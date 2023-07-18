Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro reign supreme as two of the best Android smartwatches for a number of reasons. Both introduce sleek new designs and features compared to the Galaxy Watch 4, but these upgrades come with a bump in price — with the premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro clocking in at $450 and the standard Galaxy Watch 5 at $280, they can be quite an investment. If you're hoping to avoid paying full price for one of these stellar smartwatches, however, we've got some of the best Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals right here.

Best Galaxy Watch 5 deals

Samsung's entry pointy-point into the Galaxy Watch 5 series is already at a much more affordable price to start, but thankfully it goes on sale regularly with discounts of up to $80 in some cases. In all seriousness, the basic model isn't a huge downgrade compared to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in terms of performance, offering a similar user experience. The aluminum housing isn't cheap either, and with well over two days' worth of battery life, it makes for a fantastic all-around smartwatch for anyone looking to grab a new wearable.

Samsung

Currently, Samsung is offering a discount on the Galaxy Watch 5. With the price dropped down to $200, you save a cool $80 right off the bat. You can also earn up to an additional $150 in trade-in credits for qualifying devices, meaning you could potentially grab one for as little as $45 if you've got the right smartwatch to trade.

Best Buy

Best Buy's following suit with Samsung and taking $80 off the price of the Watch 5, dropping it down to $200 as well. While you can get up to $105 trade-in credit towards your new watch for qualifying devices, it's not nearly as much as what Samsung is offering.

AT&T

AT&T only sells the LTE models of the Galaxy Watch 5, and you must carry a data line for the watch. This means watches here (or at any carrier) will be more expensive, but they'll also have the added functionality of being able to take calls and texts when you're away from your phone.

However, they are offering a "buy one, get one" discount deal where you can get a free Galaxy Watch 5 when you purchase one. There is the possibility of trade-in credits as well, but with the restriction of having to sign up for AT&T to use your new watch, AT&T's Galaxy Watch 5 deals aren't quite as enticing as other offers right now.

Verizon

The Big Red Checkmark is more generous with its trade-in, offering up to $180 even for non-Samsung and non-Apple watches like the Fossil Gen 5 LTE. Even older Samsung models like the Galaxy Watch Active are eligible for up to $180 in trade-in, whether it's the Bluetooth or LTE model. Best of all, these values appear to be the same whether you're buying the Watch 5 LTE or the Watch 5 Pro LTE. And like with AT&T, you are required to activate a data line for these deals.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has the best Galaxy Watch 5 LTE deal, offering one for $0/month and no money down when you add a new line to your service. They also have a "buy one, get one" deal similar to AT&T, offering up to $330 off a Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro with a premium watch plan.

Best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deals

With the upgrades the premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro includes, the $450 price tag is understandable. It's worth the buy, all things considered, delivering one of the best watches on the market thanks to the increased screen size and upgraded titanium housing. It's built to last, and the exceptional battery life only adds to this, delivering a staggering 72 hours of use before needing a recharge. It's also one of the best smartwatches for fitness, and if you're looking for the best of the best, this is the watch you'll want to go with.

Samsung

While the Watch 5 Pro doesn't currently have the best price reduction with Samsung, it is offering up to $220 in trade-in credit with qualifying devices, including smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Fossil, and more. Plus, they'll throw in a 15W Wireless Charger Duo at no cost.

Best Buy

Best Buy is now taking $50 off the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, offering this premium wearable for $400. It also offers trade-in credits of up to $105 for qualifying devices, so you could potentially get Samsung's top-of-the-line smartwatch for just under $300 if you've got the right device to swap.

AT&T

Like with the Galaxy Watch 5, AT&T only sells the LTE models of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and you must carry a data line to use it. You'll be able to take calls and texts when away from your phone, but these features come at a higher entry price.

AT&T is offering a "buy one, get one" discount deal — you can get $360 off a second Galaxy Watch 5 Pro when you buy one and sign up for a data plan, plus trade-in credits can be obtained with qualifying device trades.

Verizon

Verizon offers $180 in savings when you trade in a qualifying device, knocking the price down to a more reasonable $320 if you're willing to sign up with them. It's still not the best offer available, but if you're already a member of Verizon — or were planning to switch to them — it's a great way to get a discounted Galaxy Watch 5.