershieldz 3-pack set to deliver outstanding protection at a fantastic price with multiple replacement options handy.
If you're seeking premium protection, the Spigen EZ Fit makes it simple to attach this tough screen protector to your Galaxy Watch 5 44mm model. On the other hand, those with a 40mm model will find that the Zagg InvisbleShield Fusion screen protector offers elite protection with military-grade material that will protect your precious watch from most bumps and drops.
For ultimate levels of protection, you can't go wrong with the Caseology Nano Pop Case for the 44mm model or Spigen's Liquid Air Armor for the smaller 40mm model. Both cases have special advantages that aid with scratch and drop protection. The Nano Pop Case has a slightly bigger overall design, plus band and complete body protection. If you're looking to further customize your Galaxy Watch 5, there are even more great band options available to match your preferred style.