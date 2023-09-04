The Galaxy Tab S9+ supports Dolby Atmos and can deliver high-resolution audio via Bluetooth 5.3. The earbuds that can keep up with these specs and do justice to the audio signal are all mid-range and above. To help you find the ideal pair for your case scenario, let’s chart the best ones to use with your Tab S9+.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9-series includes the Tab S9+, which is one step above the S9 . Students, creatives, on-the-go businesspeople, and gamers will all benefit from this tablet, plus it's great for binging videos. And although the Tab S9+ has capable speakers, you will need some capable earbuds to fully immerse yourself in your media.

The Status Between 3ANC is an upgrade over the Between Pro, and it shows. Each earbud has three custom drivers to produce precise highs, mids, and lows with excellent clarity. The hybrid ANC handles predictable background noise for 8 hours straight per charge. Additionally, the Transparency mode allows extra ambient awareness, while the IPX5-grade protection covers sweat and light rain. The six beamforming mics enable clear communication without background noises, and multipoint connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2 helps you remain productive.

Fitness enthusiasts will love the Yamaha TW-ES5A earbuds. They are big and boldly colored, reflecting the workout mood. The IPX7-protected shell enables you to use them in heavy rain as well. Furthermore, they fit very well in all types of ears, thanks to five pairs of ear tips and four pairs of fins. The 6mm transducers produce a somewhat flat output but are detailed at every frequency range. Impressively, the battery lasts for 9 hours, running aptX Adaptive over Bluetooth 5.2.

Looking fantastic in their semi-transparent shell, the Beats Studio Buds+ are simply plug and play — no mucking about with apps and equalizers. Although there is a default app to enable and control Android-friendly features, you will hardly use it. Overcoming the old iMac-style aesthetics and using Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, they could have also added support for aptX besides the standard AAC and SBC. The buds sound very sweet, and the ANC is quite capable too.

Built for professionals often in long meetings or calls, the Jabra Evolve 2 are masters of communication. Supporting multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.2 and USB-C/USB-A dongle, these buds were built for productivity. They come with ANC good enough to reduce office chatter to a bare minimum, and the mics do a nice job of picking up your voice clearly, even in busy environments. The Evolve 2s have IP57-grade dust and moisture protection as well and come with Microsoft Teams (or UC) certification.

Google finally got it right with earbuds. The end product of five years of hard work, the Google Pixel Buds Pro , are every bit worth their high cost. They are sans any high-bitrate audio codecs, yet they manage to sound awesome anyway! The audio is fine-tuned to please most ears, while the ANC does its best to remove background noise. The Bluetooth version (5.0) could have been better, but the battery makes up for it.

What happens when the fantastic meets the excellent? The Sennheiser Momentum 3 is the latest of such a series. They can play aptX and aptX Adaptive audio via Bluetooth 5.2, and the audio reproduction is fantastic. On top of that, the ANC is excellent at removing basic office chatter and vehicle drones. The battery is also good at 7 hours, plus 21 hours more from the wireless-enabled case. Lastly, the buds have IPX4-grade waterproofing.

If you want the very best noise reduction for this price, go for the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds. The combined power of their smart ANC and the passive isolation from their cushy comfy ear tips is something to behold; you should be careful while wearing them on the streets, however. They work with Bluetooth 5.3, and after a 2023 update, they support aptX Lossless codecs.

Cheapest on the list, the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds from Anker sport some serious specs considering the price. Available in five attractive colors — Navy Blue, Clear White, Light Blue, Pastel Pink, and Velvet Black — these buds come with surprisingly good noise cancellation for a predictable background. They can channel high-resolution audio (LDAC and other) over Bluetooth 5.3, and their 11mm drivers can turn that into pleasant sound. They support wireless charging and fast pairing as well.

For the non-audiophile market, few brands sound as good as Sony earbuds. The well-known Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are one of the best in the same range. They support LDAC signal while processing that with DSEE technology; the result is a warm, bassy, exceptionally clear output that, while unoriginal, still provides awesome listening enjoyment. Movies and games will truly come alive with these buds. And if that wasn’t enough, their active noise-cancellation (ANC) is among some of the best.

Certainly, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pros will be the most compatible earbuds with your new Galaxy Tab S9+. Connecting via Bluetooth 5.3, these buds support Samsung’s proprietary audio codec. Well-built drivers consisting of 10mm speakers and 5.3mm tweeters convert that signal into excellent AKG-tuned audio to target most consumer ears. They are on the top shelf in terms of noise cancellation and have a superb light and easy fit, making them best for mixed all-day usage.

What does the Galaxy Tab S9+ demand from earbuds?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+, a workhorse for designing and working, is a wonderful machine. Given its 12-inch AMOLED screen, perfect audio engine with Dolby Atmos, and giant battery, it is an excellent personal media consumption device. To truly immerse yourself in movies, web series episodes, and reels, you will need some powerful audio processing units with your Tab S9+. The in-device speakers, while good, just won't cut it. Plus, they would obviously disturb any nearby person.

The Tab S9+ demands that earbuds run on Bluetooth 5.3 and support high-res audio codecs. Also, you'll want some peace and quiet while enjoying some tunes or vids at the end of your busy day, won't you? So, capable ANC is another requirement for earbuds, and low latency is a factor to consider for video watching. We recommend the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds. Being from the same manufacturer, they will work best, as they can take advantage of both devices' advanced features. Not only are they the most compatible buds for the Tab S9+, but they are also great performers with AKG-tuned audio, spot-on pleasing to most consumer-level ears.

If you can shake out some more bucks, get the Sony XM4s. They will give you almost the best digital sound processing for the money, and they have their own bassy sound signature, which comes close to perfection in digital audio processing.

However, it is possible that the Tab S9+ hit you hard in the wallet and left you bleeding. In that case, you can opt for the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds. For under $100, you'll get awesome sound engines that support advanced codecs and faithfully reproduce the signal.

Other use cases? If you're a professional and plan to use the Tab S9+ for your work, we recommend the Jabra Evolve 2 earbuds for their excellent voice-processing capabilities. Like exercising with workout videos? Use your Tab S9+ with a pair of Yamaha TW-ES5A buds in your ears; they are sweat-proof and play well. But if you want the very best ANC in the market, go with the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds.