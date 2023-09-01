If you want a top-notch Android tablet , the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a must-have. The latest addition to the Tab S9 series boasts a 14.6-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, and Android 13 with One UI, so you can tackle all your work and play on one device. Samsung also included a whopping 11,200mAh battery that supports 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. And, since Samsung no longer includes power bricks in the box, you'll want to ensure you get a good quality USB-C charger to charge up quickly. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra chargers to get you started.

The Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 452 is a great charger that can do everything you need it to do for your tablet! What's cool about the Spigen is that it comes in three different colors, so you can choose the one that best suits your style. It supports 45W PPS charging and has foldable pins, which makes it super easy to take with you wherever you go. Plus, it has GaN technology, which means it charges your devices quickly and efficiently.

While it's nothing fancy, the Amazon Basics 65W GaN charger will do the job. Charging your Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as fast as possible — and even other devices like Chromebooks — and with short-circuit protection to boot. It's a bit larger and clunkier than other option, but it does have folding prongs.

There was time when Samsung's 45W charger was the only option if you wanted to enable your tablet's fast charging; however, with more competition, it's not as highly sought after as it used to be. Still, for a simple and reliable charger, it's hard to beat the one straight form the manufacturer. Plus, it's also something useful you can spend those Samsung credits you have lying around.

If you travel a lot, or find yourself lacking an outlet for extended periods, having a portable power bank is essential for charging up your Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. This 20,000mAh bank from Baseus has the power output you need to charge up fast, and will provide you with a full charge due to its large capacity.

If you're looking for a fast and efficient way to charge your Tab S9+ in your car, the Spigen 65W USB-C Car Charger is the way to go. With two USB-C ports and support for Super Fast Charging 2.0, you can charge two devices simultaneously and get your Tab S9 Ultra charged up in no time.

Anker's small and compact 45W USB-C charger is a perfect and simple solution for charging your Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It will charge up your tablet as fast as it can, and it's a GaN charger to boot, so it's more power efficient.

The Ugreen 100W Nexode Charging Station is the perfect solution for those who frequently charge multiple devices simultaneously. With four USB ports, including a Type-A port, it's easy to charge your S9 Ultra tablet, USB PD-compatible laptop, smartphone, and other mobile accessories all at once. It supports all major fast charging protocols, such as USB PD, PPS, and Quick Charge, ensuring that your devices charge quickly and efficiently. With various safety features in place, you can rest assured that both you and your devices are protected at all times.

Belikn's 65W GaN charger can charge up to two devices at once and achieve Samsung's fast charging with ease. Plus, if you have a device, like a Chromebook or small laptop you can charge just a single device with 65W — perfect if you want a charger that can cover a lot of different devices.

Fast charging requires the right power source

Remember if you want to charge up your Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as fast as possible, you do need a charging brick that can output at least 45W of power. If you have one that can output more, don't worry; the device will only take the power it needs.

We strongly believe that the best charger has some more utility than charging just one device, and that's why we like the Belkin 65W 2-port charger. The ability to fast charge your tablet and charge up your phones, headphones, or other accessories makes it incredibly useful. Plus, Belkin makes a ton of charging accessories, so it's a brand that you can trust.

Of course, if all you care about is charging your Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra optimally, then we recommend the Anker 313 GaN charger. It can output the 45W of power you need to charge quickly, and it is extremely small and portable, making it great for taking with you everywhere.

Lastly, if you want something a little more robust in terms of power for extra utility, you can't go wrong with the Ugreen 100W Nexode charging station. It's four ports allow you to charge multiple devices when you need to, and it uses GaN technology to do it as efficiently as possible.