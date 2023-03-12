The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best Android smartwatches available right now, and for a good reason. But, if you plan to pick up one of Samsung’s latest wearables, you'll want to protect it as much as possible.

Protecting your display from drops, scratches, and even fingerprints is essential, especially for a device you’ll interact with often and one that others can see on your wrist. Since its release, plenty of cases and screen protectors for the Galaxy Watch 5 have popped up, giving you several ways to protect your most recent wearable investment. Here are our top picks to keep your Watch 5 safe and secure.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) screen protectors and cases