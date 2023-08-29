Long story short, the S9 Ultra supports Dolby Atmos and all kinds of lossless hi-res audio codecs over Bluetooth 5.3, which means you can enjoy your music and videos in the highest quality. Of course, you will want to do justice to that kind of excellence. Therefore, we have hand-picked some of the best earbuds money can buy to take advantage of these specs.

Buying the awesome Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra ? The dust- and water-proof, WiFi-only tablet comes with a lot of heavy specs, but few people know that it's just as capable in the audio department. Samsung is known for providing strong audio engines in its devices, and this flagship-grade tablet is no exception.

Though originally designed only for Apple users, the Airpods Pro (2nd generation) are still among the best earbuds on the market. With absolutely beautiful sound output (thanks to the advanced H2 chip) and a comfy all-day fit, these IPX4-rated buds were made to be your constant companions. The ANC is strong and effective, while the smart ambient mode lets you be aware of your surroundings.

A solid name in the audiophile-grade market, Audio-Technica’s ATH-TWX9 earbuds look as interesting as they perform. Equipped with the Snapdragon Sound and Sony 360 reality platforms, they use aptX Adaptive codec through Bluetooth 5.2 to pour honey into your ears. You can customize the ANC to suit your needs and background level. They also fit really well, with the sound seal resulting in a solid soundstage around your head. Plus, the included app adds many functionalities, such as low-latency mode and ambiance control.

Protected by an IP54 rating, the Poly Voyager Free 60+ are premium earbuds from Plantronics, perfect for both business and entertainment. They connect to PCs and Macs using a custom Bluetooth adapter, with the buds supporting Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint with aptX/LC3. When it comes to the unique charging case, it features a touch display that can control the buds as well as show various statuses.

Here’s a pair of studio monitors in your ears — the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds. Driven by individual amplifiers and discreet DSPs, the dual hybrid drivers in each ear pour out professional-grade audio. They support true 24-bit aptX and aptX Adaptive codecs over Bluetooth 5.3, and the adaptive ANC is nothing to sniff at. Also, with four separate mics, they can filter out background noise.

The new XM5s from Sony maintain the series' excellence in every way; they have won the "Best Sound" rank in many of our lists. Truly, Sony's digital tuning of the incoming audio signal is second to none. The buds support lossless LDAC audio, and if you stream a low bit rate signal, they will upscale it using DSEE. On top of that, the Sony WF-1000XM5 buds deliver ANC that is among the best.

Superior sound quality with aptX Adaptive support underlines the profile of the Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds. Their award-winning design not only fits great but also looks great. The TrueResponse transducers create some truly awesome frequency responses. The ANC is close to perfection, while the ambient mode helps you reconnect to the world. They also have an IPX4-rating as well as multipoint connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2.

Looking for the best noise suppression in your buds? Look no further. The Bose QuietComfort II earbuds have earned their name in the market thanks to their stellar active and passive noise suppression. The ANC is especially good at controlling background noise, including conversations. The sound quality is near-audiophile level, and as the name implies, they are very comfortable. Lastly, with the latest updates, they now support LDAC.

If you want true LDAC support for cheap, the Technics EAH-AZ60 are your best bet. Light and compact, these Bluetooth 5.2 multipoint buds fit very decently in your ears. And while there, they reproduce audio at a pro level. In addition, these buds have a companion app that will let you make them do almost anything (short of making coffee). Furthermore, the built-in Alexa and Siri support is good, and the four-mic array picks up your voice very clearly.

A great piece of engineering, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX earbuds are definitely not for the average audio consumer. These audiophile-grade buds can process aptX audio, and their custom-tooled drivers will stunningly convert that into near-perfect studio-grade sound. The adaptive ANC adjusts to the amount of background noise, and the buds come with IP57-grade protection from the elements. Available in four attractive colors, these buds connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and last up to 6 hours per charge.

Only a Samsung pair of earbuds can take full advantage of all the excellent audio output features of the S9 Ultra, which makes the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pros top this list. These IPX7-graded weather-resistant buds support spatial audio and high-resolution audio via proprietary codecs. And two sets of dual coaxial drivers turn that signal into sweet, sweet audio. The buds also have decent ANC and are small and lightweight.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: A premium tablet deserves premium earbuds

In addition to its excellent speakers, the Tab S9 Ultra supports Dolby Atmos for spatial audio, a new feature that uses head tracking to create a more immersive audio experience. So, when you're watching a movie or listening to music, the sound will move around you as you move your head.

The Tab S9 Ultra also supports high-quality wireless audio by connecting to Bluetooth headphones or speakers using the latest codecs, such as AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, Samsung Seamless Hi-Fi, and LDAC. This means you can enjoy your favorite music and movies in the highest possible quality. There are not many earbuds out there that can process that kind of audio signal. At the very least, they would have to run on Bluetooth 5.2 and support one high-resolution audio codec (our favorites are aptX Adaptive and LDAC). Of course, all that doesn’t come cheap, and we expect excellent build quality and aesthetics at that price range.

Furthermore, what’s the point of all that subtle quality audio if you can’t hear it due to background noise? You'll need buds with some good ANC to block it out. Considering all of these factors, we vote for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pros as the top contender. With these buds, you can truly enjoy all features of the Tab S9 Ultra’s audio processing engine without mucking about in third-party apps and developer mode.

If you want a truly studio-like experience and can front the moolah, you’re in for an experience with the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX. The audiophile-grade sound reproduction combined with LDAC is an absolute treat for the ears. If you prefer something more budget-friendly, you can get somewhat closer quality via aptX support with the Technics EAH-AZ60 earbuds. But when it comes to ANC, the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds top them all.