Even though it's more than a year old now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is still one of the best Android smartwatches on the market. With its hefty price though, if you decide to purchase it, you should take every precaution to keep your investment protected. Safeguarding your display from drops, scratches, and even fingerprints is essential and actually quite easy now with the wide variety of screen protectors and cases available in the market.

Find yourself struggling to choose the most suitable one? Here are our best suggestions for guarding your Galaxy Watch 5 against harm, split into models available for each of the two sizes, starting with the larger 44mm model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) screen protectors and cases