Samsung consistently launches powerful and well-rounded tablets. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will be an iterative improvement over the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra . Still, with a beautiful 14.6-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and up to 16GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is guaranteed to be one of the best Android tablets when it launches on August 11. With a retail price of $1200, the Tab S9 Ultra is also one of the more expensive tablets on the market, and keeping it protected should be a top priority. The best way to keep your tablet safe is with a quality case that will help keep your investment looking pristine for years to come.

Those looking for a classic Tri-Fold experience with a variety of color options would do well to check out the Askam Tri-Fold Case for the Tab S9 Ultra. This case comes in six different solid color options, giving you additional color choices not present in some of the other cases in this list. With a polycarbonate back and a sturdy front cover, this case gives your tablet some much-needed protection.

Similar to the Yebiseven line of cases, the SanMuFly Tri-Fold Case is for those who want to have a bit more fun with their Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The front cover is made from synthetic leather, the exterior is made from TPU, and the inside is lined with microfiber. Like many tri-fold cases, the front cover doubles as a kickstand for an enhanced viewing experience.

If you need something a bit more business class, then the Infiland Cover will let you carry your Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra throughout the office in style. This case is made from synthetic leather, is held closed magnetically, and has a flap to keep your display protected when it's not in use. The stitching along the edges adds a nice premium feel and can be found in gray and black.

The Yebiseven Tri-Fold Case for the Tab S9 Ultra offers various fun patterns. There are a total of 20 different designs to choose from. In addition to the fantastic color options, the case is made from synthetic leather and TPU, giving your tablet great protection. There is a built-in S Pen holder, and the front cover is held closed magnetically.

Sometimes you just want a bit more color in your life, and the Folio Case from Techcircle offers five different colors with an eye-pleasing design. This case has a soft TPU rear cover and a synthetic leather front cover to help keep your device completely protected. Inside, this case has multiple slots for various cards, letting you easily leave your wallet at home. The cover is held securely in place with an elastic band.

If you need a bit more protection than the standard case, then this Junfire Protective Case has you covered. Made from three separate layers for enhanced protection. You get an outer TPU layer for shock absorption, a hard polycarbonate inner shell to resist blunt impact to the body, and a frame that surrounds the edge of the display. You even get a wrist strap to hold this heavy tablet a bit easier.

The Wogroo Protective Case is for those looking for a protective case that doesn't break the bank and keeps your display readily available. This case has a soft, matte black exterior, helping it resist fingerprints. The inside has a honeycomb pattern to help divert heat away from the back of the tablet.

The Epicgadget Tri-Fold Case offers a great blend of protection, size, and price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The back cover is made from polycarbonate, giving it solid defense and a flip cover to cover the display when not in use. This case is wrapped in synthetic leather that is scratch resistant to keep it looking great for the long haul. The flip cover can also be used as a kickstand.

Finding your perfect case

Finding a great case for your newly purchased Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra should be of the utmost importance. Luckily, there are already a variety of cases to choose from that will cover just about every need and look great doing it.

The Epicgadget Tri-Fold Case offers a sleek package that doesn't add much bulk to your already large tablet. There is a flap that keeps your display protected when not in use, enables auto wake and sleep modes, and can even be used as a kickstand. If you hate the idea of dealing with a flap daily, the Wogroo Case is a sleek and protective case that leaves your display exposed for your viewing pleasure.

The Junfire Case is the way to go for those looking for something more protective. This rugged case offers more protection, a hand strap, a kickstand, and even adds protection for the included S Pen. If you need something more business-class, the Infiland Case gives you a leather exterior for that sleek and stylish business-class experience you are looking for.

For those who want to have fun with their case, the Folio, Yebiseven, and SanMuFly cases offer fun patterns and graphics in various colors. No matter which one you choose, these cases will help bring a bit of your personality to the tablet experience.